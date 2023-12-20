Watertown man pleads guilty to wire fraud scheme totaling more than $2.3 million

Kawuba sentencing is scheduled for March 14, 2024. He was arrested and charged in November 2022.

Adrian Kawuba, 33, pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud in federal court in Boston, Levy’s office said in a statement issued Wednesday.

A Watertown man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded more than $2.3 million by leading investors who believed they were financing short-term sports ventures in Africa, according to Acting Massachusetts US Attorney Joshua Levy’s office.

He told investors that their money would be used for “short-term financing of sports ventures in Africa and elsewhere overseas,” the statement said. Kawuba also said that he would “personally guarantee their investments.”

There were at least 26 fraudulent deals, prosecutors said.

Instead of investing the funds, he used the money to pay for “luxury goods” and “purported returns to his investors,” Levy’s office said. In some cases, he paid back the victims’ earlier investments with money from new investments, prosecutors said.

Each wire fraud charge provides a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 or twice the monetary loss or gain, restitution, and forfeiture.

