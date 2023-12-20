Wilmington police car involved in crash while responding to pedestrian crash

A Wilmington police officer was involved in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday while responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, according to a release from the police department.
At 8:53 a.m., the officer responded to the intersection of Main and Clark streets where the cruiser crashed with another vehicle, according to police.
The police vehicle had its lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash, according to police.
The officer was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington for treatment of minor injuries and later released, the department said.
The other involved driver was uninjured, according to police.
The pedestrian struck in the initial call was also transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Massachusetts State Police is investigating the crash at the request of the Wilmington Police Department.
A State Police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.