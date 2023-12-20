‘You gotta give back. I am living proof of that.’

“I call it the wedding without the wedding,” said Bill Lynch, who cofounded the event and owns an insurance company in Danvers. This year they raised $27,000 for holiday gifts for children in need; since 1995 they’ve contributed $331,000. Over the years, the gala has been held in other locations, including the Knights of Columbus in Salem and the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton.

They rent the ballroom at Salem’s historic Hawthorne Hotel. They have a dynamite dance band. There’s a cocktail hour. A carving station. A live auction, with a big-personality auctioneer.

It’s been 29 years, and the organizers of the Salem Snowball rely on an effective formula for their Globe Santa fund-raiser.

But beneath all the glitz and the glamor of the Snowball, there are two deeply affecting personal histories that reflect the spirit of Globe Santa.

One is the story of the auctioneer, Pat Buonopane, of Middleton, who was himself a Globe Santa recipient, though for years he kept it to himself.

But six years ago at the Snowball, he found himself reaching for the microphone to start the bidding, and being overcome with emotion.

“So I told my story,” he said in an interview. “And I started crying.”

His story is how he grew up in the Beachmont section of Revere, with two younger sisters, an elderly grandmother, and a loving, “typical Italian mom — her name was Dolores — who smoked and didn’t take care of herself and worked in a coffee shop.” His father abandoned the family when Buonopane was 12.

When his father left, “I became like a little man, helping my mom provide,” he said. He got a paper route, shoveled snow, and worked as a laborer on a construction site, while still attending high school. Later he went to night school to learn to become an electrician.

But there was a mystery in the family around holiday time. It was how, in spite of all their deprivations, his mother always managed to come up with gifts at Christmas. Finally, when he was around 18, Buonopane asked her how she did it.

She confessed that she secretly wrote Globe Santa, who always delivered ­— even the year he was longing for a game called Pivot Pool, “and that’s what miraculously Globe Santa brought.”

But four days after his 21st birthday, on Christmas Eve, his 50-year-old mother had a heart attack and died. “There I was, 21 and making funeral arrangements,” said Buonopane, who is now a successful real estate developer.

Now he had to support not only his sisters, who were 19 and 16, but his 90-year-old grandmother. When that proved too much, he had no choice but to move her to a nursing home. She never spoke to him again.

“Half the crowd at the Snowball was crying,” said Lynch.

One of the people who approached Buonopane afterward was Juliet Silvey of Peabody, one of the Snowball organizers. Though she never talked about it — even at Snowball planning meetings — she, too, was a Globe Santa recipient when she was little.

She grew up in a poor family in Lowell, the youngest of 10 children living in a housing project. Her parents came from Puerto Rico; her father worked in the Lowell shoe factories, but had a stroke and died when she was 10.

The family’s Christmas celebration was courtesy of the Salvation Army, which provided turkey and food vouchers; and a big box that arrived at the door with Globe Santa’s picture on top.

“It brought us such joy to have a toy,” said Silvey, who retired recently as the assistant to a school principal. “It was a blessing. We were the generation that played outside all day with anything. An empty container. There’s a picture of me on Christmas from when I was 3 and I’m looking down at that wrapped gift and just admiring it. And I didn’t even know what was in it!”

Donations to Globe Santa come in many sizes and forms — individuals sending a little money, companies taking up collections, good-hearted people hosting fund-raisers, and people like Buonopane and Silvey who know Globe Santa firsthand and are determined to make a difference.

“I know that by doing this I am making some little kid smile,” Buonopane said. “You gotta give back. I am living proof of that.”

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

