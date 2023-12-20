If you squint, the 2024 campaign is shaping up to look like a regular primary campaign

Both, of course, also have huge leads over any other candidates in their respective parties but are not without their vulnerabilities. Biden is the oldest person to ever run for president now facing the worst poll numbers of any president in modern history. Trump was impeached twice, lost the presidency once already, and is facing a myriad of criminal charges, including trials that will take place during the campaign. And on Tuesday the Colorado Supreme Court kicked him off that state’s Republican primary ballot , saying he violated a 14th Amendment clause prohibiting those who engaged in an insurrection against the government from holding elected office. (The Supreme Court is expected to quickly take up the matter.) These factors are unprecedented.

It is true the 2024 presidential race has looked unusual. For most of the year, a rematch between rivals Donald Trump and Joe Biden has seemed inevitable, as both men hovered above the day-to-day grind of the normal presidential primary nominating contests that begin in the early states next month.

But just in the last week, if you squint, you can begin to see how, in the Republican primary at least, the race is beginning to look like something of a regular primary campaign we are used to.

A lot of this has to do with the rise of former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, particularly the upward trajectory of her poll numbers in New Hampshire. A CBS News poll of Granite State voters released Sunday found Haley was the “most likable” and “reasonable” among the Republican candidates and that she was even with Trump on being the most prepared. In terms of where the contest stands, Trump was at 44 percent, Haley at 29 percent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 11 percent, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie at 10 percent.

For Haley, this represented an 18-point jump from the last CBS poll taken in September and 11 points higher than her total in the last media-sponsored poll in November by the Washington Post and Monmouth University.

Haley also earned the endorsement last week of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. Her rise, along with DeSantis’ focus on Iowa has created something of the traditional presidential primary “lanes” most voters are used to.

Typically, open primary contests, like the one on the Republican side, become ones where candidates duke it out in ideological lanes. There might be a clear establishment favorite and then candidates who represent some choice where that front-runner is deficient. In the 2004 Democratic presidential primary race, then-Massachusetts senator John Kerry began as a front-runner. But Kerry had voted to authorize the Iraq war, something that fueled then-Vermont governor Howard Dean’s antiwar campaign. Supporters of former House Democratic leader Dick Gephardt of Missouri, felt that he, more than Kerry, better understood rural and labor unions.

It’s like that every year whether it was Mitt Romney and the rest of the field for Republicans in 2012, or Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in 2016 for Democrats, or even Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in 1980.

Looking for a historical precedent for the 2024 race? Look to the 2000 Republican presidential primary. Then Texas governor George W. Bush held similar large leads in Iowa and New Hampshire as well as nationally as Trump does today.

(And, yes, Trump, like Bush, might just easily win the nomination by the third primary in the South Carolina, anyway.)

Of course, no campaigns are alike. Bush hadn’t served as president before, for starters.

Prior to this moment, the 2024 campaign only had lanes driven by personality and poll numbers and not an ideological flair.

Where this goes from here, of course, is suddenly up to voters, with the Iowa caucuses now less than a month away. But as they head to the polls they might be sizing up options more on who they believe fits a certain role in the campaign that aligns with them versus just about their personal feelings about one person in particular.

