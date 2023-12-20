Republicans explode with anger, vow to fight ‘un-American’ ruling after court disqualifies Trump from Colorado ballot

“We will fight this every step of the way!” Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado , a longtime Trump ally, said in a statement .

His allies in Congress condemned the ruling as “un-American” and “outrageous,” calling the decision “blatant election interference” that they vowed to fight. The ruling marked the first time that the insurrection clause — Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate and is almost guaranteed to be appealed to the US Supreme Court.

The reactions from Republicans came fast and furious after the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former president Donald Trump ineligible for the White House and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

That vow was echoed by dozens of Republican lawmakers, presidential candidates, and conservative news hosts.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican candidate who is currently trailing Trump in polls, even pledged to withdraw from the Colorado primary ballot “until Trump is also allowed” to be on it. In a video statement, he demanded that other contenders in the race — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley — do the same. “Or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver,” he said.

At a town hall in New Hampshire, Christie said Trump should be prevented from being president by voters, not “by any court.” Taking a shot at “the left,” DeSantis said the nation’s high court should reverse the ruling. At a campaign event in Iowa, Haley also pushed back against “judges making these decisions” and said she would beat Trump “fair and square.”

The Colorado justices — all of whom were appointed by Democratic governors — overturned a ruling from a district court judge who found that while Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, by encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol and attempting to overturn the presidential election, he could not be barred from the ballot because it was unclear if the constitutional provision applied to the presidency.

“President Trump asks us to hold that Section 3 disqualifies every oathbreaking insurrectionist except the most powerful one and that it bars oath-breakers from virtually every office, both state and federal, except the highest one in the land,” the court’s majority opinion said. “Both results are inconsistent with the plain language and history of Section 3.”

The court stayed its decision until Jan. 4 — or until the Supreme Court rules on the case — and the majority wrote that “we do not reach these conclusions lightly” and is “mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, called the ruling “nothing but a thinly veiled partisan attack” and said he trusts that the Supreme Court will “set aside this reckless decision.”

Nationally, dozens of lawsuits have been filed in an effort to remove Trump, the current GOP frontrunner, from state primary ballots. The post-Civil War clause, used only a handful of times, bars from office anyone who swore an oath to “support” the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it.

Expressing outrage with the Colorado ruling, Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina said he will soon introduce legislation that would prevent states from disqualifying presidential candidates from the ballot. The “Constitutional Election Integrity Act” would clarify that the US Supreme Court has “sole jurisdiction” to decide such 14th Amendment cases and would withhold federal funding for election administration “from states that misuse the 14th Amendment for political purposes,” according to a press release.

Attorneys for Trump have promised to appeal any disqualification immediately, sending the dispute to the Supreme Court. A Trump campaign fundraising email sent Tuesday reiterated that message.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, vowed to fight the ruling, while House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik denounced the ruling as “un-American.”

“Like the rest of the unprecedented, constant, and illegal election interference against President Trump, this will backfire and further strengthen President Trump’s winning campaign to Save America,” said Stefanik, who represents New York.

“The ‘pro-democracy’ party at work. How ridiculous,” added Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Lawmakers weren’t the only ones to express anger over the decision.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, saying that she “wouldn’t have her as a secretary in a local county clerk’s office, let alone of the state of Colorado — it’s terrifying.”

While speaking with Ingraham on her show, Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, threatened to take “Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he’s been president” in retaliation.

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic representatives Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Adam Schiff of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, and Ted Lieu of California all said they supported the ruling, with Schiff saying “it’s about time” the former president is held accountable. Lieu said it was “very clear to me that the evidence showed Trump called for and incited the mob on January 6.”

Speaking with Alex Wagner on MSNBC, Raskin said it was “encouraging to see the rule of law working” and applauded the justices in the majority for doing a “really sensational job of answering every legal question and reconstituting what happened on Jan. 6 to explain why Donald Trump did engage in an insurrection.”

It seems inevitable, he said, that the case will be decided by the Supreme Court.

“This is what we call a case of first impression because no president before has ever tried to overthrow his own government,” Raskin said.

