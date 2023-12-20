Republicans explode with anger, vow to fight ‘un-American’ ruling after court disqualifies Trump from Colorado ballot

The reactions from Republicans came fast and furious after the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former president Donald Trump ineligible for the White House and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.
His allies in Congress condemned the ruling as “un-American” and “outrageous,” calling the decision “blatant election interference” that they vowed to fight. The ruling marked the first time that the insurrection clause — Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate and is almost guaranteed to be appealed to the US Supreme Court.
“We will fight this every step of the way!” Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, a longtime Trump ally, said in a statement.
That vow was echoed by dozens of Republican lawmakers, presidential candidates, and conservative news hosts.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican candidate who is currently trailing Trump in polls, even pledged to withdraw from the Colorado primary ballot “until Trump is also allowed” to be on it. In a video statement, he demanded that other contenders in the race — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley — do the same. “Or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver,” he said.
At a town hall in New Hampshire, Christie said Trump should be prevented from being president by voters, not “by any court.” Taking a shot at “the left,” DeSantis said the nation’s high court should reverse the ruling. At a campaign event in Iowa, Haley also pushed back against “judges making these decisions” and said she would beat Trump “fair and square.”
The Colorado justices — all of whom were appointed by Democratic governors — overturned a ruling from a district court judge who found that while Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, by encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol and attempting to overturn the presidential election, he could not be barred from the ballot because it was unclear if the constitutional provision applied to the presidency.
“President Trump asks us to hold that Section 3 disqualifies every oathbreaking insurrectionist except the most powerful one and that it bars oath-breakers from virtually every office, both state and federal, except the highest one in the land,” the court’s majority opinion said. “Both results are inconsistent with the plain language and history of Section 3.”
The court stayed its decision until Jan. 4 — or until the Supreme Court rules on the case — and the majority wrote that “we do not reach these conclusions lightly” and is “mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, called the ruling “nothing but a thinly veiled partisan attack” and said he trusts that the Supreme Court will “set aside this reckless decision.”
Nationally, dozens of lawsuits have been filed in an effort to remove Trump, the current GOP frontrunner, from state primary ballots. The post-Civil War clause, used only a handful of times, bars from office anyone who swore an oath to “support” the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it.
Expressing outrage with the Colorado ruling, Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina said he will soon introduce legislation that would prevent states from disqualifying presidential candidates from the ballot. The “Constitutional Election Integrity Act” would clarify that the US Supreme Court has “sole jurisdiction” to decide such 14th Amendment cases and would withhold federal funding for election administration “from states that misuse the 14th Amendment for political purposes,” according to a press release.
Attorneys for Trump have promised to appeal any disqualification immediately, sending the dispute to the Supreme Court. A Trump campaign fundraising email sent Tuesday reiterated that message.
Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, vowed to fight the ruling, while House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik denounced the ruling as “un-American.”
“Like the rest of the unprecedented, constant, and illegal election interference against President Trump, this will backfire and further strengthen President Trump’s winning campaign to Save America,” said Stefanik, who represents New York.
“The ‘pro-democracy’ party at work. How ridiculous,” added Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio.
Lawmakers weren’t the only ones to express anger over the decision.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, saying that she “wouldn’t have her as a secretary in a local county clerk’s office, let alone of the state of Colorado — it’s terrifying.”
While speaking with Ingraham on her show, Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, threatened to take “Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing 8 million people to cross the border since he’s been president” in retaliation.
On the other side of the aisle, Democratic representatives Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Adam Schiff of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, and Ted Lieu of California all said they supported the ruling, with Schiff saying “it’s about time” the former president is held accountable. Lieu said it was “very clear to me that the evidence showed Trump called for and incited the mob on January 6.”
Speaking with Alex Wagner on MSNBC, Raskin said it was “encouraging to see the rule of law working” and applauded the justices in the majority for doing a “really sensational job of answering every legal question and reconstituting what happened on Jan. 6 to explain why Donald Trump did engage in an insurrection.”
It seems inevitable, he said, that the case will be decided by the Supreme Court.
“This is what we call a case of first impression because no president before has ever tried to overthrow his own government,” Raskin said.
See more reactions to the ruling below:
The decision by the Colorado State Supreme Court to disqualify President Trump from seeking the presidency in Colorado - under the “insurrection clause” of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution - is outrageous and dangerous.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 20, 2023
To the Left: Be careful what you wish…
Democrats are trying to imprison their chief political opponent and have now apparently succeeded at removing him from the ballot. This is what dictators do.— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) December 20, 2023
I’m confident that the U.S. Supreme Court will not allow this egregious ruling to stand. The American people will decide… pic.twitter.com/j6KaGwErIy
Liberal activist judges in Colorado are following the same playbook as Maduro and Castro.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 20, 2023
Democrats’ gross attempts to silence or disenfranchise American voters will never stand.
🚨WATCH: @JDVance1 BLASTS Colorado decision removing President Trump from ballot:— Senator Vance Press Office (@SenVancePress) December 20, 2023
“It’s an effort to use lawfare as a weapon to take rights away from Americans...Left wing judges telling Americans you don’t get to vote for who you want to vote for? It’s preposterous.” pic.twitter.com/EQvz6ERcvD
Foreign leaders now condemning the extraordinary and insane move by Colorado to remove the frontrunner from the ballot.— J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) December 20, 2023
This is a dangerous moment for our country. If this happened in Russia or China, there would be bipartisan condemnation. https://t.co/C5zq32Txa8
The Colorado Supreme Court’s nonsensical ruling only adds to the preexisting chaos of the 2024 election. The biggest “threat to democracy” is to deny voters their choice. This ruling must be reviewed by the Supreme Court. https://t.co/JShrFlNjju— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 20, 2023
Disgraceful and dangerous. The truth is all the people lecturing you about democracy for the last few years are actually most opposed to letting democracy run its course. This is completely un-American. https://t.co/xTvip9XC6M— Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) December 20, 2023
The Colorado Supreme Court's ruling is outrageous and blatant election interference. This nonsense must be swiftly struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.— Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) December 20, 2023
With the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, the self-anointed ‘defenders of democracy’ have removed their political enemy from the ballot, stripping Colorado voters of their right to vote for the candidate of their choice and joining radical AGs and Biden DOJ in interfering in…— Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) December 20, 2023
Media: “Congressman Higgins, what’s your opinion regarding the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump cannot be on the Presidential ballot?”— Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) December 19, 2023
Me: “It’s Colorado. They’re high. SCOTUS will overrule THC.”
UNBELIEVABLE! This is what the last days of this nation look like!! What the partisan Colorado Supreme Court has done is CORRUPT, OUTRAGEOUS, and UN-AMERICAN!! They KNOW they can’t beat Trump so they’re RIGGING the election. THIS WON’T STAND! WE WILL BEAT THEM! TRUMP WILL BE BACK…— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) December 20, 2023
I read all 213 pages of opinions in the Colorado Supreme Court ruling excluding President Trump from the ballot. SCOTUS will reverse, but this parody of judicial decisionmaking is a frightening sign how far gone our judiciary is. Court is all Democrat appointees; split 4-3. /1— Dan Bishop (@danbishopnc) December 20, 2023
I denounce the Colorado Supreme Court’s outrageous ruling to remove President Trump from the state’s ballot.— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 20, 2023
Hopefully sanity will prevail at the U.S. Supreme Court and he will be reinstated.
The Left hates America.
The Colorado Supreme Court just removed President Trump from the 2024 state ballot.— Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) December 20, 2023
This is election interference and a threat to our democracy.
The Colorado Supreme Court just disqualified Trump from the 2024 election.— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 20, 2023
You can have your own opinions, but here’s the thing: American citizens have the right to vote for whoever they want. That’s democracy.
The Supreme Court needs to set this right.
If they— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 20, 2023
(a) looked like the photo on the right instead of the one on the left,
or
(b) manipulated the law for the Right instead of the Left,
they’d be behind bars by now. pic.twitter.com/ZhzHtLjnoo
The state of Colorado just removed Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot. An effort led by four Democrats. The very same Democrats who scream about “DEMOCRACY,” just took an open flame to the very concept.— Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) December 19, 2023
If Donald Trump is so unpopular with the American people, then why are we…
Colorado Democrats: If you can't beat him, take him off the ballot.— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) December 20, 2023
This unprecedented weaponization of the 14th Amendment will only make victory that much sweeter on Nov. 5th, 2024.#Trump2024 https://t.co/Dk3NSIQ37T
Colorado has ruled that President Trump can be barred from the 2024 presidential ballot.— Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) December 20, 2023
This is a violation of the rule of law and the character of our nation.
This undermines Missourians’ votes for President. We stand ready to defend the rule of law.
The U.S. Supreme Court is going to have a field day tearing apart this opinion. https://t.co/xpx3TzgVC2— Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) December 20, 2023
.@realDonaldTrump kicked off Colorado ballot = pure, unadulterated, partisan, judicial bovine excrement#SCOTUS must reverse #Socialist #Democrat Colorado Supreme Court QUICKLY— Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 20, 2023
In a Republic, VOTERS choose leaders, NOT political hacks dressed in robeshttps://t.co/qCZT9Vv5xk
Not even Jack Smith charged Trump with Insurrection. Yet, 4 liberal judges in Colorado want to tell every voter in the state to vote for Joe Biden. They don’t even want voters in Colorado to have the choice of a candidate.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) December 20, 2023
That’s not a democratic republic, that’s a banana…
President Trump will win at SCOTUS and will win even bigger in Colorado now that Democrats have shown their full face of communism to the people.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 20, 2023
And we must never forget what they have done and how far they are willing to go to steal elections. https://t.co/TkVacVpHt0
This is what tyranny looks like. An activist court has denied Americans the right to vote for the candidate of their choice in Colorado. I trust that the U.S. Supreme Court will remedy this nonsense. https://t.co/6RgqUM3wFi— Rep. Harriet Hageman (@RepHageman) December 20, 2023
Trump blocked from the ballot in Colorado. When a court in another country disqualifies an opposition candidate from running, we say, “That’s not a real democracy.” Now it’s happening here.— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 20, 2023
These people have made it clear they don’t care about democracy or Americans’ voices.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 20, 2023
This ruling is a blatant threat to democracy. It is truly banana republic stuff. pic.twitter.com/Djfh7CD4sU
The Colorado Supreme Court has removed President Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment.— Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) December 19, 2023
These justices are a disgrace to our country. The court’s ruling is just more election interference.
America stands with President Trump.
The Colorado Supreme Court's ruling barring Donald Trump from the presidential ballot is what I raised as a concern in the first presidential debate in Milwaukee. The factual finding that he supported insurrection will haunt his candidacy. #FITN— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 20, 2023
https://t.co/DoDnCGzSDD
The U.S. has put sanctions on other countries for doing exactly what the Colorado Supreme Court has done today— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 19, 2023
Ingraham very upset with the Colorado Secretary of State for saying the 14th amendment should apply to the presidency pic.twitter.com/LQMbwUicI8— Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023
The all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump engaged in an insurrection against the US on January 6th. This targeted lawsuit, filed by a Soros-funded outlet, is aimed at setting a precedent and denying the people their right to vote. pic.twitter.com/GkayD7J1X4— Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) December 20, 2023
TURLEY: “This country is a powder keg and this court is just throwing matches at it.. for people that say they are trying to protect democracy, this is hands down the most anti-democratic opinion I’ve seen in my lifetime.” pic.twitter.com/g9bz6JWmbb— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 20, 2023
Judge Luttig (Conservative, former Scalia law clerk): “The justices of the Colorado supreme court brought honor to their court… Their opinion is unassailable under the objective law of the federal Constitution and Section 3 of the 14th Amendment." pic.twitter.com/7ha5FlFrXS— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 20, 2023
The decision by the Colorado Supreme Court should tell you everything you need to know about today's Democrat Party.— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 20, 2023
They will destroy the whole country and our way of life to keep Trump out of the White House. These people are power-hungry and anti-American.#AmericasMayorLive… https://t.co/v76PhXw8pb
Donald Trump may not be on the ballot in Colorado next year.— Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) December 20, 2023
Or in other states.
Let’s break it down. pic.twitter.com/itOwSnrXZn
The Colorado Supreme Court has it right.— Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) December 20, 2023
The Constitution protects the right to vote and bars candidates who abuse the process or engage in insurrection.
Donald Trump has done both.
Pleased the Colorado Supreme Court followed the Constitution. The Court appropriately held that Trump is disqualified from being in the ballot.— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 19, 2023
An an impeachment manager, it was very clear to me that the evidence showed Trump called for and incited the mob on January 6. https://t.co/yu79GXUGi9
The text of the 14th Amendment is crystal clear: anyone who participates in insurrection is permanently barred from public office. Donald trump incited a violent riot to overthrow American democracy. Of course he should be banned from the presidency forever. pic.twitter.com/wEZVPkfJUd— Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) December 19, 2023
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.