Trump’s lawyers tell Supreme Court to stay out of immunity dispute in 2020 election case for now

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team last week urged the nation’s high court to take up and quickly consider Trump’s claims that he enjoys immunity from prosecution as a former president. The unusual request for a speedy ruling seemed designed to prevent any delays that could postpone the trial of the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner, currently set to begin March 4, until after next year’s presidential election.

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former president Donald Trump urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to stand down from a dispute over whether he can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results.

But Trump’s lawyers told the Supreme Court that there was no reason for them to take up the matter now, especially because a lower appeals court in Washington is already considering the same question, and has scheduled arguments for Jan. 9.

“Importance does not automatically necessitate speed. If anything, the opposite is usually true. Novel, complex, sensitive, and historic issues — such as the existence of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts — call for more careful deliberation, not less,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

With Trump facing four criminal cases and 91 felony counts as he seeks to reclaim the White House, a core aspect of his defense strategy has been to try to delay the prosecutions, including until after the election, to prevent them from interfering with his candidacy. In urging the Supreme Court to defer consideration of the immunity question, the defense lawyers are looking to avoid a quick and definitive answer that could push the case toward trial early next year.

“This appeal presents momentous, historic questions. An erroneous denial of a claim of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution unquestionably warrants this Court’s review,” the lawyers wrote. But, they added, that does not mean that the court should take “the case before the lower courts complete their review.”

They also said that the special counsel’s push to get the case to trial swiftly creates the appearance of political motivation: “to ensure that President Trump — the leading Republican candidate for President, and the greatest electoral threat to President Biden — will face a months-long criminal trial at the height of his presidential campaign.”

“As soon as the Special Counsel’s petition was filed, commentators from across the political spectrum observed that its evident motivation is to schedule the trial before the 2024 presidential election—a nakedly political motive,” they wrote.

A separate question before the court is Trump’s argument that he cannot be prosecuted in court for conduct for which he was already impeached — but then acquitted — before Congress. That argument has already been rejected by US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case.

The Supreme Court has indicated that it will decide quickly whether to hear the case but has not said what it will ultimately do.

Chutkan last week put the case on hold while Trump further pursues his claim that he is exempt from prosecution. But she left open the possibility of preserving the current trial date if the case returns to her court, saying that date and other deadlines were being paused rather than canceled.

Biden says ‘self-evident’ that Trump supported insurrection

President Biden said Wednesday that it was “self-evident” that former president Donald Trump had supported an insurrection Jan. 6, 2021, but that the courts would decide whether he should be on the ballot in 2024.

The president was responding to a reporter’s question about the Colorado Supreme Court decision Tuesday that said that Trump was disqualified from being on the 2024 ballot in the state’s Republican primary because he was part of an insurrection.

“Not going to comment on it,” Biden said after landing in Milwaukee for a speech to the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce.

And then he did.

“It’s self-evident. You saw it all,” Biden said, adding that it would be up to the court to decide whether Trump was in violation of the 14th Amendment, which says that acts of insurrection can disqualify someone from office.

“But he certainly supported an insurrection,” Biden said. “No question about it. None. Zero.”

Biden typically steers clear of talking about Trump’s legal culpability or any of the federal charges pending against him.

Trump has denied that he incited the Jan. 6 riot. His campaign said it would appeal Tuesday’s decision, which applies only to Colorado, to the US Supreme Court. But the court could end up answering the question for all 50 states.

On Wednesday, Trump called the indictments against him “political” and “fake.”

Plaintiffs urge Ga. judge to reject new maps

ATLANTA — The people who successfully sued to overturn Georgia’s congressional and state legislative districts told a federal judge on Wednesday that new plans Republican state lawmakers claim will cure illegal vote dilution should be rejected.

The plaintiffs argued before US District Judge Steve Jones in an hours-long hearing in Atlanta that the new maps don’t increase opportunities for Black voters to elect their chosen candidates. They also said they do not remedy vote dilution in the particular areas of suburban Atlanta that a trial earlier this year had focused on.

“The state of Georgia is playing games,” lawyer Abha Khanna said of the new maps. “We’re going to make you chase us all over the state from district to district to achieve an equal opportunity for Black voters. It’s a constant game of whack-a-mole.”

But an attorney for the state argued that lawmakers added the Black-majority districts that Jones ordered in October, including one in Congress, two in the state Senate and five in the state House. The state says that the plaintiffs’ dislike of the legislature’s partisan choices made in a recent special session to protect GOP majorities doesn’t let the judge step in and draw his own maps.

“Clearly the state added the additional district,” Bryan Tyson said of the congressional plan. “That’s the cure to the vote dilution injury.”

Jones said he would rule “very quickly,” with Tyson saying the state must have maps by Jan. 29 for the 2024 elections to occur on time. If he refuses to adopt the state’s maps Jones could appoint a special master to draw maps for the court.

