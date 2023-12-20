US releases ally of Venezuelan president in exchange for 10 Americans

Among the Americans released were Jerrel Kenemore and Eyvin Hernandez, who had been arrested in March 2022; Joseph Cristella who was arrested in Venezuela in September 2022; and Savoi Wright, a businessperson from California whose family said he had been wrongfully detained after the FBI learned in October that he had been arrested. The United States had designated them all as wrongfully detained.

Alex Saab, who has been accused by the United States of “profiting from starvation” of Venezuelans, is a Colombian businessperson and financial fixer for Maduro. He was indicted in 2019 in connection with a bribery scheme that siphoned an estimated $350 million from a Venezuelan government housing project.

WASHINGTON — The United States has released a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela in exchange for 10 jailed Americans, including six designated as wrongfully detained.

Senior US officials declined to reveal details about the other Americans who were released, but they said the exchange meant that all the Americans believed to be wrongfully detained in Venezuela had been freed.

As a part of the agreement, Venezuela also agreed to return to the United States former defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis, known as Fat Leonard, who is at the center of one of the US Navy’s largest corruption cases. Maduro will also release 20 Venezuelan political prisoners, as well as Roberto Abdul, an opposition leader in Venezuela, US officials said. The arrest warrants of three other Venezuelans were also suspended.

The deal came after months of negotiations between President Biden and Maduro’s top officials, which were brokered by Qatar, according to US officials. It comes as the Biden administration tries to improve relations with the authoritarian government in Caracas. The United States recently restarted deportation flights to Venezuela and agreed to lift some sanctions after the Maduro administration agreed to take tentative steps toward free and fair elections.

“It looks like Maduro, so far, is keeping his commitment on a free election,” Biden told reporters Wednesday. “But it ain’t done yet. We’ve got a long way to go. But it’s good so far.”

US officials cast the swap as necessary in order to reunite the Americans with their families in the United States. But for some in Venezuela, the deal was a win for Maduro; many Venezuelans say Saab has become synonymous with the worst abuses of the Maduro government.

“It is a very significant concession from the Biden administration, which until today insisted that Saab was subject to a judicial process in the United States and they would not interfere with that,” said Mariano de Alba, a senior adviser for the International Crisis Group.

Saab, who landed in Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, is one of several Maduro-linked officials and businesspeople indicted by the US government in recent years, including Maduro himself.

The United States has accused Saab of being involved in a scheme in which he and others made off with large sums of government funds meant to feed Venezuela’s hungry. Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, who has criticized the White House’s approach to Venezuela, called the exchange “unconscionable.”

“While it is imperative that we do everything we can to free Americans being unjustly held abroad, deals like this only incentivize Maduro and thugs like him to take American hostages as leverage for concessions from the American government,” Menendez said in a statement.

Saab was extradited from the West African island nation of Cape Verde to the United States in 2021 to face money laundering charges, one of the highest-ranking supporters of Maduro to be taken into US custody. He pleaded not guilty.

Maduro’s government maintained that Saab’s detention was illegal, saying he was a diplomatic envoy and could not be prosecuted. His supporters undertook an elaborate global public relations campaign to rally support for his cause.

“Alex Saab is a victim of retaliation by the US government for his exceptional international efforts to protect the social rights of all Venezuelans in the face of the intensification of unilateral coercive measures,” a statement from the Venezuelan communications ministry said.

The swap Wednesday was the latest prisoner exchange between the United States and Venezuela. In October 2022, Biden agreed to grant clemency to two nephews of Venezuela’s first lady to secure the release of seven Americans.

As a part of the deal detailed Wednesday, Venezuela agreed to return Francis, the former defense contractor and Malaysian businessperson at the center of a fraud and bribery case that has resulted in federal criminal charges against more than 30 US Navy officials and defense contractors, according to the Justice Department.

He was set to be sentenced last year but escaped house arrest in September 2022 by cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing to Venezuela. Two weeks later, he was stopped by Interpol agents at the airport in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, trying to board a flight to Russia. He faces up to 25 years in prison and has agreed to forfeit $35 million in gains.

More than two dozen people have pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme. They have admitted that they accepted millions of dollars in luxury travel, accommodations, meals, or the services of prostitutes from Francis in exchange for lucrative military contracts for his Singapore-based business, Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

Prosecutors have said that Francis’ gifts to Navy officials also included more than $500,000 in cash, Cuban cigars, Kobe beef, and Spanish suckling pigs. He also threw lavish parties for senior officers at luxury hotels in Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

In escaping to Venezuela, Francis may have believed that years of hostile diplomacy between Maduro and the United States would have shielded him from extradition. Maduro has an affable working relationship with Russia, and for months has been considering a visit to meet President Vladimir Putin.

But the US and Venezuelan governments raised cautious hope of easing tension when they agreed to the deal in October that lifted some economic penalties against Venezuela. While foreign policy experts said releasing Saab amounted to a concession by the Biden administration, securing the release of 10 Americans was also described as a diplomatic win.

“It’s never agreeable, and even a bit scummy, to have to negotiate with criminal regimes, and understandably there are those that will call this a sellout, but that’s diplomacy,” said Christopher Sabatini, a senior research fellow for Latin America at Chatham House, a research group in London. “The stalemate before clearly was not serving US or international interests.”

Wright’s family released a statement Wednesday saying they were grateful to the Biden administration.

“These past few months have been some of the most difficult of our lives, and we are relieved that this ordeal has ended,” the statement said. “We are forever grateful.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.