Why the Colorado Supreme Court decision barring Trump from the ballot should be celebrated by every American — including Trump supporters

First was the action last week by federal special counsel Jack Smith asking the court to rule on whether or not Trump can be tried for his actions involving the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol given that a sitting president is given wide immunity.

In this deeply polarized age in American politics, two different actions in the last week — which both involve former president Donald Trump and the US Supreme Court — should make Americans of all kinds nod in agreement.

The move was described as “gutsy” and “bold” because the court could kill part of Smith’s case against Trump as well as the separate criminal charges he faces in Georgia by local prosecutors there.

But what Smith’s request did for all Americans is potentially spare us all a long and potentially divisive trial, the outcome of which could ultimately be ruled unconstitutional. So, it is better to know before the trial begins whether such charges are allowed, not after.

On Tuesday the Colorado Supreme Court also did America a solid. In a 4-3 decision, it ruled that Trump would not be allowed on that state’s presidential primary ballot, reversing a lower court ruling and finding he was disqualified under a Civil War-era 14th Amendment clause that sought to prevent those who engaged in insurrection from holding elected office.

While the court’s majority were all appointed by Democrats, everyone should be happy with the ruling, including Trump supporters.

Just because courts and election officials from New Hampshire to Michigan and elsewhere have rejected this 14th Amendment argument for various reasons (including that Trump hasn’t yet been convicted of the charge) doesn’t mean that the issue will go away in many people’s minds.

What the Colorado ruling really did is kick the issue, once again, to the US Supreme Court, which should have time to make a ruling and settle the matter for everyone. Hopefully, the court will weigh in by the Colorado primary on March 5, but the ballot goes to the printer early next month.

Sure, if the high court decides the Colorado ruling was correct, it could unleash a wave of lawsuits, including in swing states, seeking to kick Trump off the ballot in the general election.

But, however deeply messy that would be, it is still better than a scenario in which Trump wins the presidency and then is told by a court he cannot take office. Obviously, that would be extremely bad and the repercussions could be extremely bad.

Getting ahead of these matters by going to the Supreme Court first instead of last might be highly unusual, but, in the end, good for all Americans.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.