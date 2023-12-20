Presidential debates weren’t always freak shows

“Honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little dumber,” Nikki Haley said during one of the Republican presidential debates this fall. She was responding to something Vivek Ramaswamy had said about TikTok, but her words pretty accurately summed up my own reaction toward all the candidates and their conduct in these debates.

I hesitate even to use the d-word. It feels fraudulent to bill these ridiculous spectacles as “debates.” They involve no serious discussion, no substantive grappling with different opinions, no intellectual content. There is nothing deliberative about them. They generate heat but shed no light.

I don’t agree with Vox on too many things, but what senior correspondent Zach Beauchamp wrote in advance of last month’s GOP “debate” was exactly right: “[It] is not a real event. It is a performance, a show, a pantomime: a shiny object with virtually no relevance to the outcome of the 2024 presidential primary.”

America’s presidential debates, both during the primary campaign and before the general election, have become embarrassing farces. They long ago devolved into shallow “gotcha” contests, televised entertainments designed largely to elicit catchy soundbites, such as scornful put-downs rehearsed in advance, gaffes, or raucous clashes between candidates.”

It has been decades since a presidential ‘debate’ involved any actual debating,” I wrote during the Trump v. Biden contest. “The candidates don’t seek to persuade voters with arguments and evidence. The moderators aren’t interested in facilitating real discourse. And the vast majority of viewers who tune in do so not to learn more about the two candidates’ policies, but to root for one and sneer at the other.”

The other day, hunting around for something online, I came across the 2000 debates between that year’s presidential nominees, Vice President Al Gore and Texas Governor George W. Bush. Watching the video for the first time in 23 years was eye-opening: I had forgotten what it was like to see grown-ups debate — to view an encounter that was intelligent and respectful, not a tawdry circus.

The debates between George W. Bush and Al Gore were respectful and civil — a far cry from what such debates have since turned into. Ed Reinke/Associated Press

“The candidates were civil, sticking for the most part to issues,” The Washington Post commented after the first Gore-Bush debate on Oct. 3, 2000, which took place at the University of Massachusetts Boston. “They revealed substantial differences — on taxes, Social Security, Medicare, abortion, the environment, and campaign finance reform, too. Many voters may have watched in part to decide which candidate is more likable or trustworthy, and some time will pass before we know how that plays out.”

During their second debate a week later at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, Bush and Gore not only gave intelligent answers to the questions posed, they repeatedly pointed to the common ground they shared. Asked by the moderator, PBS newsman Jim Lehrer, about America’s image in the world, Bush replied: “If we’re an arrogant nation, they’ll resent us. If we’re a humble nation but strong, they’ll welcome us.” To which Gore responded: “I agree with that. I agree with that.” Then he amplified his answer by stressing the need for US foreign policy makers to balance humility with having “a sense of mission in the world.”

The same thing happened when the conversation turned to topics as varied as racial profiling, the genocide in Rwanda, and same-sex marriage. The candidates agreed with each other so frequently that Bush at one point remarked: “It seems like we’re having a great love fest tonight.” The courtesy went beyond expressing agreement. On one of the rare occasions when Bush interrupted Gore, he apologized for doing so. When Lehrer asked Gore about the Bush campaign’s charge that he was a serial exaggerator, he didn’t deny it or fling an insult at Bush. Instead he said: “I got some of the details wrong last week in some of the examples that I used, Jim, and I’m sorry about that. . . . I can’t promise that I will never get another detail wrong. I can promise you that I will try not to.”

Advertisement

To be sure, the Bush-Gore debates were not oratory on a high level; their historical importance did not resemble that of Abraham Lincoln’s debates with Stephen Douglas. But compared with the pie-throwing clown shows that pass for presidential debates today, they were statesmanlike and sober, befitting a race for the highest office in the land and the most powerful political position on earth. Watching Gore and Bush debate, an average voter could feel some measure of confidence that either candidate might make a suitable president of the United States. This year’s debates, by contrast, should make any reasonable voter want to weep with shame and frustration.