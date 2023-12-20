At this year’s holiday table, heated debates will be on the menu

But this year, fueled by ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the existential crisis looming within the 2024 presidential election, and Donald Trump blatantly channeling Adolf Hitler , holiday gatherings will make all those verbal fights about COVID-19 protocols and vaccinations way back in 2021 seem like polite parlor patter.

There’s the father who can’t mask his dislike of your partner even when your beloved is sitting at the table; the aunt who says she’s not racist but tells only racist jokes; the cousin who drags every conversation down a rabbit hole with the phrase, “Well, I’ve done my research”; that sibling who shows up in a foul mood and makes sure everyone else leaves feeling exactly the same way.

Even before the news cycle was akin to walking barefoot across shards of glass, holiday gatherings with family could be fraught.

It’s already started. A few days before the start of Hanukkah earlier this month, several Jewish American families talked to The New York Times about navigating the ideological and generational splits between parents and their children on the Israel-Hamas war and the mounting death toll among Palestinians in Gaza.

One man questioned why his daughter did not use her social media to condemn Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. A son grappled with his need to comfort his mother and his own unease with what was called “her exclusive focus on Jewish pain.” When she arrived at her parents’ Tel Aviv apartment after helping Palestinian families in the West Bank harvest their olive trees, a young woman told a reporter that when she hugged her father she “noticed that he didn’t hug her back.”

Expect such political tensions over that war and more during the weeklong break that includes Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s Day. Add all that to the usual stresses of unreasonable gift expectations, travel hiccups, too much alcohol, and the fragile truces of familial civil wars, and even sharper tongues and bruised feelings will be served at every gathering.

As has been the case since 2015, Donald Trump will again haunt our tables. It’s not just that he’s the Republican presidential front-runner or that he’s facing 91 felony counts from four indictments in four jurisdictions. The former president, long an unrepentant racist, is now openly evoking on the campaign trail some of Hitler’s most dangerous thoughts and writings.

At a New Hampshire rally last weekend, Trump accused immigrants of “poisoning the blood of our country” and singled out people from Africa, Asia, and South America. In his vile manifesto “Mein Kampf,” Hitler wrote, “All great cultures of the past perished only because the originally creative race died out from blood poisoning.”

While I doubt Trump has read a single page of Hitler’s book (or, for that matter, anything else), he is only too happy to echo to his audiences what speechwriters have scraped from history’s most hateful corners and put on a teleprompter. And there will be people at your holiday dinner tables who agree with Trump and refuse to believe that he pressured Georgia election officials to disregard the will of voters or that he incited a deadly insurrection that threatened to upend American democracy.

On Trump’s rhetoric — or Biden’s age, whether US funding for Ukraine’s fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war should continue, even Time magazine’s pandering selection of Taylor Swift as its “Person of the Year” — there are many possibilities for more rancor than good-will.

And that’s OK. Once we held fast to the notion that making the best peace was more important than making trouble at holidays with the family. But with so much at stake, there should be a commitment to making what the great John Lewis, the late civil rights activist and Georgia congressman, called “good trouble.” The arduous work of saving this country starts in living rooms, kitchens, and backyards when we gather with those closest to us, face to face instead of on social media.

Not everyone will be swayed, of course. But, along with leftovers, they can take home another viewpoint, something they might consider when hearing it from a loved one. Enjoy the holidays. May they be safe, happy, and healthy. And whatever else happens, at least you know — for better or worse — everyone will have something to talk about.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.