Finally, a high court takes stand against Trump. What about the high court?

Trump’s team promptly responded that this was a decision of an “all-Democrat” Colorado Supreme Court and made a veiled antisemitic swipe by mentioning funding efforts of George Soros. They characterized the ruling as another attempt at depriving the American people of the chance to vote for a person of their choice.

Finally, it seems as if the courts — which have been less effective of late in protecting our democracy than France’s Maginot Line was in guarding against German invasion in World War II — have taken a stand to enforce the Constitution and disqualify former president Donald Trump from running again ( “Colo. court disqualifies Trump from the ballot,” Page A1, Dec. 20).

Advertisement

In reality, that is exactly why Trump should be disqualified. He is the one who used violence and allegedly devised a plan to use fake electors to deprive the American voters of choosing who would become president. Trump is the one who stirred up a disruptive riot so that the loser of the 2020 race could be declared the winner.

During this current campaign, the former president has shown no indication that he would accept the results of the 2024 election. He has spent the last three years attacking the courts, the election process, and the legitimacy of the Constitution. He has shown a total disregard for the laws of this country.

A ruling to disqualify him easily fits into the current Supreme Court’s tendency to observe the doctrine of originalism. The wording of the 14th Amendment is clear. As it was written to apply to Jefferson Davis, it applies to Trump.

However, I have no faith that five members of the nation’s highest court will rule against him.

Donald J. Bermont

Concord