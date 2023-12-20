Mifepristone challenge is about more than abortion access — it’s about keeping ideological interests out of fact-based decision making

By taking up a case that will determine the future availability of mifepristone , half of the two-drug medical abortion regimen that has been administered for more than two decades, the court didn’t just place reproductive rights squarely on its docket for the second time in three years. More broadly, it will determine whether the judgment of FDA experts, based on a broad body of medical scientific research, can be second-guessed in court on the basis of political and religious ideology.

Before the Supreme Court recessed for the holidays, it teed up a frontal attack not only on access to safe abortion care in America, but also on the ability of the Food and Drug Administration to ensure that all Americans can get safe, effective medical treatments of all kinds.

Abortion opponents want the court to override the judgement of federal health regulators about the circumstances under which patients can receive medication abortions.

Such a ruling would place the safety of all Americans at risk. The justices should follow the history of cases allowing courts to interfere with the FDA’s judgments in only the rarest of circumstances: when its actions are deemed arbitrary and capricious. The approval and use of mifepristone, a drug used in more than half of abortions in America, does not meet that standard.

A ruling upholding a federal appeals court decision rolling back access to the drug would, according to the Department of Justice, “upend the regulatory regime of mifepristone, with damaging consequences for women seeking lawful abortions and a health care system that relies on the availability of the drug under the current conditions of use.”

The case, which the justices will hear and decide before the term ends next summer, stems from a challenge by a coalition of antiabortion doctors and medical organizations seeking to strip mifepristone’s 23-year-old FDA approval, despite the fact that it has been prescribed to 5 million patients.

A Texas federal judge agreed with the challengers, and invalidated the drug’s FDA approval altogether.

The US 5th Circuit Court of appeals restored the drug’s initial approval, saying the challengers waited too long. But the court did reverse a series of actions the FDA approved in 2016 and 2021 that increased the drug’s availability. Those modifications extended the time limit the drug could be prescribed from the seventh week of pregnancy to the 10th, allowed medical practitioners as well as doctors to prescribe it, reduced the number of required in-person visits from three to one, and — during the pandemic — allowed it to be taken at home without an in-person visit. The court held that the FDA failed to demonstrate that it had adequately vetted the safety and effectiveness of those changes.

But the Justice Department, arguing on behalf of the FDA, said in its brief that those modifications were “based on a comprehensive review of the safety and efficacy” that considered “20 years of experience, guidelines from professional organizations here and abroad, and clinical trials that have been published in the peer-reviewed medical literature.” It asked the Supreme Court to review the case, and last week the justices agreed to do so.

It’s clear why those who seek to reduce access to safe, effective abortion methods have chosen this path. Not only did the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, it did so with a stinging opinion by Justice Samuel Alito that called Roe “egregiously wrong from the start.”

The court has also demonstrated ever-increasing contempt for the administrative state, striking down actions of federal agencies as overreaching, even where Congress has specifically delegated such authority. In the last several years alone, the court blocked vaccine mandates issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, rolled back the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to enforce clean water rules, and struck down student loan forgiveness measures by the Department of Education. This term, it could also deal a blow to the Consumer Financial Protection Agency’s ability to rein in payday lenders and change the very standard used to determine how much deference courts should give to agency rulemaking decisions.

Now, it’s also posed to turn its microscope on the FDA’s drug approval and regulation authority. If it upholds the lower court’s restrictions, what could come next? Halting or reversing FDA-approval for drugs and treatments for gender-affirming care? Restricting medical research and treatments based on stem cell research? Rolling back access to treatments for conditions primarily affecting the LGBTQ community or those from certain ethnic backgrounds? The possibilities are as endless as they are horrifying.

This case will show the nation and the world what this Supreme Court is really made of. Is it, like some critics claim, outcome driven in a way that flouts precedent and established statutory and constitutional analysis? Or will it respect Congress’s decision to let experts in the field be in charge of crucial decisions like whether or not a drug is safe and should be made available? The answer lies in the justices’ hands.

