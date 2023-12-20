Are blessings for same-sex couples the beginning of the end of anti-LGBTQ Catholic theology?

Less than three years later — a blink of an eye in Vatican time — church officials have reversed course. In the “Declaration on the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings” released on Monday, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith takes an entirely different approach to questions about whether non-marital relationships, and particularly those between people of the same sex, can be blessed by Catholic priests. The answer is yes, with some significant conditions. The blessings cannot be given in the context of a liturgy; priests cannot wear vestments or use gestures that are associated with sacramental marriages; and the blessing s cannot be offered in conjunction with a civil union or legal marriage ceremony. They “should not become a liturgical or semi-liturgical act,” the declaration states.

In March 2021, the Vatican released a statement banning the blessing of same-sex couples. Part of the rationale given was that same-sex intimacy is not consistent with God’s plans for human relationships, which are ordered toward the creation and nurturing of human life. God, said the statement, “does not and cannot bless sin.”

Even with the acknowledgment that this statement falls far short of the ultimate goal of full equality and affirmation of LGBTQ people in the church, this is an important moment for our community, our families, and our church.

The 2021 statement evoked an enormous global outcry, from LGBTQ Catholics, their families, and from front-line ministers around the world. The denial of blessings and what was seen as an unnecessarily cruel condemnation of same-sex relationships made many feel a deep exclusion and pain. This backlash was clearly heard at the Vatican.

Officials said that Pope Francis was distracted by preparations for his upcoming trip to Iraq and did not read the 2021 document as carefully as he should have before signing it. The person responsible for the document was demoted and, over time, the head of the Doctrine of the Faith office that published it was replaced. Responding to the questions that document raised was reportedly one of the first tasks given to Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, the new head of this powerful Vatican office, who had expressed openness to blessings for same-sex couples prior to his appointment. The fact that pastoral concerns of LGBTQ Catholics, our families, and supporters were heard, taken seriously, and responded to in a way that validated our concerns is vindication of the work done by so many advocates and Catholics who over the decades risked coming out.

Empowering priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples is a significant step toward dismantling the barriers to full inclusion of LGBTQ Catholics in our church. Allowing LGBTQ people and allies who are coupled to be blessed will make many feel more seen and more affirmed in their local parish or faith community. It offers a sense of comfort to family members and friends who may struggle with how much support they can give to partnered loved ones considering church teachings. It can encourage same-sex couples to be more open with members of their Catholic communities about milestones or difficulties in their relationships, and to seek prayers. All of this helps to heal the pastoral damage that the 2021 statement, and years of oppressive statements and practices, have caused so many people.

Perhaps most significantly, this declaration and some of the language it contains undermine the core Catholic teachings that LGBTQ Catholics have found harmful. The declaration states that “a blessing requires that what is blessed be conformed to God’s will, as expressed in the teachings of the Church.”

This is an absolute contradiction of not only the 2021 statement, but much official Catholic theology about homosexuality, gender identity, and same-sex relationships. The foundation of Catholic gender and relational theology is complementarity, which, in simple terms, is the belief that humans are created male and female, have distinct gifts and roles that align with their biological bodies, and that sexuality is oriented to procreation. This core teaching is the basis for teachings that say being lesbian or gay is “objectively disordered,” that same-sex relationships are “intrinsically evil,” and for the rejection of gender change for transgender and nonbinary people.

By making blessings available to same-sex couples, our church has, for the first time in any document, acknowledged that there can be holiness and sacredness in these relationships. This is a concrete change in policy that must be seen as conceding that God’s vision for humanity has space for same-sex couples. It provides the thread that, over time, could lead to the unraveling of all the teachings that have dehumanized LGBTQ people. Gay, lesbian, and bisexual identities will come to be seen as natural variants of human sexuality and, over time, it is likely that the church will recognize that gender identity exists on a spectrum.

This will have a dramatic impact on everything, from how the Catholic Church administers sacraments to policy and practices in its enormous global network of schools, medical facilities, and social service programs. What seems like a small step forward today could propel stunning change in the months and years ahead.

Pope Francis has adopted an approach to governing the Catholic Church that emphasizes pastoral practices, listening to people’s stories, and sitting at table with one another. Allowing same-sex couples to have our relationships blessed is a policy change that results from that approach. In this instance, pastoral response may well be the path to the changes that so many have been seeking for so long.

Marianne Duddy-Burke is executive director of DignityUSA and cochair of the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics.