Social Studies: Segregated cities; influencer peddling; CEOs with selective secrecy

You might assume that cities with diverse populations would give people from different socioeconomic groups a lot of exposure to one another. However, when researchers from Stanford, Cornell, and Northwestern set out to test this hypothesis, they didn’t see much mixing. Using real estate data from Zillow and smartphone location data from millions of people across the country, the researchers found that people in the largest metropolitan areas were much more likely to be in close proximity to people of an equal level of affluence than to richer or poorer people. This is because cities have so many spaces that draw socioeconomically similar people (e.g., fancy restaurants). The effect is mitigated if major activity centers (e.g., malls, stadiums) are readily accessible to diverse groups.

Advertisement

Nilforoshan, H. et al., “Human Mobility Networks Reveal Increased Segregation in Large Cities,” Nature (forthcoming).

Fewer is more

In our name-recognition-is-everything culture, it’s easy to assume that big-name celebrities offer advertisers the most bang for their buck. But a new study tells a different story when it comes to sponsoring online influencers: The influencers with smaller numbers of followers generally drive more sales revenue for sponsors per dollar of sponsorship payment. This appears to be because these influencers have higher levels of engagement with their smaller numbers of followers. These influencers find it easier to reply to individual followers, who are also likelier to comment on the less-well-known influencers’ posts. And these lower-tier influencers are likelier to use language similar to their followers’ in their replies to comments.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Beichert, M. et al., “Revenue Generation Through Influencer Marketing,” Journal of Marketing (forthcoming).

Wolves of Wall Street

Based on crime data going back several decades, a study found that daily stock market movements affect rates of violent crime in the hours after the closing bell. When the stock market closes higher, violent crime is abnormally low for several hours after the closing bell in affluent areas, where people typically own stocks, while violent crime is abnormally high later that night in working-class areas, where people typically don’t own stocks. A similar pattern occurred in the relationship between local corporate earnings surprises and local violent crime. In affluent areas, the relationship is partly attributable to fluctuations in domestic violence, which is lower on days when stocks are up, while in working-class areas, evidence suggests that the relationship is attributable to changes in perceived inequality.

Advertisement

Huck, J., “The Psychological Externalities of Investing: Evidence From Stock Returns and Crime,” Review of Financial Studies (forthcoming).

Immigrants like us

Immigration often provokes a backlash that impedes assimilation. Would this happen with any form of immigration or is it because the immigrants usually differ from natives in ethnicity, language, and other factors? A natural experiment occurred around 1990, when East and West Germany were reunified and hundreds of thousands of East Germans migrated to West Germany, which had the same ethnic makeup and language. One important cultural difference was that in East Germany, women had been much more likely to work, work longer hours, have public child care, and have less gender-traditional views of work and motherhood. After reunification, areas in West Germany that received more East Germans saw greater increases in the working hours and nontraditional views of West German women. In this instance at least, immigrants with the same ethnicity and language as the natives were able to assimilate easily and even bring about cultural changes.

Advertisement

Jessen, J. et al., “Immigration, Female Labour Supply and Local Cultural Norms,” Economic Journal (forthcoming).

Name drop

In 2000, the Securities and Exchange Commission enacted a rule that makes it illegal for publicly traded corporations to selectively disclose material nonpublic information to Wall Street analysts. Nevertheless, a study finds that analysts who happen to share a first name with a CEO are able to come up with more accurate earnings forecasts for that corporation relative to other analysts and relative to the forecasts for other corporations the analyst covers, suggesting some sort of selective disclosure of inside information. The researchers hypothesize that CEOs simply have an affinity for analysts with their name. The forecasting advantage is much larger when the analysts and CEOs have uncommon names. But that advantage decreases with time.

Even-Tov, O. et al., “Sharing Names and Information: Incidental Similarities Between CEOs and Analysts Can Lead to Favoritism in Information Disclosure,” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (December 2023).