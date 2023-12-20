In back-and-forth affair, Brendan Tourgee, Canton have final say against Franklin

FRANKLIN — On the road in its Hockomock League opener Wednesday night, the 12th-ranked Canton boys’ hockey team had trouble sustaining a lead against No. 11 Franklin at Pirelli Veterans Arena.
Canton gave up leads in both the second and third periods, before senior captain Brendan Tourgee sealed a 4-3 victory by placing a rebound into the top right corner with under seven minutes to play.
“It seemed like a classic Canton-Franklin game … You know it’s always going to be a tight, one-goal game,” Canton coach Brian Shulman said. “… [Tourgee] can get goals all kinds of ways, so it was good to see him do that.”
The Bulldogs (4-0) claimed an early two-goal lead with scores from senior Colin Blake and junior Travis Thomas midway through the first period.
“Defensively, we turned pucks over in our zone and made it way too easy for them,” Franklin coach Chris Spillane said. “If we can’t clear the puck out of our zone, we’re going to be in trouble.”
In response, Franklin senior captain Anthony Lampasona came alive in the second period, scoring on two straight shifts to tie things for the Panthers (1-2). Still, Canton was able to take the lead back, when freshman Ryan Elrick scored minutes into the third.
After Franklin senior Liam Hager tied the game retied the game, Tourgee tallied the winner. Tourgee’s shot capped Canton’s 12th straight win.
“We’ve been down that road so many times in close games,” Tourgee said. “We’ve experienced some big moments like the championship last year, so we’re built for it.”