In back-and-forth affair, Brendan Tourgee, Canton have final say against Franklin

FRANKLIN — On the road in its Hockomock League opener Wednesday night, the 12th-ranked Canton boys’ hockey team had trouble sustaining a lead against No. 11 Franklin at Pirelli Veterans Arena.

Canton gave up leads in both the second and third periods, before senior captain Brendan Tourgee sealed a 4-3 victory by placing a rebound into the top right corner with under seven minutes to play.

“It seemed like a classic Canton-Franklin game … You know it’s always going to be a tight, one-goal game,” Canton coach Brian Shulman said. “… [Tourgee] can get goals all kinds of ways, so it was good to see him do that.”