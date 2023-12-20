Boston College counting on quality over quantity with 2023 recruiting class

“You can knock the rating all you want, but how do you get high rankings? You have 25 people in your class,” Hafley said. “When you have 12 guys in our class, that’s what it’s going to be. It is what it is. I’m not worried about that at all.”

He believes the Eagles, with a seasoned core of returning players, in addition to a talented crop of incoming transfers, are in prime position to make a surge in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jeff Hafley knows fans may question why his 2023 recruiting class isn’t more highly rated nationally, but the Boston College head coach encourages skeptics to look at the bigger picture.

Twelve incoming Eagles — from as near as Wellesley and as far as Senegal — signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Though the class is smaller than in years past, due in large part to a philosophical shift around the transfer portal, Hafley is encouraged by the potential of BC’s incoming freshmen.

He made it clear the Eagles (6-6) — who face Southern Methodist (11-2) in the Fenway Bowl on Thursday at 11 a.m. — aren’t quite done with the portal. Hafley is eager to see the finished product when everything comes together.

“In my opinion, the combination will be the best group that we’ve ever brought here,” Hafley said. “We’ve brought in some good athletes and some good football players. This one will be different. I can confidently say that.”

Coach Jeff Hafley said the Eagles balanced positional need with overall talent in building their recruiting class. Matt Freed/Associated Press

Hafley said it’s tricky to balance filling needs and finding overall top talent, especially in today’s landscape. Certain positions need depth, while others need star power. He did notice a trend where top running backs have gravitated toward BC with the goal of complementing a stout offensive line and shifty dual-threat quarterback in Thomas Castellanos.

Hafley praised his recruiting staff for doing an “unbelievable job” securing the players BC wanted. It helps that Hafley and Co. have the luxury of pointing to Zion Johnson and Zay Flowers as back-to-back first-round picks.

“I think Zay is a billboard every time he’s out there catching touchdowns,” Hafley said. “We’re recruiting wide receivers right now that their favorite player is Zay Flowers.”

Here’s a look at the 2023 class:

⋅ Ryan Boultwood, TE — 6-4, 225; Upland, Calif. (Damien/Mt. San Antonio College); ranked No. 4 junior college tight end in the country by 247 Sports. Hafley: “He’s a guy that I believe will have a chance to come in and play.”

⋅ Charlie Comella, DB — 6-0, 180; Wellesley (Xaverian); ESPN’s No. 7 player in Massachusetts; father, Greg, played seven years in the NFL. Hafley: “One of the most competitive high school athletes that I’ve seen in a long time.”

⋅ Kemori Dixon, LB — 6-1, 203; Danville, Va. (George Washington); Rivals’ No. 24 player in Virginia. Hafley: “That was a hard fight at the end.”

⋅ Jayzen Flint, DL — 6-2, 241; Philadelphia (West Catholic Prep); On3′s No. 19 recruit in Pennsylvania.

⋅ Jadon Lafontant, OL — 6-3, 324; Stratford, Conn. (Brunswick School); flipped commitment from Kentucky to BC. Hafley: “He looks like (Christian) Mahogany . . . In our opinion, that’s one of the top local guys that there is in the New England area.”

⋅ Cedric Lott Jr., WR — 6-4, 200; Mesquite, Texas (Horn); also stars in basketball. Hafley: “Goes up and dunks like it’s me playing on a mini basketball net.”

⋅ Ashton McShane, DB — 5-11, 166; McKinney, Texas (McKinney); three-star cornerback. Hafley: “I think this kid slipped through the cracks in Texas.”

⋅ Johnathan Montague Jr., QB — 6-2, 205; Zebulon, N.C. (Clayton); ran for 2,578 yards and 41 TDs and threw for 1,601 yards and 13 TDs this year.

⋅ Judah Pruitt, OL — 6-3, 324; Orange, N.J. (Malcolm X Shabazz); No. 26 player in the state, per 247 Sports. Hafley: “A huge smile that kind of lights up a room.”

⋅ Turbo Richard, RB — 5-8, 206; Rock Hill, S.C. (Northwestern); No. 10 player in South Carolina, per ESPN. Hafley: “We were on him early, and he stuck with us.”

⋅ Pape Sy, OL — 6-5, 310; Dakar, Senegal (NFL Academy); only Senegalese member of team. Hafley: “We’re watching film, and he’s doing all these drills in sand. We’re watching video of this giant, it looks like it’s 110 degrees … Boy, did he look athletic. He’s got a chance, guys. He’s a different build.”

⋅ Syair Torrence, S — 5-10, 191; Syracuse. N.Y. (Christian Brothers Academy); 247 Sports’ No. 5 player in New York; kept his decision quiet publicly until Wednesday; chose BC over Michigan, Syracuse, and more.

The transfer crew

Hafley wasn’t able to comment on transfers, but here’s the list as of Wednesday afternoon:

⋅ Jerand Bradley — 6-5, 220-pound WR from Texas Tech; 10 TDs in three years.

⋅ Bryquice Brown — 6-0, 180-pound CB from Georgia State; from Dorchester; 135 tackles, 5 INTs in four seasons.

⋅ Jordan McDonald — 6-1, 220-pound RB from UCF; 4 TDs in two seasons.

⋅ Kamari Morales — 6-2, 245-pound TE from North Carolina; 67 catches for 761 yards and 10 TDs in five years.

⋅ Ryan Turner — 5-11, 189-pound CB from Ohio State; 4-star recruit from 247Sports out of high school.

⋅ Treshaun Ward — 5-10, 194-pound RB from Kansas State; entering sixth season (four with Florida State); 17 total TDs.

O’Keefe calls it a career

In non-recruiting news: BC wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe has decided to medically retire from football.

O’Keefe suffered a hit during a Sept. 30 game against Virginia that caused him to lose all feeling throughout his whole body. Doctors then discovered he was born with a condition in his spine called congenital spinal stenosis.

“It was the hardest decision that I have ever had to make in my life,” O’Keefe wrote on social media.