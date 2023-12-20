Celtics at Kings: Boston looks to bounce back from deflating overtime loss to Warriors

The Celtics blew a 17-point lead in San Francisco, falling again to the wizardry of Stephen Curry on an ice-cold shooting night for Boston.

Coming off a crushing overtime loss against Golden State on Tuesday, Boston continues its four-game road trip Wednesday in Sacramento against the upstart Kings.

The Kings, who have won three straight and five of six, are fresh off a 143-131 win over the bewildered Wizards on Monday. Domantas Sabonis posted his 35th career triple-double with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, and De’Aaron Fox recorded 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in the win.

Kristaps Porzingis missed Tuesday’s game as he continues to manage his return from a left calf injury, which was not unexpected for the big man. He suffered the injury in Boston’s Nov. 24 win against the Magic and missed the following four games.

Here’s your preview.

When: Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

TV, radio: NBA TV, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Sacramento -2.5. O/U: 237.5.

CELTICS

Season record: 20-6. vs. spread: 12-12, 2 pushes. Over/under: 13-13

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 6-4

KINGS

Season record: 16-9. vs. spread: 14-11. Over/under: 14-11

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 7-3

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 118.0, Sacramento 118.2

Points allowed per game: Boston 109.4, Sacramento 117.2

Field goal percentage: Boston .475, Sacramento .471

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .446, Sacramento .488

3-point percentage: Boston .368, Sacramento .369

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .367, Sacramento .378

Stat of the day: Fourteen of the Celtics’ 20 wins have come at home, while Boston is just 6-6 on the road.

Notes: Tuesday’s loss was the fourth in a row on the road for Boston. Derrick White’s 30-point night went to waste after he hit a season-high seven 3-pointers but got very little help. ...Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla indicated Al Horford would be a “load management” candidate on the second night of the back-to-back. Mazzulla also noted that Kristaps Porzingis, who was held out of the trip opener on Tuesday, was likely to return against the Kings. ... The Celtics have prevailed in each of their past two visits to Sacramento, including a 132-109 victory last March behind 36 points from Jayston Tatum and 27 from Jaylen Brown. ... Sacramento has opened a six-game homestand with wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards, producing a 12-point average margin of victory in those contests. ... De’Aaron Fox (30 points), Domantas Sabonis (28), and Keegan Murray (25) led the way with a total of 83 points on 30 for 52 shooting as the Kings steamrolled the Wizards Tuesday. Sabonis added 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his third triple-double of the season.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.