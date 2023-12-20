Celtics stumble down the stretch, fall on the road to Warriors in overtime

Curry, who picked up his fifth foul midway through the third quarter, finished with 33 points to lead Golden State, which made 20 of 50 3-pointers.

But for one night, at least, Golden State summoned some of its championship magic and brought back some troubling memories for the Celtics. The Warriors stormed back from a 17-point third-quarter deficit to grab a thrilling 132-126 overtime win after Stephen Curry drained a clutch 3-pointer before the shot clock expired with 10.6 seconds left.

SAN FRANCISCO — No, these are not the same Warriors that humbled the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals . They entered Tuesday night’s showdown in 11th place in the Western Conference, older and slower and even missing their heartbeat, suspended forward Draymond Green.

Derrick White had 30 points to lead the Celtics and Jaylen Brown added 28. Boston was 17 for 58 from the 3-point line. The Celtics were without center Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out the front end of a back-to-back set to rest the calf strain that forced him to miss four games two weeks ago.

The Celtics led, 113-105, with less than five minutes left in regulation. But the Warriors lingered. Klay Thompson gave Golden State a jolt with a 3-pointer from the left arc, then Curry added one from a similar spot with 3:05 left that pulled the Warriors within 116-115. Thompson tied the score at 118 with a dagger with 2:18 remaining.

Jayson Tatum found White for a 3-pointer that pushed Boston back in front with 1:52 remaining, but Curry answered with a 3-pointer just 16 seconds later.

The Celtics grabbed timely offensive rebounds all night, and they had a flurry of them on their next trip up the court. Three consecutive missed 3-pointers were gobbled up by Boston, and Brown finally attacked the rim, but his attempt in the paint was off, as was Al Horford’s tip-in attempt.

Curry missed a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left, but it went out of bounds off the Celtics. Paul’s deep 3-pointer was off. The Celtics declined to use their final timeout, and Tatum missed a contested 3-pointer just before the buzzer, forcing overtime.

Both teams appeared to be playing on tired legs in the extra session, as one long-range shot after another thudded off the rim. The Warriors eventually pushed ahead, 125-121, with a pair of dunks.

The Celtics pulled within 2 with under a minute left before Tatum missed a layup. And at the other end Curry had no such trouble, as his layup made it 127-123 with 38.9 seconds left.

After a timeout, Brown found Horford for an open 3-pointer to set up a two-for-one chance with 34 seconds left.

Curry missed an off-balance layup that never touched the rim, but Chris Paul chased down the rebound and found Curry, whose quick-release 3-pointer would have been a desperation shot for just about anyone else. It fell cleanly through the basket with 10.6 seconds to play.

White missed a 3-pointer at the other end, and the Warriors held on.

The Warriors have rarely appeared in synch this season, and in the first quarter they often appeared discombobulated.

Two teammates battled for the same loose ball, only to see it fall out of bounds. Miscommunication on a simple backcourt play led to an easy steal and dunk by Tatum. Although Curry is their superstar, Green has been their glue for years, and his absence while indefinitely suspended by the league is more obvious during moments such as these.

The Celtics’ quick start hit a temporary snag when Tatum rolled his left ankle after stepping on Brandin Podziemski’s foot with 7:53 left. Tatum limped downcourt and winced, and when play was stopped due to a foul eight seconds later, he jogged directly to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

But Boston’s durable star was once again unaffected. He returned to finish the quarter and played the entire second. The Celtics have done a better job of soaring when Tatum is not on the court this year, and they did it again in this case.

White had a strong opening quarter, drilling all three of his 3-pointers and swatting away one apiece by Curry and Thompson. Oshae Brissett entered the game and threw down a left-handed dunk on a strong baseline drive, added another dunk after a steal, and hit a short jumper on a pass from Brown.

The Celtics roared to a 40-30 lead after one despite the fact that the Warriors made 50 percent of their shots in the period. Boston pushed ahead by succeeding in the margins that coach Joe Mazzulla values so highly, holding an edge in second-chance and fast-break points, offensive rebounds, and turnovers.

Neemias Queta took advantage of the expanded opportunity with Porzingis and backup center Luke Kornet (adductor) sidelined. A big offensive rebound by Queta resulted in a Payton Pritchard 3-pointer, and a pair of baskets inside sparked a 7-0 Boston run that made it 49-41.

But the Celtics missed a string of open 3-pointers and allowed the Warriors to push back with their own long-range surge, a formula they have embraced for years. Dario Saric hit all three of his first-half attempts, and the Warriors moved in front, 56-54, on a Trace Jackson-Davis layup with 3:37 left in the half.

The Warriors went three minutes without a point at the start of the third quarter, and their predicament quickly worsened. The Celtics pushed the pace after a made Warriors basket and Brown drew Curry’s fourth foul on a 3-point play.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr left Curry in the game, and two minutes later Brown backed him down and drew Curry’s fifth foul as he scored inside. Boston led, 83-70, and had a chance to really create separation. But the Warriors outscored the Celtics by 2 points over the final six minutes with Curry on the bench to make it 97-86 and at least give themselves a chance in the fourth quarter.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.