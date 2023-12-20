Instead of attacking the rim, the Celtics tried to out-Warrior the Warriors and fell short

Mazzulla said he had no issue with the Celtics’ shot selection, even though they attempted a whopping 58 3-pointers, one short of the team record. And yes, they probably missed more layups Tuesday than the previous 25 games combined, but their offensive approach cost them dearly.

Yet, Tuesday’s thriller at Chase Center looked so eerily similar to the ‘22 NBA Finals that the 132-126 defeat is far more significant than just another road loss. Maybe it won’t be in a month, but it certainly feels meaningful now.

SAN FRANCISCO – What the Celtics and Joe Mazzulla are trying to convince us, even after their disastrous overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors, a game in which they wasted a 17-point lead and missed a team-record 41 3-pointers, is that they have learned from their past transgressions.

Jaylen Brown said the Celtics should have used their athleticism more against the aging Warriors.

The goal when playing the Warriors is to build enough of a late lead where Stephen Curry can’t bring his team back with his bag full of miracle shots. Well… the Celtics became the latest victim of his magnificence, as he flipped a H-O-R-S-E style 25-footer into the bucket as the sealer.

It was apropos. The Celtics tricked off a 17-point third-quarter lead with a barrage of threes and missed twos. They got caught in Golden State’s freelance style, where defense was deemphasized and then ran out of gas when it mattered.

The Celtics were 8 for 33 shooting in the fourth quarter and overtime. They tried matching the Warriors’ 3-point shooting and failed, and then botched a staggering amount of shots at the rim. They missed 11 of 14 shots in the paint in the fourth quarter and overtime. Mazzulla said the primary issue was those missed shots.

Not everybody feels that way. The Celtics entered Tuesday third in the NBA in 2-point field goal percentage and yet last in 2-point attempts. What’s more, of the Celtics’ 26 games in franchise history with 50 or more 3-point attempts, 18 have come during Mazzulla’s tenure.

“I felt like we kind of settled at times,” forward Jaylen Brown said. “We could have been more aggressive getting to the paint and we settled for a lot of threes. It’s tough. Give credit to them (but) we lost this game for sure.”

For years, the Celtics philosophy has been to take the open 3-pointer, and that applies to almost everyone on the roster. But with Golden State lacking a true rim protector besides rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, half of Boston’s shots were 3-pointers. The duo of Derrick White and Al Horford attempted more threes than Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the greatest shooters in league history.

Do the Celtics need to be more balanced to get to the next level? Yes. They should have punished the Warriors by attacking the rim and getting to the free throw line. Tatum attempted three free throws, and one of those was after a defensive 3-second call.

“I thought we had open looks,” Brown said. “We encourage our guys to take those looks but I do think, at times, we had some numbers, we had an advantage, and we could have gotten layups and we settled for threes. But I felt good for the most part about our looks, but we just missed some easy ones. They made some incredible plays defensively, but today wasn’t our best game.”

Joe Mazzulla said he had no issue with the Celtics’ shot selection, even though they attempted a whopping 58 3-pointers, one short of the team record. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press

Tatum sprained his left ankle five minutes into the game, returned later but physically didn’t have the same burst. He was the main settler, trying to get his 3-point shot going but instead making it easier on the defense by taking contested jumpers.

The most notable was the final play of regulation when he dribbled the ball for several seconds with athletic wing Jonathan Kuminga defending, then decided to drive before pulling up at the 3-point line, pump faking then launching a low-percentage three. Miss.

Tatum hesitated when questioned about whether he was pleased with that shot.

“Uh, could I have made it? Yeah. Could I have gotten a better shot? Yeah,” he said. “Any time you miss or lose, you look at things differently or what you could have done better.”

When asked about why the Celtics didn’t attack the rim more, Mazzulla pointed to Jackson-Davis, who blocked three shots in his 28 minutes and was a plus-25. So it may have been the case where the Celtics were rattled by the rookie’s presence and thought twice before diving into the paint.

His presence Tuesday was a wild card. But the Celtics can’t be daunted because of a couple of early blocked shots. They have to be more determined than that.

“Like I said, I thought we played with great purpose and execution,” Mazzulla said. “We just didn’t make them.”

Brown said the Celtics should have used their athleticism more against the aging Warriors. Curry spent most of the fourth quarter with five fouls. Thompson, no longer the plus-defender of the past, played nearly 40 minutes. Chris Paul, 38, played 35 minutes. Yet, the Celtics got caught up in the Warriors’ open-court, 3-point shootout style and abandoned their revised offensive philosophy that was apparently more efficient than the past.

In other words, they tried to out-Warrior the Warriors and fell short.

“We had open looks, they were wide open,” Brown said. “But sometimes when you have numbers and when you’re in a transition situation, rather than taking a three, you penetrate and go to the back and you can get fouled or you get a layup. We could have gotten to the free throw line a lot more. I would have liked to see us get to the paint a little bit more.”

Hopefully, the Celtics use this game as a building block, an opportunity to improve and use all of their offensive resources. There are going to be nights when the threes just aren’t falling, and the Celtics have to be good enough to win convincingly even when that happens. You could summarize Tuesday’s loss as bad luck with all the uncharacteristically missed layups and putbacks, but this was more than misfortune.

The Celtics played Jenga with this game until the blocks came crashing down, thanks to career heartbreaker Stephen Curry.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.