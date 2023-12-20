EMass girls’ basketball: Netting the trifecta, Peabody’s Logan Lomasney headlines Players of the Week

Izzy Adams, Walpole — The junior point guard scored 18 points as the Timberwolves outlasted Bay State Conference rival, Braintree, 49-37, on Friday, then 25 more in a 62-37 BSC win over Milton on Tuesday.
Brianna Dobson, Edward M. Kennedy — Dobson, a senior captain, erupted for 51 points and 11 steals in a 63-33 win over Roxbury Prep.
Maggie Elie, Rockland — Elie, a senior point guard, posted a triple-double of 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Bulldogs one-upped East Bridgewater, 59-51, on Friday, then added 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 5 steals in a 49-36 triumph over Mashpee on Tuesday.
Logan Lomasney, Peabody — The senior wing racked up 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 steals in a 71-56 win over Beverly on Friday, then secured a triple-double, with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, in a 62-29 victory over Waltham on Tuesday.
Breanna and Jordan St. Germain, Prospect Hill – The twins, both juniors for the charter school in Cambridge, fueled the undefeated Wizards to a 61-51 triumph over Maimonides on Monday — with Jordan dropping 27 points and Breanna 25.
Jordyn Streitmatter, Nauset — After a tough, 56-54, loss to Plymouth North, in which the senior guard scored a game-high 21 points, she poured in a career-high 31 to power the Warriors past Monomoy, 62-49, on Tuesday.
