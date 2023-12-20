fb-pixelEMass girls’ basketball: Netting the trifecta, Peabody’s Logan Lomasney headlines Players of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS GIRLS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: Netting the trifecta, Peabody’s Logan Lomasney headlines Players of the Week

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2023, 50 minutes ago
Peabody senior Logan Lomasney's stellar play extends beyond the softball diamond. She racked up an 18-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against Waltham, and a 27-point, 12-rebound effort vs. Beverly.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Izzy Adams, Walpole — The junior point guard scored 18 points as the Timberwolves outlasted Bay State Conference rival, Braintree, 49-37, on Friday, then 25 more in a 62-37 BSC win over Milton on Tuesday.

Brianna Dobson, Edward M. Kennedy — Dobson, a senior captain, erupted for 51 points and 11 steals in a 63-33 win over Roxbury Prep.

Maggie Elie, Rockland — Elie, a senior point guard, posted a triple-double of 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Bulldogs one-upped East Bridgewater, 59-51, on Friday, then added 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 5 steals in a 49-36 triumph over Mashpee on Tuesday.

Logan Lomasney, Peabody — The senior wing racked up 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 steals in a 71-56 win over Beverly on Friday, then secured a triple-double, with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, in a 62-29 victory over Waltham on Tuesday.

Breanna and Jordan St. Germain, Prospect Hill – The twins, both juniors for the charter school in Cambridge, fueled the undefeated Wizards to a 61-51 triumph over Maimonides on Monday — with Jordan dropping 27 points and Breanna 25.

Jordyn Streitmatter, Nauset — After a tough, 56-54, loss to Plymouth North, in which the senior guard scored a game-high 21 points, she poured in a career-high 31 to power the Warriors past Monomoy, 62-49, on Tuesday.


Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.

