EMass girls’ basketball: Netting the trifecta, Peabody’s Logan Lomasney headlines Players of the Week

Izzy Adams, Walpole — The junior point guard scored 18 points as the Timberwolves outlasted Bay State Conference rival, Braintree, 49-37, on Friday, then 25 more in a 62-37 BSC win over Milton on Tuesday.

Brianna Dobson, Edward M. Kennedy — Dobson, a senior captain, erupted for 51 points and 11 steals in a 63-33 win over Roxbury Prep.

Maggie Elie, Rockland — Elie, a senior point guard, posted a triple-double of 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Bulldogs one-upped East Bridgewater, 59-51, on Friday, then added 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 5 steals in a 49-36 triumph over Mashpee on Tuesday.