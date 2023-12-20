fb-pixelEMass girls’ basketball: Shooting into the holidays with 10 teams retaining their spot in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS GIRLS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass girls’ basketball: Shooting into the holidays with 10 teams retaining their spot in Globe Top 20

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2023, 28 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Nearly every team in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll took care of business this week.

Medfield and Winchester scored two wins apiece against conference rivals. Wakefield, Newburyport, Pentucket, Andover, and Central Catholic each opened their regular seasons and remain unbeaten.

Norwell fell out of the rankings following a 45-32 loss to Sandwich, but remains in contention for a spot. Framingham checks in for the first time after its strong 5-0 start. Reading, Quincy, and Wellesley lead the outsiders.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 poll

The Globe poll as of Dec. 21, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

Advertisement

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Foxborough2-0-01
2.Bishop Feehan1-0-02
3.Cathedral1-2-03
4.Medfield3-0-04
5.Bishop Fenwick2-0-05
6.Walpole3-0-06
7.Winchester3-0-07
8.St. Mary’s3-0-08
9.Wakefield1-0-09
10.Oliver Ames2-0-010
11.Bridgewater-Raynham2-0-012
12.Newburyport2-0-013
13.Norwood3-0-014
14.Woburn2-1-015
15.Franklin1-1-016
16.Notre Dame (Hingham)2-0-017
17.Pentucket1-0-018
18.Andover2-0-019
19.Central Catholic2-0-020
20.Framingham5-0-0

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today