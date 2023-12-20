EMass girls’ basketball: Shooting into the holidays with 10 teams retaining their spot in Globe Top 20

Medfield and Winchester scored two wins apiece against conference rivals. Wakefield, Newburyport, Pentucket, Andover, and Central Catholic each opened their regular seasons and remain unbeaten.

Nearly every team in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll took care of business this week.

Norwell fell out of the rankings following a 45-32 loss to Sandwich, but remains in contention for a spot. Framingham checks in for the first time after its strong 5-0 start. Reading, Quincy, and Wellesley lead the outsiders.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 poll

The Globe poll as of Dec. 21, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No. Team Record Previous 1. Foxborough 2-0-0 1 2. Bishop Feehan 1-0-0 2 3. Cathedral 1-2-0 3 4. Medfield 3-0-0 4 5. Bishop Fenwick 2-0-0 5 6. Walpole 3-0-0 6 7. Winchester 3-0-0 7 8. St. Mary’s 3-0-0 8 9. Wakefield 1-0-0 9 10. Oliver Ames 2-0-0 10 11. Bridgewater-Raynham 2-0-0 12 12. Newburyport 2-0-0 13 13. Norwood 3-0-0 14 14. Woburn 2-1-0 15 15. Franklin 1-1-0 16 16. Notre Dame (Hingham) 2-0-0 17 17. Pentucket 1-0-0 18 18. Andover 2-0-0 19 19. Central Catholic 2-0-0 20 20. Framingham 5-0-0 –

