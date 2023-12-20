‘Hard to account for’: Constant shuffle on the offensive line has come despite Patriots’ best efforts

Ineffective play and personnel missteps have played a role in New England utilizing seven different offensive line combinations through the first 14 games of the year, but injuries have really taken their toll. For a position that demands consistency and continuity, the uncertainty has had an impact across the board on offense.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots offensive line, the picture of stability for most of the last two decades, has endured one of the roughest seasons in recent franchise history.

Cole Strange's season-ending injury Sunday against Kansas City was merely the latest blow to a position group that's been hammered by losses all year.

Veteran center David Andrews said Wednesday that while injuries are a part of the game, this year’s stretch for the offensive line has been extraordinary, by any measure.

“Look, it’s part of it,” Andrews said. “It is part of it. You hate to see it. You never want to see it. You obviously want everyone to be as healthy as they can. But obviously, some of the health stuff, you can’t control it. We don’t know when anyone is going to get sick.

“Other teams have injuries, too. You can’t sit there and make excuses on that. Obviously, you want to stay the most consistent as you can, but sometimes, you can’t. It is just part of it. Every team is dealing with injuries, especially this late in the year.”

Prior to the season, the Patriots appeared to do their due diligence to address the offensive line, adding veterans Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff via free agency, and drafting Atonio Mafi, Sidy Sow, and Jake Andrews.

Anderson and Reiff were never completely healthy, and both weren’t able to finish the season. While Mafi, Sow, and Andrews have done as well as could be expected — particularly Sow, who has slotted in nicely at right guard — they’ve had their rookie moments. And journeymen Conor McDermott, Vederian Lowe, and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. have been a mixed bag in their attempts to add depth or work as spot starters.

Right tackle Michael Onwenu underwent offseason ankle surgery, and wasn’t able to get back on the field until just before the start of the season. Left guard Cole Strange suffered a knee injury in the first padded practice, which dogged him through the early stages of the regular season. (He injured the same knee Sunday against the Chiefs, and the Patriots put him on season-ending injured reserve.) Veteran left tackle Trent Brown has suffered through chest, knee, ankle, and hand issues, forcing the Patriots to split time between Brown and McDermott at left tackle.

“It’s almost all contact injuries. Those are hard to account for — concussions, knees, ankles, shoulders,” Bill Belichick said. “It’s been contact injuries. You’ve got a couple of sicknesses, flus here and there.

“You control what you can control. Train the players the best we can, get them in good condition. When you see a contact injury like Cole’s injury, it would be a hard one to prevent.”

All of this is set against the loss of position coach Adrian Klemm, who has been sidelined for a sizable part of the season due to an undisclosed illness of his own.

The only constant has been Andrews, who hasn’t missed a snap all season — the only offensive player to go wire-to-wire. He took an optimistic approach, saying the health issues sustained by some of the veterans should give the youngsters a chance to shine down the stretch. Andrews used his own career arc as an example, referencing that was how he made the roster as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

“For these young guys, it’s a great opportunity to get to learn [under] fire,” David Andrews said of the final three games. “When you get out there, where anything can happen, you’re really having to react and do different things, that’s where you see the biggest growth. I see the biggest growth in myself the more games you play, the more snaps you play.

“The game slows down a little bit — you’re not going a million miles an hour. As a rookie, there’s a lot that can [pile] on you every year and you can kind of, each year, you start to figure it out. You figure it out.”

Rourke represents depth

Nathan Rourke is the latest member of the quarterback carousel, picked up off waivers earlier in the week. The Patriots were caught shorthanded, having lost practice squadders Malik Cunningham to the Ravens and Will Grier to the Chargers in recent weeks. That necessitated them pulling the trigger on Rourke, last with the Jaguars.

“Just the depth at the position,” Belichick said when asked what drew them to Rourke. “We only have two quarterbacks on the roster. A guy sprains his ankle, then you’re down to putting a receiver or running back or somebody at quarterback. But, he had a productive preseason.”

A star in the Canadian Football League, Rourke completed a single-season record 78.7 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games last year for the B.C. Lions. He also rushed for 304 yards and seven touchdowns before his season was cut short by a foot injury.

“I’ve heard of him, of course. I’ve never met him in person until today. He’s a great guy,” Bailey Zappe said. “I picked his brain a little bit on things that they did over there, how different it is from the Jaguars’ system to our system. I’ll just continue to pick his brain. He’s seen different things than I’ve seen.

“Just try to help him out as much as possible, because I know it’s hard to come learn that system and then come learn a totally new system. Try to help him out as much as possible and try to help him out with the Patriot way.”

Andrews a good man

Andrews was announced as the winner of the annual “Media Good Guy Award.” The honor, voted on by local media, is given to the player who is especially helpful and accommodating in his dealings with reporters. It’s the first time Andrews has won the award, which has been given to Jakobi Meyers, Matthew Judon, Cam Newton, and Matthew Slater (among others). “It’s not always easy getting up and talking to you all. But I appreciate that you guys have a job, and at the end of the day, we both try to do our jobs,” he said. “I can appreciate what the media does, because obviously, you’re a gateway to our fans. I think it’s important to do this, because you’re not only representing yourself, you’re representing the organization, the team, and hopefully, the fan base. So I really appreciate it.” … Four players were missing from the start of practice: safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), left tackle Conor McDermott (concussion), and tight end Hunter Henry (knee). Belichick said before practice they were going to take it “day-by-day” with Stevenson, who’s been on the shelf since sustaining an ankle injury in a loss to the Chargers earlier this month … As is tradition across the NFL, Zappe said he was planning on giving the offensive linemen a holiday gift. “Yeah, I got a gift coming,” he said with a smile. “I don’t want to ruin the surprise. It’s not crazy, but I’m getting a gift for everybody.”

