Jakub Lauko got the OK to fight before Tuesday’s game, and on a Bruins team lacking physicality, he didn’t waste it

The club, which lacked a pushback threat in the playoff loss to the Panthers, made physicality a priority when building the roster this summer. However, injuries to wingers Milan Lucic (and his subsequent leave of absence as he deals with legal issues ) and Jakub Lauko put a crimp in the plans to be a firmer club to play against.

Though the Bruins ultimately lost to Minnesota on a wild Tuesday night at TD Garden, there was one big positive that came out of Boston’s fourth straight overtime game. The physical part — long the hallmark of “the Big, Bad Bruins” — was back.

Lauko suffered a facial fracture and gruesome cut when a skate caught him during a collision Oct. 24. He returned after missing seven games, but wore a cage until the injuries fully healed and he could move back to the customary half shield.

Still, Lauko’s game was off — flashing quickness, but the edge was missing. He felt like he was playing at half speed.

Against the Wild, that all changed.

Though Lauko was cleared to play, he wasn’t cleared to drop the gloves and thus felt he couldn’t be fully engaged. If things escalated to fisticuffs, he’d have to bow out, which is definitely not the 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pound spitfire’s style.

Prior to the Wild game, he got the OK.

“It was the first week I got the green light to fight,” Lauko said following the 4-3 loss. “So, I went into this game — the first time that I could do my thing and play my game. Obviously when you can fight, you can just go around, run around, trying to hit everyone. So, this was the first game that I could play the way I wanted to.”

Lauko was completely involved and packed a lot into his 14 shifts. He blocked two shots, and nearly pulled off the goal of the season when he picked the puck up lacrosse style and tried to tuck it under Marc-Andre Fleury’s crossbar.

But it was his momentum-changing bout with Connor Dewar, off the faceoff following Marcus Johansson’s goal, that was the signature moment.

Lauko took a second to warm up, but once he got his overhand right going, he swamped Dewar, who was forced to the dressing room for a maintenance check before returning to the penalty box.

With the fight finished, Lauko turned to his bench and pumped his arms before doing the same to an appreciative crowd. Not long after, the Bruins tied the game on the first of David Pastrnak’s two goals.

“It’s a thing that gets you going, gets the guys going. So, it’s a lot of emotion at the time. So, I kind of just let it out,” Lauko said. “It’s been boiling in me for two months, so I just wanted to let it out. I think we scored right after, so I think it was a job well done.”

Jim Montgomery noticed how Lauko changed the momentum and how his enthusiasm rubbed off on his teammates.

“I do think it was his best game, just because of his intensity on pucks,” said the Bruins coach. “He was physical. I think he had at least three big hits that I remember. And I thought it was the fourth line’s best game in a long time and it was much needed for us. It helped us.”

Now, about that near Michigan — as in Mike Legg, circa 1996.

“We did this competition in a Czech league back home. They told me to do it six times in a row [and] I did it six times in a row,” Lauko said. “I think with the opportunity like that, [if it] happens in the game, I’ll try it.”

He came within inches of making every hockey highlight across the world.

“I should have taken it a little bit further, because I hit the knob [on Fleury’s stick], and it just kind of slipped out,” he said. “It’s not a hard thing to do when you know how to do it. It’s just hard to find the right opportunity to do it. And that was a good opportunity . . . but unfortunately, it didn’t go in.”

Lost in the loss was that Brad Marchand’s tying goal late in the third gave him 889 career points, surpassing Bobby Orr for sixth on the franchise’s all-time list . . . The Bruins were off the ice Wednesday, and will practice Thursday before traveling to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Friday night and to St. Paul for a rematch with the Wild on Saturday night.

