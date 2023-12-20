Jermaine Wiggins steps down as Brockton football coach

Jermaine Wiggins has stepped down after one season as Brockton football coach, the Brockton Enterprise confirmed Wednesday.
Hired in April to follow a 52-year run by Armond Colombo and his son, Peter, who retired in 2022 after 20 seasons at the helm, Wiggins coached Brockton to a 3-8 record in his sole season.
The Brockton athletic department is referring all inquiries to the school’s communication department, which confirmed to the Enterprise that Wiggins has resigned.
A former basketball and football star at East Boston, Wiggins played football at Marshall and Georgia and spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, winning a Super Bowl in 2001. He now works as a media personality for WEEI on its morning show.
Advertisement