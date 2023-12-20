fb-pixelJermaine Wiggins steps down as Brockton football coach - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jermaine Wiggins steps down as Brockton football coach

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2023, 1 hour ago
Jermaine Wiggins, the former Patriots tight end, has resigned as Brockton varsity football coach.Debee Tlumacki for The Boston Globe

Jermaine Wiggins has stepped down after one season as Brockton football coach, the Brockton Enterprise confirmed Wednesday.

Hired in April to follow a 52-year run by Armond Colombo and his son, Peter, who retired in 2022 after 20 seasons at the helm, Wiggins coached Brockton to a 3-8 record in his sole season.

The Brockton athletic department is referring all inquiries to the school’s communication department, which confirmed to the Enterprise that Wiggins has resigned.

A former basketball and football star at East Boston, Wiggins played football at Marshall and Georgia and spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, winning a Super Bowl in 2001. He now works as a media personality for WEEI on its morning show.

Advertisement

Boston Globe Today