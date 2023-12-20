Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will visit the Revolution in April. See the full schedule here.

The Argentine superstar has attracted massive crowds throughout the country in his time stateside, and it will be no different for his first trip to New England. Revolution team president Brian Bilello said this week the club is expecting a sellout crowd of 64,000-plus.

The New England Revolution released their 2024 schedule on Wednesday, with one date circled in bright red: April 27, when Messi and Inter Miami will visit Foxborough.

More than 25,000 tickets for the game have been sold and most seats in the 100 level are already spoken for, thanks to multiple-game and season-ticket offers, which are now on sale. Once those go, that will leave only single-game tickets, mostly in the 200 and 300 levels, which will become available in mid-February.

Messi was sensational for Miami as soon as he landed last season, leading the team to a Leagues Cup win, but missed much of the latter part of the season with injury and couldn’t drag the club from last place into the playoffs.

There are questions about Messi’s willingness to play on the artificial surface at Gillette Stadium, as other superstars that joined MLS from Europe like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry did in the past, though he did play a full 90 minutes on artificial turf in Charlotte in last season’s finale.

“It’s a soccer match and we’re playing Miami,” Bilello said. “It is being promoted as us versus Miami. There are images — in the marketing he’s in them but I don’t think it is being marketed as a ‘Messi Match.’ It’s Revs v. Miami, and there are images of the teams’ best players — Carles [Gil] and Messi. We’re trying hard not to make this about one guy.”

The Revolution will open the season in Panama with a trip to Club Atlético Independiente for the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Feb. 21. New England’s home opener will come eight days later hosting CA Independiente for the second leg, with the MLS opener at DC United in between on Feb. 24.

The MLS season will again include a month-long pause, coming between July 26 and Aug. 25, for the Leagues Cup to be contested between sides from MLS and Liga MX.

“Decision Day,” the season finale with 14 games kicking off concurrently to hash out final playoff berths and seedings, will see the Revolution head to Miami on Oct. 19 to face Messi and co. to finish out the season.

Here’s the full schedule.

New England Revolution 2024 schedule

Wed. Feb. 21: Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, Leg 1 at CA Independiente (La Chorrera, Panama), 8:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Thur. Feb. 29: Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, Leg 2 vs. CA Independiente, 8:15 p.m.

Sun., March 3: vs. Toronto FC, 2:00 p.m.

Sat., March 9: at Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m.

Sun., March 17: vs. FC Cincinnati, 2:00 p.m.

Sat., March 23: vs. Chicago Fire FC, 2:00 p.m.

Sat., April 6: vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., April 13 :at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., April 20: at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., April 27: vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., May 4: at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

Sat., May 11: at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., May 18: vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., May 25: vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., May 29: at Columbus Crew SC, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., June 1: at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Sat., June 8: vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., June 15: vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., June 22: at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., June 29: vs. Columbus Crew SC, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., July 3: vs. Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., July 6: at Seattle Sounders SC, 10:30 p.m.

Sat., July 13: vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., July 17: at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., July 20: vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., July 24: 2024 MLS All-Star Game (Columbus, Ohio) TBD

Sat., Aug. 24: at CF Montreal Stade Saputo (Montreal, Quebec) 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 31: at Real Salt Lake America First Field (Sandy, Utah) 9:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 7: vs. St. Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 14: at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 18: vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 21: at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 28: vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 2: at Houston Dynamo FC, 8:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 5: vs. DC United, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19: at Inter Miami CF, 6:00 p.m.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.