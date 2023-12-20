Why are NFL quarterbacks struggling so much this season?

Those comments feel particularly apt with a perceived mediocrity at the position he left behind. Much has been made of a seemingly weak MVP race that could open the door to non-QBs with the signal-callers at the top falling below the usual standards of elite quarterbacks.

“I think there’s a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL,” Brady said on the Stephen A. Smith Show in October, specifically pointing to declining coaching and player development.

As he watches the NFL every Sunday from his couch for the first time in almost 25 years, Tom Brady has made headlines this season for his not-so-positive comments on the state of the league.

Advertisement

At the other end of the spectrum, Week 14 saw primetime matchups between Bailey Zappe’s Patriots and Mitch Trubisky’s Steelers as well as Tommy DeVito’s Giants facing Jordan Love’s Packers. The Vikings’ Josh Dobbs and the Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell combined to put up 0 points on that Sunday.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

So what gives? Are the quarterbacks really any worse than they were in Brady’s heyday?

Here’s what the data says.

The big picture

Firstly, let’s take a really broad overview. The average contribution teams are getting from their quarterbacks is on pace for the following stat line over a 16-game season: 3,516 yards, 21.7 touchdowns, 12.6 interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.4.

How does that stack up against Brady’s time? Here’s a look at the average quarterback performances at five- and 10-year intervals, from 2013 and 2018.

2013: 3,769.6 yards, 25.1 touchdowns, 15.7 interceptions, 86.0 rating

2018: 3,804.3 yards, 26.5 touchdowns, 13.1 interceptions, 92.8 rating

Production is down, with passing yards on pace for a 6.73 percent decrease from 2013 and a 7.6 percent decrease from 2018. Touchdowns have waned even more dramatically, down 13.5 percent from 2013 and 18.1 percent from 2018.

Advertisement

This is in line with overall trends: NFL scoring is down over the last two years after slowly climbing for decades. Offense reached a crescendo in 2020 with teams averaging a league-record 24.8 points per game but declined sharply in 2022 (21.9) and 2023 (21.7).

Scoring didn’t necessarily explode over the last decade as a whole — it gently increased — but the way in which those points were scored shifted. Teams scored the same number of points per game (21.7) in 2017 as they did in 2002, but threw nearly 50 more touchdown passes and rushed for 80 fewer.

So came the perception of the NFL as a “passing league.” That trend hit its peak in 2015, when teams averaged 1.64 passing touchdowns per game to just 0.71 rushing scores; by 2022, that gap closed to a ratio of 1.36 touchdown passes to 0.88 on the ground.

Where’s the decline?

Let’s group some passers to see where the decline is sharpest.

Let’s take the overall production that each team gets from its quarterbacks and grouping them by passer rating (an imperfect stat, but a functional catch-all for these purposes). We separated them into three tiers: a “top tier” that includes the five best; a “middle class” featuring passers 6-20; and the “bottom third” that rounds up the remaining 12 teams and their signal-callers.

Here’s how the 2023 quarterbacks stack up, normalized over a 16-game season to allow for comparison.

The takeaway? The decline is happening at the bottom and at the top. The best haven’t been as good, and the worst have been even worse.

Advertisement

The MVP favorite, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, is on pace to throw for 4,203 yards and 31 touchdowns over 16 games. Peyton Manning threw for 5,477 yards and 55 scores in 2013, and Patrick Mahomes had 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018. Those were historically good campaigns from Hall of Fame quarterbacks, but no QB has won MVP with as few yards and touchdowns than Purdy’s current pace since Steve Young in 1992.

So, what’s happening here?

One possible explanation is that the league is in something of a transition at the position, particularly among its elite practitioners. That near-decade of steady passing growth came in an era dominated by players like Brady, Manning, Drew Brees, Phillip Rivers, Aaron Rodgers, and Ben Roethlisberger. Save for Rodgers, those players are gone.

Take a look at the top 10 quarterbacks by passing yards in 2013, 2018, and 2023. The names in italics are those who were no longer playing by the next five-year interval, and in parentheses are their passing totals and how many years they’d spent in the league.

Only two of the top 10 passers from 2013 retired by 2018. Six of 2018′s top 10 are gone in 2023. That doesn’t include Rodgers, who is 40 and tore his Achilles’ in Week 1. It’s a new era, and perhaps a weaker one, despite the emergence of stars like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen.

Advertisement

On the other end, the bottom falling out probably has plenty to do with injuries. Rodgers, Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Justin Herbert, and Kirk Cousins are all top 10-caliber quarterbacks who suffered season-ending injuries, with 16 starters in total missing time — half the league. Starts have been handed to players like the Jets’ Tim Boyle, who threw one touchdown and 13 interceptions at UConn, and the Bears’ Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie out of Division 2.

“I actually think the play is, taking all the quarterbacks that are on rosters in the league, probably at the highest level, it’s ever been,” said Sean McEvoy, a coach with QB Takeover, which counts players like Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields as clients. “I think what you’re seeing over the last couple years specifically, is: you’re seeing an uptick in quarterback injuries ... and we’re seeing more and more teams play quarterbacks earlier than they had previously, guys getting drafted and immediately playing, second year guys being given starting jobs.”

But the lack of continuity in the league — and the willingness to throw young quarterbacks into the fire earlier and earlier — is striking. Eight rookies have started multiple games this season, double the amount a decade ago.

Patience is a virtue

Much of the last generation of quarterbacks had something in common.

Brady only became the starter in his second season. So did Brees, who was also understudied himself by Rivers for two seasons. Rodgers spent three full years learning under Brett Favre in Green Bay. Roethlisberger started as a rookie, but for a Steelers team good enough to go 15-1 and win a Super Bowl despite his mediocre numbers. The only one who was really thrown into the fire was Manning, starting all 16 games for a bad Colts team in 1999.

Advertisement

Quarterbacks aren’t handled that way anymore. Twenty-one QBs have been drafted in the first round since 2018. Of them, 20 of them started multiple games as a rookie, 15 started at least half their team’s games, and 11 saw action in Week 1.

“I think the biggest thing that works favorably for a quarterback is the combination of experience and stability,” McEvoy said. “Even Trevor Lawrence, who, for a guy who was such a no-doubt prospect coming out of college, he experienced a run rockier than I think most of us would have imagined for him.”

It’s certainly not all on the quarterbacks. Offensive line play seems to be declining, and defenses are getting better as part of the endless tug-of-war that happens either side of the football.

“It’s always going to be this cyclical thing of, the offense does something we’ve never seen before, then the defense adjusts and levels the playing field,” McEvoy said. “Defenses got hit for years, not only with new schemes, but all the rule changes that made it harder to defend wide receivers. I think they reacted, countered, and certainly are catching up a little bit.”

Perhaps it’s not a talent drain as much as a patience problem. After all, young quarterbacks are picking up footballs earlier and getting better preparation for the pro game sooner.

But as franchises continue to sacrifice them to ever-improving NFL defenses, it’s hard for them to have much of a chance.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.