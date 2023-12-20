No logo? No name? No sweat for the PWHL, even two weeks before opening night.

Pucks begin to drop in less than two weeks for the start-up PWHL.

Mere piffles.

“From my perspective, it’s minor,” said Danielle Marmer, GM of Boston’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team, during Wednesday’s six Zooms with general managers and head coaches. “We see on social media, there’s rumblings about the names and I think that’s happening in every market but we’re not too worried about it. Whatever we end up going with with a name, I think our fans will get behind it.”

Getting fans to order tickets for the team’s season opener at Tsongas Center in Lowell on Jan. 3 is more of a concern.

The arena holds 6,500 and unlike other teams, not every seat is sold for the opener, as well as the other dates through early May.

“The focus right now is on our home opener,” said Marmer. “I actually don’t have the specific numbers. I don’t want to comment on it and be incorrect on what that looks like for Jan. 3, but our team behind the scenes is working incredibly hard. And we’re getting our players out there and finding ways to engage with the fans so that they’re excited to support us.”

As the Boston players and staff engage with the community and get to know their early fans, Marmer is discovering a high degree of familiarity with the team and its potential.

“They’re familiar with these players from watching the Olympics and watching world championships in Boston and the greater Boston area has put so much emphasis and investment in youth hockey, and especially in the girls game, that is ever-growing,” said Marmer. “We have so much support from even the college teams in the area and the high school teams in the area, there are people telling me that their son’s PeeWee teams are excited to see Hilary Knight play. So it’s it’s awesome to see that it’s not just the young girls teams, but it’s also the boys in the Boston area who are excited about this team.”

Translating that excitement into tickets may not happen instantaneously in Boston or the other five markets, but the GMs agreed the pro’s of professional women’s hockey re-starting in North America far outweigh the loose ends that accompany any start-up entity, never mind one with the short runway the PWHL had from its late August inception.

“We’ve been waiting our whole lives for a professional league to be able to compete, to be able to play and represent a team, regardless of what the colors are, what the jerseys are, the name is,” said Toronto general manager Gina Kingsbury. “As much as I know it’s important for the public, it’s important for the league, and it’s important to us as well, it’s really low on our priority list.”

Kingsbury said Toronto has sold out its 12 games at the downtown 3,000-capacity Mattamy Athletic Center.

Ottawa head coach Carla MacLeod was in agreement with Kingsbury on what really matters, and had a Beer League example to help prove it.

“Everyone wants to know, the team names and logos seem to be top of mind, but I think Gina answered that one really well,” said MacLeod. “There’s a lot more going on here. Maybe one of the neatest moments for us is we were practicing in a community arena a couple weeks back, prior to Utica (scrimmages earlier this month), and there was some some Beer Leaguers on the ice after us and the gentlemen were so excited that we were in this community and they couldn’t wait to come and support us.”

The Minnesota PWHL franchise will be playing in the 20,000-plus capacity Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul. It’s where the NHL’s Minnesota Wild play, and will be the largest PWHL arena.

“Our projected ticket sales look pretty good for the home opener and season ticket sales and stuff like that, so we’re just really excited about being in a first-rate NHL rink,” said Minnesota general manager Natalie Darwitz.

Any chatter about what’s missing is drowned out by what’s happening.

“Our business staff has been inundated with dialogue and inquiry about when [group ticket] sales become available and we get the U-12, U-10 teams and all these community teams in the building,” said Darwitz. “I think it’s going to be really special to see a bunch of little girls hopefully grabbing some merchandise and wearing Taylor Heise and Kendall Coyne jerseys in the stands.”

Once the merchandise starts featuring team logos and a team name, that will only be gravy.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.