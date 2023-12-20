Not an easy call, but Xaverian quarterback Henry Hasselbeck commits to UCLA

Over the past year, the senior standout had some twists and turns in terms of his recruitment, but the 6-foot-3 quarterback signed his commitment to play at UCLA Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period that lasts through Friday.

Henry Hasselbeck’s football journey took him to Florida, then back to Massachusetts to play in the Independent School League (Belmont Hill), then to Xaverian, where the second-generation star led the Hawks to a Division 1 Super Bowl earlier this month.

After directing Xaverian to the Division 1 Super Bowl title, senior Henry Hasselbeck has committed to attend UCLA.

“It was really down to the wire,” Hasselbeck said about deciding on his commitment this week.

“A lot of great schools gave me an opportunity, but deciding between UCLA and BC was the biggest choice. It was tough having that conversation with [BC coach Jeff] Hafley. He’s an amazing coach. I’ve got buddies there, my teammate Charlie Comella is going there. That was a very hard call to make. I’m going to be cheering on BC the next four years and I hope they do amazing.”

Hasselbeck’s father, Matt, and uncle (Tim), both played quarterback at BC.

Last December, Hasselbeck committed to play lacrosse at Maryland. In June, he decided to pursue his dream of playing college football instead, and committed to play quarterback at Michigan State.

Following the dismissal of Michigan State coach Mel Tucker in September, Hasselbeck was one of several recruits to decommit from the Spartans and open their recruitment.

After concentrating on his final high school season — in which he passed for 1,349 yards and 19 touchdowns with 735 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while earning Catholic Conference MVP honors and a Super Bowl ring — Hasselbeck turned his attention toward the big decision of picking a college program.

He chose to play for coach Chip Kelly at UCLA, which went 8-5 this season and closed with a 35-22 win over Boise State in the LA Bowl.

“It’s a great way to start this new chapter and I wouldn’t want to spend it anywhere else,” said Hasselbeck, who plans to head to UCLA in June. “It’s kind of a weight off my shoulders. Now I know where I’m going to be, and I just hope to be my best self.”

Cooper Ackerman, Shrewsbury (UConn)

Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, Whitman-Hanson/Butler CC (Kansas State)

Liam Andrews, Dexter (Penn State)

AJ Cicerone, Milton (Western New England)

Chris Colby, Pingree (Villanova)

Charlie Comella, Xaverian (Boston College)

Connor Cronin, Marblehead/Avon Old Farms (Princeton)

Darius Day, Dexter (Bucknell)

Drew Eason, Methuen (Stonehill)

Brett Elliott, BB&N (Duke)

Joe McCauley, Dexter (Richmond)

Sean O’Brien, Walpole (Central Connecticut)

Dom Selvitelli, Lawrence Academy (Lafayette)

Dominic Silvia, Dexter (Charlotte)







