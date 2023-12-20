Patriots veterans push any weight of Bill Belichick’s status aside, focus on finishing season strong

“I’ve been a part of this before,” he said Wednesday, referencing the long December that the Patriots are currently enduring. “This isn’t my first rodeo.”

The veteran, who suffered through the final days of Miami teams that finished 6-10 and 5-11 earlier in his career, waited a beat before answering.

FOXBOROUGH — Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux looked around the Patriots’ locker room as he considered the question: Is the reported uncertainty of Bill Belichick’s job security weighing on the New England players?

Speculation regarding Belichick’s future has run rampant over the last month-plus. While the coach himself acknowledged Monday on WEEI that he does have “open conversations” with his players about the stories surrounding what’s next for him, the players say those conversations haven’t been a distraction when it comes to on-field execution.

“It ain’t weighing on me. I don’t think it’s weighing on anybody,” Godchaux said plainly. “It’ll seem harsh to say that, but it’s not weighing on me. I have a job to do, and Bill will tell you the same thing. I have to perform at a high level. We all do. It’s just all talk until something happens. People talk all the time.”

There are many veterans in the New England locker room who, at some point in their careers, found themselves playing out the string under the watchful eye of a coaching staff in its final few weeks of employment. Defensive back Jalen Mills was part of a 2020 Eagles team that finished 4-11-1, a season that ended with Philadelphia losing seven of its last eight games and coach Doug Pederson losing his job.

Mills lessons learned from that late-season slide have come in handy this year.

“There are other teams watching, whether you’re a free agent coming up this year, whatever it may be,” he said. “When we do our exit meetings, they [watch] from the last game to the first. That last game, were guys still playing hard? Were they giving up on the team? Were they still giving effort? Were they not giving effort?

“Individually, adversity shows what type of guy you are. Adversity also shows what type of team you have. Are guys still trying to execute at a high level? If something doesn’t go right — clearly it hasn’t this year, but it is what it is — are you still going 110 percent like you were in Week 1 as opposed to Week 17 when you’re record is 5-12, or whatever it may be.

“I can just speak for myself — I’m going until the last blow.”

Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was a part of those same Miami teams as Godchaux, said any distractions the 2023 Patriots have had to endure are not the result of speculation regarding Belichick’s future.

“I mean, we kind of keep everything professional in our locker room,” Gesicki said. “We try not to pay attention to anything outside. If you know anything about how this organization is run, we don’t pay attention to any of [that].”

Linebacker Josh Uche was asked about the potential for distraction when it comes to Belichick’s job status.

“It’s all about us doing our job,” Uche said. “You hear that all the time, I know, but if you don’t focus on what’s in front of you, you’re going to get tripped up. Focusing on the next game. Focusing on Denver. That’s it.”

“I feel like we do a great job of not really getting into it,” linebacker Mack Wilson Sr said. “As a defense, we do a great job of controlling what we can control, and that’s showing up for work every day and competing at practice, getting through the week to go out and try and compete on Sunday’s to go out and win. [The speculation] isn’t something I feel we get caught up in.”

Ultimately, the goal for a player throughout the process is not to engage with the outside noise. Understand that you’re likely heading into a period of uncertainty and great change, and if you want to keep your job — or eventually set yourself up for success elsewhere — you’d be wise to keep the focus on your own work and control the controllables.

“I know when seasons like this happen, a lot of change is coming,” Godchaux said. “I try and tell some of the younger guys just to make sure when they go on the field, put great tape out there. Because everybody is watching.”

