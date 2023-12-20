Surrounded by all the hoopla, Bella Owumi seeks inner peace on and off St. Mary’s basketball court

The 5-foot-10-inch wing has started on two state championship teams at St. Mary’s, established herself as one of the state’s elite defenders, and received six verbal Division 1 college scholarship offers — all before her freshman season. She’s now the go-to playmaker for the eighth-ranked Spartans (3-0), and everyone expects a signature performance when she steps on the floor.

Bella Owumi has built a basketball resume that any player at any age would be proud of.

A three-year starter for defending Division 3 champion St. Mary's, freshman Bella Owumi is averaging 19.3 points per game in a 3-0 start for the Spartans.

Amid the growing cacophony from fans, critics, and college coaches, it’s easy to forget that Owumi turns 15 this month.

“It’s kind of stressful,” she said. “I feel like sometimes I can’t be a kid. But I know that it’s going to bring me to a good place.”

The Lynn resident started playing basketball in local boys’ YMCA leagues in kindergarten, and after initially disliking the sport, began to fall in love while surpassing the competition. She reached JV at St. Mary’s in sixth grade but occasionally stepped up to varsity, where she became the youngest player to score in program history.

Her mother, Becca, was initially nervous about her daughter fitting in with girls who could be six years older, but led by mentorship from 2023 grad Yirsy Queliz, Owumi found a home on the Spartans quickly.

“All the girls have just been so sweet and understanding that she’s still 14,” Becca said. “She was 12 when she was with these girls. It was nerve-wracking, but everyone has been really great.”

In seventh grade, she was in the starting lineup; by eighth grade, Owumi was guarding the best opposing player. She looks up to Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston for her defensive technique, and she discusses defense with the mentality of an NFL cornerback.

“I just like the feeling of shutting someone down,” she said. “Points are going to come, but shutting someone down — not everyone has that fierce instinct. ‘I’m going get this steal. I’m going to take the ball’ — not everyone has that in them.”

The basketball world quickly became a whirlwind for the Owumi family. Becca recalls the family’s FaceTime call with Rhode Island, which gave Owumi her first verbal offer the summer before eighth grade. Her list now also includes offers from Boston College, Harvard, Northeastern, Penn, and Providence.

“Afterwards, we [Becca and Owumi’s father, Johnson] both were crying and were like, ‘What is going on? Is this real life?’ ” Becca said. “Bella didn’t really understand any of it, but we were like, ‘Wow, OK.’ The URI coach [Tammi Reiss] has coached in the WNBA, and she’s telling Bella she has potential to make it, and I’m like, ‘What? This little girl from Lynn?’ ”

The pressure has become immense. Last year, Owumi played her role and helped St. Mary’s win the Division 3 title, but people at school and on social media asked why her stats didn’t pop.

“I would think that everyone’s against me,” Owumi said. “When I didn’t score, people were like, ‘I thought you were better than this. You were really hyped up, but I’m not seeing it out of your records and your points and your stats.’ And I was just like, why is everyone saying this to me?”

This season, Owumi steps into a lead role after the Spartans graduated three 1,000-point scorers. She’s averaging 19.3 points through the first three games, up from 8.8 last season.

“Coming into the season I was kind of intimidated, because everyone was saying, ‘Bella, you need to score 30 points a game; you need to do this,’” she said. “And I just was like — this is new. I never did this before. So this new role is important because I just need to keep my mental health right.”

St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall and his family have been longtime friends and neighbors with the Owumis, and Newhall has a unique perspective having watched Owumi grow up outside of basketball.

When the families hang out together, as they did on Thanksgiving, Newhall never brings up basketball or the team. He admires how Owumi has dealt with the attention both on the court and in the locker room.

“She’s like a superhero to some kids. Everyone’s watching her in practice and in games,” he said. “There’s kids that come to the games and they’re looking at her like you and I would go to a game and watch [UConn star] Paige Bueckers. She understands it. It’s pressure, but it’s nothing she can’t handle.”

Becca describes Owumi, the oldest of her four children, as a perfectionist. Becca encouraged her daughter to see a therapist, who Owumi now talks to monthly.

Owumi has also started writing poetry and sharing it on TikTok as an outlet for her experiences and feelings. She regularly attends 7 a.m. mass on the first Friday of every month out of her own choosing. Even as her star only begins to take off, Owumi wants to show others the value of prioritizing one’s own well-being.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot mentally and I haven’t always been mentally stable,” Owumi said. “Last year [at times], I would never even want to step on the court. I didn’t think it was fun anymore.

“I’ve gotten over that and just found ways to cater to that and get it away. I think that’s what I’m most proud of, because depression is hard. It doesn’t just go away; you find different ways to … delegitimize it.”

Free throws

▪ Despite the graduation of 1,000-point scorers Selina Monestime (University of Albany) and Katie Regan to graduation, No. 20 Framingham (5-0) is humming. The Flyers, coming off a 15-7 season and trip to the Division 1 round of 16, have all the pieces to take it even further.

Framingham returns nine of 11 varsity members, including junior Allie Regan (16 points per game), senior Caroline Galvani (12 ppg.), and senior Nina Edwards as captains. Grace Hanna is also a force inside next to Edwards.

The Flyers have won four games by double digits and scored 60-plus twice. Coach Kristen Audet-Fucarile said they’ve had multiple nights with different leading scorers. One point of emphasis is a “next-play mentality,” where coaches and teammates ensure everyone knows missing shots is part of the game.

“This is a fun group to coach,” Audet-Fucarile said. “The leadership of our captains, and the way they all contribute throughout practices and games, has been exciting to see.”

▪ Before the season, Needham coach Hannah Carroll likened her team to the Celtics, in that everyone in the top six or seven is a candidate to start and the balance is what stands out.

So far, Carroll has been spot on, as the Rockets (3-0) have relied on their depth to start the year convincingly. Needham finished 8-11 last year, and lost in the first round, yet expectations are higher this winter.

The Rockets miss graduated seniors Talia Weinstock (Union College) and Maddie Ali, but several catalysts have helped fill the void. Junior guard Noa Brown (10.6 ppg, 4 rpg), sophomore guard Annie Camozzi (8.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg), sophomore center Eva Andrews (7.6 ppg, 7 rpg), sophomore guard Hannah Levine (7.6 ppg, 5 rpg), and junior guard Callie McCarthy (6.6 ppg, 4.3 apg), among others, are all threats on any given night.

“Each of these players has stepped up big time on both ends of the floor,” Carroll said. “Especially against Weymouth, probably our toughest matchup so far, and one we’ll see again in February.”

▪ Wachusett senior Mary Gibbons (Navy commit), Rivers junior Natalia Hall-Rosa, and Nobles junior Christina Pham all eclipsed 1,000 career points this past week.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.