Travis Kelce impressed by Gillette Stadium’s warm welcome for Taylor Swift: ‘Shout out to the Patriots’

And her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, had to do all he could to not join in.

Despite rooting for the ‘wrong’ team, Taylor Swift received some of the loudest crowd reaction when she was shown on the big screen during Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Chiefs.

The crowd at Gillette Stadium erupted in cheers Sunday — but not for the Patriots.

“I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, ‘Don’t show, don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards,” Kelce said. “It was fun, man. Shout out to the Patriots, New England. Taylor’s on record saying that that stadium’s one of the funnest that she’s played at, so for them to show her is just, I guess, showing her some love, so shoutout to the Patriots for doing that.”

Kelce, who spoke about the game on his podcast “New Heights” with older brother Jason, noted Swift’s father Scott looked good in a red and black Chiefs sweater, though a green Philadelphia Eagles shirt might suit him better (the Swifts are from Pennsylvania).

Travis Kelce went on to talk highly of the Patriots organization and the fans for giving Swift such an enthusiastic reception.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and I mean, you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors — just shows you how amazing that girl is,” Kelce said. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. Yes, there might have been a few Brads and Chads who were booing, but for the most part, everybody was [expletive] screaming their tail off for her.”





