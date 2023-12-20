Tyler O’Neill thinks his breakout 2021 was no anomaly, and the Red Sox hope their new outfielder is right

O’Neill had finally tapped into his upside, but injuries followed in the next two seasons. The outfielder played in just 168 games in 2022-23, hitting .229 with a .397 slugging.

A member of the Cardinals, O’Neill finished eighth in National League MVP voting, batting .286/.352/.560 (.912 OPS) with 34 home runs. He took home a second straight Gold Glove, too, emerging as a key piece on one of the few pillar organizations in the league.

Tyler O’Neill was one of the best players in baseball during the 2021 season.

Yet the Red Sox traded for O’Neill two weeks ago, and are banking on him recapturing that 2021 form. O’Neill believes he can.

“I know the skill that I have is still in there. It’s just a matter of being consistent,” he said by phone Wednesday. “I’ve done a lot of different things with my training program and my dieting over the last couple of years to try and find the tweak that I need.

“I really feel like I’m on a good path right now with what I’ve been doing at the end of last season, into this offseason and carrying it to next year. I really like where I’m at physically, strength-wise, explosive-wise, my energy levels. So for me, it’s just about staying on the field and staying healthy.”

O’Neill’s speed is a skill set the Sox lack beyond Jarren Duran and Trevor Story. Manager Alex Cora has mentioned the last several years that the game is trending back toward speed, and that it’s imperative the Sox become faster and more athletic. Though O’Neill isn’t a huge base stealer, reaching his career-high 15 in ‘21, he still ranked in baseball’s top 20 percent for sprint speed last season.

Duran, for what it’s worth, struggled to steal bases before swiping 24 last season, with first-year first-base coach Kyle Hudson teaching him the nuances of taking a bag. That could also happen for O’Neill.

“Speed is a part of my game, and I love to use it on the base paths and out on defense. Wherever the game calls,” O’Neill said. “It’s not just about stealing that base or tracking a fly ball down. It’s about going first to third on those routine singles and just being durable.”

The Sox should still be in the market for outfielders, but O’Neill represents an elite glove with the ability to play all three positions despite most of his time coming in left field.

“When I came to Fenway, I was playing left field, and that was neat because, obviously, the Green Monster. You don’t see that anywhere else in baseball,” said O’Neill. “So it was an enjoyable experience for me to play there. But it doesn’t matter to me if it’s right, center field, or left field. Whatever is going to help the team.

"I know I can track the ball down and feel like I have pretty good arm strength. I could play right if they want me out there, and I could play center on specific days guys need off. I just want to be on the field contributing.”

O’Neill will be a free agent after the season. Typically, when players are in a walk year, there’s a strong chance that they might be productive. O’Neill intimated his excitement to play at Fenway every night, noting Boston has some of the best fans in all of baseball.

He will be called to carry a heavy load if the Sox don’t reach back into the free-agent market — a market that is slowly closing. If he can recreate the ‘21 version of himself, though, perhaps the Sox have just the guy they need.

“I have all the confidence in the world of the ability that I have, that I can bring to a baseball game,” O’Neill said. “So I’m just looking forward to utilizing that in Fenway Park and just seeing where it goes.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.