Women are increasingly climbing the coaching ranks, a key development in the future of women’s hockey

“Seeing them put in the work and get better and then achieve something is such a proud moment,” said Boston College assistant coach Kate Leary , who joined the staff of her alma mater in the summer.

“We could be working on something, or show them film on something, for weeks on end, and when it finally clicks for them, that’s the best moment,” said Franklin Pierce assistant coach Sommer Ross , a former Holy Cross forward.

When you ask coaches why they love their job, many speak of that moment when the skill, game plan, or idea they have spent weeks on with a player finally makes sense.

Advertisement

Those a-ha moments have inspired several former women’s college hockey players to go into college coaching. Around New England, more players than ever have jumped into assistant positions, which is important for the sport’s future.

The women’s game has long had mostly male head coaches. A June 2022 study by Minnesota’s Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport graded Division 1 ice hockey a “D,” with only 37 percent of its head coaches female.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Change has been slow, but it is happening, with examples to be found locally. Boston University replaced the retiring Brian Durocher with alumna Tara Watchorn in the off-season. Harvard also made its new coach an alumna, Laura Bellamy. Both started their coaching careers as D1 assistants.

If the number of female head coaches is to rise, the number of female assistant coaches needs to as well.

For Leary, her coaching career is a chance to better the path for the next generation. She played for BC from 2011-2015, then professionally for five years before coaching at Saint Anselm and Merrimack. When a position opened on Katie Crowley’s staff, she leapt at the chance.

“The opportunity to continue helping the sport grow was one I couldn’t turn down,” said Leary. “The athletes that I’m able to work with are the next generation of Olympians. I also want better for them. With the new PWHL, there are more opportunities for playing after college. I played five years in three different leagues, but none of them were able to pay realistic livable wages. Now there are opportunities to continue to develop throughout a collegiate career, with aspirations of playing professional.”

Advertisement

Like Leary, the chance to work alongside a former coach inspired Reagan Rust to take an open assistant spot at BU this fall. Rust was a Terrier defender from 2017-19. Since graduation, she has played professionally, covered the NHL and IIHF World Championships as a media member, and worked as a mental performance coach.

“It felt like the right next step for me, especially when I got the call from Tara,” said Rust. “She was my defensive coach and mentor.”

Rust shares the real life of an assistant coach with her large social media following. On her Instagram account, @rea.rust, she shows her recruiting travel, overseeing team workouts, and celebrating the Terriers’ rebuilding season. Rust relishes it all.

“I love the community that [coaching] brings,” said Rust. “I love watching the girls grow as humans and hockey players. I love the staff that I’m fortunate enough to work with every day, and I’m especially grateful to still be around the sport that has given me so much.”

Advertisement

Ross also sees coaching as a way to give back to the sport she loves. After graduating from Holy Cross in 2022, she could have pursued a fifth year of eligibility, but decided against it due to a history of concussions. She instead joined the staff at Franklin Pierce, one of the nation’s newest D1 programs.

“Walking away [from hockey] all together was simply not an option,” said Ross. “I feel coaching is a great step to stay involved and gain a new perspective and love for what we do.”

At Franklin Pierce, Ross’s coaching experience differs from Rust and Leary. While BU and BC have larger staffs, the Ravens have Ross, head coach David Stockdale, and Emily Kramer, a volunteer assistant. It allows Ross to get involved even more.

“I’ve really had the opportunity to learn a lot within the last year and a half,” said Ross.

The trio of young assistant coaches all admit that coaching can be a grind. Seeing players grow their skills, and discover their own love of the game, make it worth it.

“You get to witness all the work, frustration, and setbacks,” said Leary. “But when they have that first career goal moment or a come-from-behind team win on the road, those moments just don’t happen at a nine-to-five desk job.”