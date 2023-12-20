Hamas says its top leader has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas’ top leader arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, the militant group said in a statement.

The visit by Ismail Haniyeh came a day after Hamas fired rockets that set off air raid sirens in central Israel, a show of strength after more than 10 weeks of heavy Israeli bombardment and fierce urban combat that has devastated much of northern Gaza and driven some 1.9 million Palestinians — nearly 85% of the population — from their homes.

Israel has called on the rest of the world to blacklist Hamas as a terrorist organization and has vowed to target Hamas leaders wherever they are in response to the group’s Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel, which triggered the war.