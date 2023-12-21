‘The Color Purple’: A movie-musical sings Miss Celie’s Broadway Blues

I am a huge fan of Spielberg’s film, which I first saw back in 1985. But I also attended the Broadway show, so I pretty much knew what I was in for here — which may have made the sanding down of some of the 1985 version’s rougher edges more palatable. The musical, with its book by Marsha Norman (adapted for screen by Marcus Gardley), focused more on sisterhood than on trauma, a corrective to valid criticisms of the original’s adaptation.

“The Color Purple” is not a remake of the 1985 Steven Spielberg classic that made stars out of Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, though it is adapted from the 1982 Pulitzer prize-winning epistolary novel by Alice Walker. Instead, this is a big-screen adaptation of the Tony Award-winning 2006 Broadway musical. As such, it should be considered its own separate entity, though that could be a tough challenge for those who love the original movie.

In that regard, the new movie loses a bit of the swelling emotional heft I always feel whenever I watch Whoopi’s Miss Celie tell us that she may be Black, poor, and ugly but she’s here. That’s a minor complaint. The bigger issue I have is with how the film comes together.

To be sure, director Blitz Bazawule has an unapologetically Black vision for the material, as he did with his segments of Beyoncé's “Black Is King.” Some of his set pieces here, like one where a character is suddenly surrounded by an African landscape, are jaw-dropping. But “The Color Purple” ultimately works far better in pieces than as a whole. Considering those pieces contain some of the best moments I’ve seen in 2023, I’m able to put my concerns aside as a mildly nagging uncertainty.

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie and Halle Bailey as Young Nettie in "The Color Purple." Warner Bros. Pictures

You should know the plot by heart. But the broad strokes: This is the story of how Miss Celie survives all manner of patriarchal hell and becomes empowered with the help of the women who stand by her. Gardley’s script, like the novel, makes the male characters a bit more complex than Menno Meyjes’s script for the 1985 version.

Reminders of Spielberg’s film surface on occasion (he’s a producer on this movie, along with Oprah, Alice Walker, and Quincy Jones). The first half hour finds us with younger versions of Celie (an excellent Phylicia Pearl Mpasi) and her sister, Nettie (Halle Bailey, also excellent). They’re up in that familiar tree, playing and chanting. Nettie and Celie sing “Keep it Movin,’” an original song Bailey contributed to the soundtrack, establishing the sisterly bond that will withstand the decades of separation caused by Celie’s evil, philandering, banjo-playing husband, Mister (Colman Domingo).

The songs “Miss Celie’s Blues” and “Maybe God Is Trying to Tell You Something” — the other additions to the musical’s score by Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell, and the late Allee Willis — are also reminders of the 1985 film. As in the original, they’re sung by Shug Avery, played here by a slinky, seductive, and effusive Taraji P. Henson. Also like the original, this film unfortunately downplays the novel’s queer elements.

“The Color Purple” wisely casts two veteran belters from the Broadway productions: Fantasia Barrino, who replaced LaChanze as the adult version of Celie in the original production, and Danielle Brooks, who made her debut as Miss Sofia in the 2015 revival. Barrino gets the film’s climactic big number, “I’m Here,” which she absolutely slays.

Danielle Brooks in "The Color Purple." Warner Bros. Pictures

But Brooks has the bigger shoes to fill — she is playing Oprah’s iconic role and has to give the most famous speech in “The Color Purple,” the one that begins, “You told Harpo to beat me!” The musical recasts the speech as the lyrics to its best song, “Hell No!” I’m shocked that there hasn’t been more buzz about this performance. Brooks announces her arrival to stardom by kicking in the door — literally. She’s Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s only competition for the best supporting actress Oscar this year, provided she gets a nod.

H.E.R. as Squeak in "The Color Purple." Warner Bros. Pictures

The rest of the cast is made up of talent who sing and act their hearts out, even in the smallest parts. Corey Hawkins plays Mr. Sofia, I mean, the aforementioned Harpo, and H.E.R. plays his mistress, Squeak. David Alan Grier gets to sing gospel and preach as Rev. Avery. Pianist Jon Batiste shows up to tickle the ivories. And though he doesn’t get a musical number, Louis Gossett Jr. does get to channel the late Adolph Caesar in his characterization of Old Mister.

Everything is gorgeously bathed in sunlight by cinematographer Dan Laustsen, who is doing penance for the horrible way he lit Henson in 2018’s “Proud Mary.” The costumes by Rashad Corey and Francine Jamison-Tanchuck blaze across the screen in bright colors; from church clothes to nightclub attire, the ensembles are all eye-catching and work seamlessly with Fatima Robinson’s raucous choreography.

A scene from "The Color Purple." Warner Bros. Pictures

I am sure this movie will play very well in a crowded theater, especially one filled with church ladies and folks who don’t mind talking back to the screen. And to be quite honest, I was moved by Barrino, Brooks, and even Domingo. I even confess to shedding a few tears.

But it’s the original “The Color Purple” that always makes me cry like I’m at a Baptist funeral for someone I actually loved. Ultimately, eliciting that kind of emotional response is the difference between a very good adaptation and a great one.

★★★½

THE COLOR PURPLE

Directed by Blitz Bazawule. Written by Marcus Gardley, based on the musical “The Color Purple.” Starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Halle Bailey, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., David Alan Grier, Louis Gossett Jr. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, suburbs. 140 min. Rated PG-13 (domestic violence, language)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.