Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ fails to rev up

A good deal of his latest film involves scenes of Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) bouncing between his wife, Laura (Penélope Cruz), his mistress Lina (Shailene Woodley), and his business dealings. The car company he started with Laura in 1947 is facing financial insolvency, and he may have to sell. And the newspapers are out for blood, looking for anything they can run to make Ferrari look bad.

Penélope Cruz in "Ferrari." Lorenzo Sisti/NEON

Ferrari thinks he can save his business by beating his competitor, Maserati, in the 1957 Mille Miglia, a dangerous 1,000-mile race across Italy. To do that, he’ll need to hire the best drivers, including Piero Taruffi (Patrick Dempsey), and ask Laura to sign over power of attorney for her part of the company just in case he needs to broker a deal.

Advertisement

The late Troy Kennedy Martin’s screenplay — based on Brock Yates’s book “Enzo Ferrari: The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine” — was a passion project for Mann. But the film is so concerned with whether the Ferrari company will survive that it never gives us a reason to care about the characters.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

A scene from "Ferrari." Eros Hoagland/NEON

As usual, Mann’s protagonists are cold enigmas who keep the audience at bay while shiny, fetish objects drift by onscreen. Alas, this movie isn’t as glossy as, say, 2004’s “Collateral,” a movie where the distant antihero concept worked very well.

For 124 minutes, we’re stuck with a slick, gray-haired Driver sporting sunglasses and his “House of Gucci” Italian accent while Cruz yells a lot and Woodley is given little to do. At least Laura is unpredictable, a loose cannon, which makes all of Cruz’s scenes intriguing.

Laura and Ferrari are mourning the death of their son, Dino, whose grave they visit separately every day. He talks to his son; she stands in mournful silence knowing that they have no heir to inherit her share of the Ferrari company.

Advertisement

Though Laura is aware of her husband’s numerous affairs, she doesn’t know about Lina or Piero (Giuseppe Festinese), the 12-year-old son Lina shares with Ferrari. The only condition Laura demands is that her husband come home before the maids get up in the morning. When Ferrari violates this one rule, she shoots at him with a gun.

“One of these days, your mother isn’t going to miss on purpose,” Ferrari tells Dino.

Other than Laura’s scenes, “Ferrari” only quickens the pulse when it zooms in on deadly, racing reenactments. Though these scenes comprise a relatively small part of the film, they put the viewer on edge whenever someone gets behind the wheel of a race car. It’s the 1950s, when race cars offered practically no protection for drivers. The camera doesn’t look away when bad things happen.

Mann re-creates the real-life accident in Guidizzolo during the Mille Miglia race, where Ferrari’s driver, Alfonso De Portago (Gabriel Leone), crashes after his tire explodes. In addition to De Portago, nine spectators — including five children — were killed. Even then, the movie is still more concerned about Ferrari’s company and the cars he’s building.

That obsession is by design, as evidenced in a funny scene where a priest tells the congregation in Modena (where most of the film is set) that if Jesus were alive, he’d be working with metal, not wood. He would also be working for one of the car companies. Thank goodness the priest didn’t say He would be racing a car.

Advertisement

Driver and Cruz are perfect surnames for actors starring in a movie called “Ferrari.” That was just one of the many thoughts I had as the minutes slowly ticked by. At least the loud sound mix kept me awake.

★★

FERRARI

Directed by Michael Mann. Written by Troy Kennedy Martin. Starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Giuseppe Festinese. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, suburbs. 124 min. Rated R (gory accidents, nudity, sex)





Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.