In a new novel by Katherine Faulkner, it’s all wine and playdates until someone bites the dust

Katherine Faulkner’s second novel opens in a police station as Natasha Carpenter is being questioned about a suspicious death that’s just occurred in the Cornish countryside where Natasha and her family have been vacationing. Natasha — Tash — scrambles to explain the situation: four families with young children, a weekend away at the grand country house one of the couples owns, a walk along a windswept cliff. One detective asks how long she’s known these friends, and Tash realizes it’s only been a year, then muses to herself: “But friendships are different when you are a mother. Your eyes meet those of another mother over the swings, the sandbox, the GP waiting room, and you just know. The lack of sleep, the exhaustion, the funny moments and the painful, the constant emotional wringer.”

Advertisement

Anyone who’s been there knows it’s true. New mothers can bond in a snap, the mommy group a kind of platonic speed date. Just like that, you’re sharing confidences, child care tips, and snacks. And just like that, Faulkner hooks into the reader, too.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“The Other Mothers” jumps back to the beginning of Tash’s acquaintance with the women she ends up with in Cornwall, all of them parents at the same London playgroup. Tash and her doctor husband, Tom, are middle class but still paying off college loans, and money is tight. A freelance journalist, Tash is struggling to find her footing — and a story worth focusing on. When she finds one, it turns out to be dangerously close to home.

A young woman named Sophie Blake had been found dead in a wetlands area, a possible drowning victim, as she’d been known for her love of swimming in the local reservoir at night. Tash had covered the initial coroner’s inquest, but as weird clues begin piling up, she increasingly suspects foul play — and once she learns that Sophie had worked as a nanny for one of the families that shares her son Finn’s playgroup, Tash cannot let the mystery drop.

Advertisement

Faulkner tells the story in alternating sections narrated by Sophie, as she approaches her inevitable death, and Tash, as she creeps ever closer to the final confrontation over it on those rocky Cornish cliffs. It’s a simple yet effective tool for building tension, and one senses the ticking clock as the two women’s stories unfold. For Sophie, working as a nanny is a respite from the grief she still feels at the loss of her beloved father. Although she knows her mother had hoped for her to pursue a bigger career, caring for children is healing, and she relishes “the simplicity of my singsong days with the children, their duckling-soft hair, their sweet, fat little hands.”

Tash, on the other hand, adores her son yet yearns for her former professional self. When investigating Sophie’s death she’s fearless and bold, but facing the other playgroup mothers leaves her insecure and awkward. It doesn’t help that they all seem so stylish, relaxed, and, well, rich. There are three in particular who intimidate Tash: “the willowy one with the messy blond hair and the stylishly vacant stare of an off-duty model; the one with a shiny black ponytail who carried a water bottle and always looked midway through a run; and the third, an English-rose type with chestnut hair and a closet of stunning coats.”

Advertisement

A series of wine-fueled playdates later, and Tash finds herself edging closer to the popular crowd, learning their secrets, too. One has a husband who’s been implicated in a #MeToo work scandal, another is still recovering from postpartum depression. Faulkner sketches the cast of characters with a gimlet eye for the details of posh parenthood — the high end athleisure wardrobe, the pricey self-care rituals (which threaten to put Tash into serious debt), the slightest hint of nervousness underneath the studiously perfect exteriors. Model-beautiful Claire has a gorgeous husband who flirts with Tash — and, it turns out, a business that’s hard at work developing the wetlands region where Sophie’s body was found.

Sophie is even more embedded in this rarified world, and even more unsettled by the ugly undertones. As she works to serve a family in crisis, her connection to a troubled child brings her uncomfortably close to parents whose entitlement is both stunning and, sadly, unsurprising. Throughout both story lines, Faulkner sprinkles sly observations about English classism; male ambition and female ambivalence about parenting roles that seem stubbornly unchanged since our grandmothers’ time; and the way intimacy can breed not only contempt but danger.

“The Other Mothers” is a quick, even dizzying read, full (perhaps overfull) of twists and turns and red herrings. But Faulkner brings more to the page than just a zippy plot and a wicked eye for telling details — at its heart, this novel will remind many readers of both the agonies and joys of raising small children, and how sometimes the ones who most need a time-out are the alleged adults.

Advertisement

THE OTHER MOTHERS

By Katherine Faulkner

Gallery Books, 381 pp., $28.99

Kate Tuttle is a freelancer writer and editor.