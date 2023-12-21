From screen to stage and back to screen, this time trying to carry a tune

These two very dissimilar films have some notable things in common. First, each followed a screen-to-stage-to-screen trajectory. Second, neither was a musical when the first film versions were released (”The Color Purple” in 1985 and “Mean Girls” in 2004), but each was transformed into a Broadway musical in the years that followed. And it is in musical form that both are heading back to movie houses.

Following close behind in movie theaters on Jan. 12 will be “Mean Girls,” Tina Fey’s acid comic portrait of status gamesmanship and power struggles in an affluent suburban-Chicago high school.

On Christmas Day, a film adaptation of Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple” will arrive in cinemas, chronicling the life of a Black woman named Celie in rural Georgia who refuses to let her spirit be crushed by the abuse to which she is subjected.

This combination of shape-shifting and baton-passing is a tricky task. To succeed, a mysterious brand of alchemy might be required. Audiences have passionate allegiances to this or that version of a much-loved tale. So the third time is not always the charm.

Adapted from a 1996 non-musical film, "Matilda the Musical" (above) premiered on Broadway in 2013. It transitioned back to the big screen last year, with a musical score. SARA KRULWICH/NYT

Take “Matilda the Musical,” a movie released last year, based on Roald Dahl’s tale of a brilliant young girl with telekinetic powers who stands up for her classmates and her teacher by battling the sadistic headmistress of her school.

A nonmusical film version of “Matilda” was released in 1996, and then a darkly captivating stage musical version premiered in 2013 on Broadway, featuring a terrific score by Tim Minchin and directed by Matthew Warchus. When the story transitioned back to the big screen, songs in tow, Warchus was again at the helm. Theoretically the best of hands, right, with the deepest understanding of the material?

Nope. Warchus apparently fell in love with the cinematic tools at his disposal. The result was visual and aural overload, a hectic barrage that diminished the fundamental poignancy of Matilda’s story and the glittering wit of Minchin’s songs.

Or consider Mel Brooks’s “The Producers.” Originally a nonmusical film comedy, released in 1967 and starring Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder, it was adapted by Brooks into a stage musical that premiered in 2001 on Broadway, where it became an instant blockbuster. As scheming theater producer Max Bialystock, Nathan Lane gave a performance for the ages opposite Matthew Broderick, who played nebbishy accountant Leo Bloom.

But when Brooks turned the musical into a movie in 2005, again starring Lane and Broderick, the fizzy energy that made the stage version such an eruptive joy was missing. “The Producers” proved to be one of those works that requires a live performance to be its best and fullest self. A lot of musicals do.

Obviously, many movie studios and producers don’t agonize over that issue, not when they can further monetize their well-known titles. It probably goes without saying that Disney has vigorously embraced the screen-to-stage-to-screen approach with its properties. Works like “The Lion King," “The Little Mermaid," “Beauty and the Beast," and “Aladdin" began as animated films, then were adapted into Broadway musicals, and became live remakes in the past decade.

All cynicism aside, there’s a possible upside for audiences in these thrice-told tales.

For one thing, the second film version can reach, and possibly speak to, a new generation that wasn’t old enough to see the first. (And, in the case of “The Color Purple” and “Matilda," might prompt younger audiences to read Walker’s and Dahl’s novels.)

For those who were old enough to experience it the first time, there’s a chance to play cultural critic and try the old compare-and-contrast exercise, to ponder whether the framework of a movie musical — with new interpretations by directors and actors — provides a dimension that earlier iterations did not.

When works make their way back to the screen, another upside is that diversity is often more of a priority than it was the first time around. In the film of “Matilda the Musical," the crucial character of Miss Honey, Matilda’s teacher and ally, was played by a Black actress, Lashana Lynch. When a live-action movie of “The Little Mermaid” was released this year, it was with a Black actress, Halle Bailey, in the role of Ariel.

Fantasia Barrino (left) and Taraji P. Henson star in the new musical version of "The Color Purple." Ser Baffo/Warner Bros. Pictures/Handout

Steven Spielberg directed the first, nonmusical movie version of “The Color Purple”; Blitz Bazawule, a Black filmmaker born in Ghana, is at the helm of the new movie-musical version. Marcus Gardley, a Black playwright whose “black odyssey boston” was presented at Cambridge’s Central Square Theater in 2019, coauthored the screenplay for the new “The Color Purple.”

A cousin to the screen-stage-screen relay is the growing number of “live capture” films, built on recordings of stage performances. For instance, a live capture film of “Waitress" opened in movie theaters earlier this month, starring Sara Bareilles as a waitress and pie maker trapped in an abusive marriage.

“Waitress” originated in 2007 as a nonmusical film, written by and starring Adrienne Shelly. Then it was adapted into a stage musical, with a score by Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, that premiered at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater in 2015, helmed by Diane Paulus, artistic director of the ART. And then it went on to Broadway.

An even longer gestation period involves a movie-musical version of the classic “Sunset Boulevard” that is currently in development, starring Glenn Close.

Released in 1950, “Sunset Boulevard” was a nonmusical film drama by Billy Wilder, with William Holden as struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis and Gloria Swanson as delusional silent-film star Norma Desmond. In 1994, a stage musical version of “Sunset Boulevard," with a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, premiered on Broadway.

Close won a Tony Award for her performance as Norma. When “Sunset Boulevard” was revived in 2017, it again starred Close, returning to the role after more than two decades.

And now, a classic movie about the film industry, having been repurposed as musical theater, is heading back to the screen. We know Norma is ready for her close-up. But is she ready for her solo?

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeAucoin.