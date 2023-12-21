The Velvet Underground, Nirvana, Stax soul, and more: 9 great album reissues of 2023

It was called “Loaded” because it was going to be loaded with hits. No more underground notoriety; this would be the album that finally brought the Velvet Underground the popularity and success Lou Reed so desired. Of course it didn’t work out: A pregnant Moe Tucker couldn’t play drums, and Reed would quit the band before it was released. But “Loaded” — here in a gorgeous nine-LP package complete with remastering, demos, and live recordings — is nonetheless a landmark in American music. It’s as though, having blown apart and then rewired popular music with their first three albums, all that was left for the Velvets to do was to remind you that you could just dance to a rock and roll station. And it was all right. (David Weininger)

Advertisement

Stax Records

Various artists, “Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” (Stax Records)

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

It’s hard to know where to begin to describe this phenomenal seven-disc collection of music from the vaults of Stax Records. The product of a patient, persistent, years-long excavation by compiler/producer Cheryl Pawelski, it gives us 146 recordings, almost all of which have not until now seen the light of day. There are demos of songs by Stax writers that were subsequently recorded by both Stax and non-Stax artists, as well as three full discs of recordings that, for whatever reason, were never released. The names range from lesser-knowns like Homer Banks and Bettye Crutcher to Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, William Bell, and other Stax luminaries. To my mind, this is the reissue of the year; nothing else comes close. (Stuart Munro)

Geffen

Nirvana, “In Utero: 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe” (Geffen/UMe)

“In Utero” was the first and only studio album Nirvana made with the full awareness and pressure of being Nirvana, and the band didn’t handle it well. The great, scabrous record itself captures that well enough, as do tracks like the mighty “Sappy,” the Beavis and Butt-Head-approved “I Hate Myself and Want to Die,” and the Foo Fighters-foreshadowing “Marigold” rescued from compilation and B-side oblivion. But then the band had to hit the road to sell the thing, resulting in a vicious January 1994 Seattle show (one of two full concerts included here) where they receive a hometown heroes’ welcome with glorious antipathy. (Marc Hirsh)

Advertisement

Resonance Records

Wes Montgomery/Wynton Kelly Trio, “Maximum Swing: The Unissued 1965 Half Note Recordings” (Resonance Records)

The partnership between guitarist Montgomery and the rhythm section from Miles Davis’s first great quintet was solidified on the 1965 live record “Smokin’ at the Half Note,” which Pat Metheny called “the greatest jazz-guitar album ever made.” Now producer Zev Feldman has unearthed 17 songs taped at the same venue the same year. Montgomery is in peak form, as evidenced by the lengthy soloing he gets room for. The accompaniment is rock solid, and Kelly gets space to stretch out on “Cherokee” and “The Song Is You.” I could do with a little less patter from DJ Alan Grant, but everything else about this release is magnificent. (David Weininger)

UMe

Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello, “The Songs of Bacharach & Costello” (UMe)

When Elvis Costello collaborated with Burt Bacharach on “Painted From Memory” in 1998, it struck some as an odd-couple pairing. But Costello had shown his facility at making music that leaned in that direction ever since 1982′s remarkable change-up, “Imperial Bedroom,” and as his long-form essay that accompanies this collection shows, he had had a deep familiarity with and appreciation for the music of Bacharach long before that. “The Songs of …” collects Costello’s various “Bacharachalia,” beginning with a remastered “Painted From Memory,” a set of songs (featuring vocals by Cassandra Wilson, Jenni Muldaur, and others) the pair wrote for a musical (“Taken From Life”) based on the album that never materialized, and live performances of some of the songs Costello wrote with Bacharach as well as his renditions of other Bacharach songs. The bulk of this has been released in various places before, but putting it all together as one set paints a picture of influence and collaboration at work. (Stuart Munro)

Advertisement

Fire Records

The Dream Syndicate, “History Kinda Pales When It and You Are Aligned: The Days of Wine and Roses 40th Anniversary Edition” (Fire Records)

The seminal album from the so-called ‘80s Los Angeles “Paisley Underground” scene, the debut long-player from a band that had only been together for months when they released it has now been reissued three times. The CD version of this one comes with an additional three discs worth of material, including period live, backstage, and rehearsal performances of songs from the record as well as unreleased songs (including one titled “Unknown song with lyrics”), most of it thanks to a deep trawl through the cassette archives of the band’s drummer, Dennis Duck. The sonic quality is oftentimes dubious, the performances sometimes ragged, but what’s here offers a thorough contextualization of a record that retains its explosive force four decades on. (Stuart Munro)

Advertisement

Impulse!

John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy, “Evenings at the Village Gate” (Impulse!)

The latest Coltrane treasure to be uncovered is this recording from a residency at the Village Gate club in New York in August 1961. “My Favorite Things” had just been a hit, but Coltrane’s music was churning through rapid change, and the presence of multi-reedist Dolphy was pushing him further toward the avant-garde. The tape — which audio engineer Richard Alderson made with a single microphone — is no sonic gem, but it captures an essential phase of Coltrane’s development, featuring lengthy workouts on “Impressions” and “Greensleeves,” which hadn’t even appeared on records at this point. The album also contains the only known live performance of “Africa,” which would soon appear on the “Africa/Brass” album. (David Weininger)

BMG

The Kinks, “The Journey,” Parts 1 and 2 (BMG)

A seminal British Invasion band releases a pair of two-CD collections covering a glorious decade-long run of eternal hits and satisfying deep cuts, with an unreleased track or two to sweeten the deal? Oops, hold on, not those moptops. Essentially a non-chronologically-sequenced box set released in two parts, “The Journey” does wonders recontextualizing familiar classics like “You Really Got Me” and “Lola” while also excavating gems from the band’s oft-derided rock-opera phase. In so doing, it captures the Kinks’ unlikely evolution from primal frustration rockers to sophisticated character studies and demonstrates that it maybe wasn’t so unlikely after all. (Marc Hirsh)

Advertisement

New West Records

Drive-By Truckers, “The Complete Dirty South” (New West)

The Drive-By Truckers are Southern rock’s great disruptors, a status they achieved with 2001′s “Southern Rock Opera” and perfected with 2004′s “The Dirty South.” A loud, hard-charging demystification of the mores and legends of the American South, the latter album is the masterpiece of an era in which Patterson Hood, Mike Cooley, and Jason Isbell formed its jaw-dropping singer/guitarist/songwriter front line. This expanded version includes remixes, new vocals for two tracks, and, best of all, three songs omitted from the original release. Finally, listeners can hear the band’s sharp-elbowed statement with the breadth it was originally intended to have. (David Weininger)







