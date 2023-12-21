Apple stops online sales of watches; older models can’t be fixed

Apple Inc. has stopped selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the United States on its online store, just days before a ban related to a patent dispute takes effect. The company also will no longer be able to repair watch models that are out-of-warranty, a potential headache for consumers. The newest Apple Watch models were no longer available for purchase from the company’s website as of about 3 p.m. Thursday in New York. The company previously said it would end sales at its about 270 physical retail stores in the United States on Dec. 24. Online purchasing in the United States was stopped earlier than in-store sales so that watches could be sent to consumers before a ban scheduled for Dec. 25 goes into effect. Sales will continue at Apple’s international online and in-person stores. Apple posted a message on the website saying it “no longer sells Apple Watch units in the United States with the ability to measure blood oxygen.” Apple Watch SE models without that feature are still on sale. The sales ban was imposed by the US International Trade Commission, which ruled that Apple violated two health-technology patents related to blood oxygen sensing held by Irvine, Calif.-based Masimo Corp. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRANSPORTATION

Hyperloop One, the futuristic transportation company building tube-encased lines to zip passengers and freight from city to city at airplane-like speeds, is shutting down, according to people familiar with the situation. Once a high-profile startup, Hyperloop One raised more than $450 million since its founding in 2014, according to PitchBook. It built a small test track near Las Vegas to develop its transportation technology, and for a time took the name Virgin Hyperloop One after Richard Branson’s Virgin invested. Virgin removed its branding after the startup decided last year to focus on cargo rather than people. Now, the company has laid off most of its employees and is trying to sell its remaining assets, including the test track and machinery, according to one of the people, who asked to remain anonymous discussing private information. In early 2022, the company employed more than 200 people. The business has also closed its Los Angeles office. The remaining workers, tasked with overseeing the asset sale, were told their employment will end on Dec. 31. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FUEL

In a sign of lingering tensions among oil producers, Angola said Thursday that the country would be leaving OPEC. The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting led by President Joao Lourenco, the state-owned Jornal de Angola reported. Angola’s announcement was not surprising. The country’s leaders have been seething ever since Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, orchestrated a move last June to reduce the oil output quotas of Angola, Nigeria, and other countries, while increasing the ceiling for the United Arab Emirates. “Angola never reconciled to the deal that enabled the UAE to increase for 2024 at the expense of the underperforming African producers,” said Helima Croft, head of global commodities at RBC Capital Markets, a research firm, in an email. Croft said that Angola had been “one of the moodier members, having staged multiple meeting walkouts in recent years.” — NEW YORK TIMES

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Blackstone Inc. will take a majority stake in a payment service provider under Sony Group Corp. for about $280 million, a person familiar with the matter said. The world’s largest alternative asset manager will buy an 80 percent stake in Sony Payment Services Inc. in a transaction that is expected to be announced as soon as Friday, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment. Sony didn’t respond to requests for comment. A household name for its electronics and entertainment offerings, Sony Group also operates a financial services business which includes Sony Bank and its subsidiary Sony Payment. Sony Bank will keep a 20 percent minority stake in the payment business, which is valued in total at $350 million, the person said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRPLANES

China has signed off on the first direct delivery of a Boeing Co. 787 jet in four years, an indication strained US-China trade relations may be easing and a potential precursor to the more significant resumption of 737 Max deliveries. Juneyao Airlines Co., one of China’s largest privately owned carriers, took delivery of its newest 787 Dreamliner Thursday, in a boost for the US planemaker. The jet took off for Shanghai from Boeing’s factory in Everett, Washington, at about 11:25 a.m. local time, according to FlightRadar24 flight data. The delivery marks a breakthrough for Boeing, which has been largely shut out of China’s aviation market this decade. The US manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of its 737 Max or Dreamliners directly from its factories to the People’s Republic since 2019. The last new 787 to leave for China was via a US lessor in 2021. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

