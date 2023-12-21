The promise of an electrified Fairmount line looms as state officials weigh new commuter contract

Smaller, battery-powered trains are cleaner, greener and more nimble than the diesel-powered giants that roam the commuter rails today. And Fairmount serves several lower-income neighborhoods, making it a great place to try out an electric conversion.

When it comes to the Fairmount Line, everyone seems to agree: It’s long past time to convert this train route through the heart of the city to electric power.

That’s because the clock is ticking for Keolis, the MBTA’s commuter rail operator and the company best situated to pull this off. Its big T contract is coming up for renewal in two years, and it’s unclear how much Keolis would do on Fairmount without more time to pull it off.

With that in mind, the French transportation conglomerate wants another short-term extension for running this region’s entire commuter rail system. (Keolis received one in 2020, during the pandemic’s peak.) Keolis could bring its request before the MBTA early next year. The thinking: changing contractors midstream could further delay the Fairmount dream.

For activists in the Fairmount Indigo Transit Coalition, electrification can’t come soon enough. The MBTA did make big improvements in the past decade by opening four new stations along the route. Fairmount now carries 3,000 riders per day, per the FITC, with a 98 percent on-time arrival rate. But its potential can’t be fully realized as long the trains belch fumes and don’t arrive any more often than every 45 minutes.

The pressure is building on Governor Maura Healey to act. FITC co-chair Marilyn Forman wrote to Healey last month, expressing frustration about the stalled progress to date and calling for electric trains that show up at 15 minute intervals.

Forman reminded Healey that her 2022 election platform included the electrification of commuter rail. “The time for action is now,” Forman wrote. “Every day that we delay in moving forward, we also delay reaching real transit and climate justice for our community.”

Fairmount could be the best place for an electrification test-run, before gradually moving the entire commuter rail system off the bulkier, dirtier trains in use today. Fairmount is the shortest commuter line, by far — a nine-mile excursion that starts and ends in the city of Boston — though it needs at least one charging station to support battery-powered trains.

Healey, for her part, recognizes the urgency of going electric, spokeswoman Karissa Hand says. But she’s not divulging whether Healey backs another Keolis extension. All Hand would say is that the governor supports the T’s inclusion of Fairmount electrification in phase one of its rail modernization plan, and she has confidence in T general manager Phil Eng and transportation secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt to make the right contract decisions.

Transit officials and advocates regularly talk about making this contract much longer in length, to spur the train operator to significantly invest in the system. This business is complex enough that the T should get started soon to put this contract out to bid if the current mid-2026 expiration date remains unchanged.

Keolis isn’t commenting on the contract extension discussions. Proposals under consideration would extend the contract by up to three years. The aim is to give Keolis time to work with a third-party financier to order the battery-powered vehicles — possibly as many as seven multi-car trainsets. This third party would lease the trains back to Keolis, with the option of selling or leasing them to another system if this Fairmount experiment doesn’t work out. Such an approach would remove much of the upfront financial risk from Keolis or the T.

These trains need to be manufactured. They’re not just sitting around in a giant warehouse somewhere. Put in an order soon, and they could start to arrive around three years from now. From Keolis’s perspective, a Fairmount conversion would go much more smoothly if the same company oversees it from start to finish.

Not everyone agrees.

Representative Bill Straus, co-chair of the Legislature’s transportation committee, has heard the talk. But Straus argues it makes more sense to plow ahead with a new contract for the entire commuter rail system, with no special carveout for Fairmount. There’s nothing, Straus adds, to prevent Keolis from laying the groundwork for Fairmount’s conversion as it prepares its bid for the next contract. With so many issues at play, including how trains can help address the state’s housing crisis, Straus says the entire system should be addressed as one package, as soon as possible. The more open and robust the process, the more likely it will attract more competitors.

Then there’s the potential for union unrest. Unionized Keolis rail workers are working without a contract, since their last one expired over the summer. Union leaders say current pay and benefit levels are not good enough to adequately attract workers and keep them on board.

Transport Workers Local 2054 president Ed Flaherty says he would oppose any Keolis extension until his crew gets a new contract. And Senator Nick Collins, who represents much of Fairmount’s service area, backs Flaherty up, saying it would be foolish to give Keolis more time if it doesn’t present competitive wages and benefits at the bargaining table.

Like Collins, Representative Brandy Fluker Oakley backs legislation on Beacon Hill that would require the T to electrify Fairmount. She notes that the T’s management board directed the transit agency to come up with a plan to electrify the line, way back in 2019.

She doesn’t want to weigh in on whether Keolis should get another extension, saying it’s “above my pay grade.” But she says it’s unfair that the neighborhoods she represents are still waiting for the cleaner, more frequent service promised by an electric conversion.

The MTBA isn’t saying much. Spokespeople say the agency’s capital plan includes money for Fairmount electrification permits and to study the feasibility of an electric train maintenance shop — and that the T intends to issue a “request for information” for the next commuter rail contract, the first official step in that process, “in the near future.”

Which track will the Healey administration end up taking? One could bring electricity to Fairmount in the relatively near future. Another might shelve the work for the next commuter rail contract.

Either way, this electrification project is one train that can’t come soon enough for those stuck at the station waiting — the people along the route who want the kind of rapid transit that has long served other parts of the city.

