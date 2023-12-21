Monday’s storm was a blow to ski areas. But it appears to be upslope from here.

Indeed, it was no small blow for prominent mountains and resorts in the area , with several of them planning on remaining closed through the end of the week.

Snow cover shrunk as balmy temperatures moved through the region. High winds knocked down trees, which threatened to topple resorts’ intricate infrastructure. Roads and culverts, damaged by washouts, required repairs before drivers could make their way to the slopes at all in the immediate aftermath.

AUBURN, MAINE — The torrential downpour that soaked New England on Monday was, by many measures, a ski operator’s worst nightmare.

But as the New England ski industry — well trained in the art of bending Mother Nature to its will — assessed what it would take to get back up and running ahead of the all-important holiday stretch, a sunnier picture emerged.

“It could have been worse — I mean, it could have happened this coming weekend,” said Dirk Gouwens, executive director of the Ski Maine Association. “Now they’ve got some time to recover.”

And recovering they are. Snowmaking — the process of blanketing mountains in man-made flakes — was well underway at many large ski areas by Wednesday, and much-needed cold temperatures graced the forecast of the days ahead.

By 9 a.m. Wednesday, Loon Mountain Resort, in Lincoln, N.H., which had closed down Monday and Tuesday, already had 133 acres of terrain back in operation and five of its lifts spinning. The crew at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, was busy grooming the hills to get trails back open on Thursday after being offline all of Tuesday and Wednesday. Even Sunday River in Newry, Maine, which accumulated over seven inches of rain on Monday, announced it would welcome back existing pass-holders with limited terrain on Saturday.

“We seem to have gotten through it maybe a little wetter than what you want it to be,” said Jessyca Keeler, president at Ski New Hampshire, “but actually in pretty good shape.”

For just about every mountain, a speedy recovery depended on their snowmaking capacity. Man-made snow is denser and more resilient to the whims of the weather — provided temperatures stay low enough for the process to work.

Cole Perra tosses a hose for snowmaking at Lost Valley in Auburn, Maine, on Dec. 20. Michael G. Seamans

And, thankfully, the weather is proving mostly cooperative, giving many ski areas enough time to “get back to where we left off,” said Jessica Sechler, director of marketing at Sugarloaf, one of the region’s largest resorts.

Indeed, for ski operators, the worst of the storm’s aftermath may not be the damage to the trails themselves, but to the routes necessary to get to them.

At Sugarloaf, by Wednesday, two bridges that provide access to the resort had reopened with single-lane access, Sechler said. So far, the resort is not seeing “an incredible amount of cancellations” for next week, said Sechler, when thousands of visitors are expected to hit the slopes.

“It was just a huge sigh of relief,” said Sechler. “We’re really grateful that the terrain and our snowmaking trails did hold up as well as they did, given the circumstances.”

Sunday River, on the other hand, remains in problem-solving mode. The biggest issue was that rain washed out a culvert leading to the resort’s hotel, so a temporary bridge had to be installed, said communications manager Ellen Wainwright.

Aside from that, Sunday River is “still assessing the impact of the storm” across its eight-peak property, Wainwright said. The mountain faced erosion, and the resort had not yet begun snow-making by midday Wednesday.

“Right now, I think that the name of the game for everybody is adapting,” she said.

Monday’s heavy rainfall caused havoc in Maine, including this pick up truck that ended up stuck after the road collapsed on Skiway Road, just before the entrance to the Grand Summit Hotel at Sunday River. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

Saddleback Maine Ski Area, about 70 miles northeast of Sunday River, was also hampered by damage to its surrounding entryways. Wash-outs left gashes on the dirt roads around the base lodge, preventing cars from pulling in there or the upper parking lot, said brand manager Molly Shaw — though she said crews were making good progress on repairs on Wednesday.

Though the woods and natural terrain lost a lot of snow, “our man-made trails are faring well,” said Shaw, allowing them to reopen those sections on Saturday.

“It’s just a little bump in the road, at this point,” she said.

Some areas managed to skirt the majority of the storm’s wrath. Loon Mountain Resort received two-and-a-half inches of rain on Monday, communications manager Taylor Siewierski said, but lost no terrain. Low temperatures Tuesday night allowed them to begin re-blanketing the slopes with man-made powder.

“Just being able to fire up [the snowmakers] in such small windows of time is really essential here and coming back from the storm,” Siewierski said.

At Lost Valley, a small, family ski resort in Auburn, Maine, however, the waiting game persists. The storm erased about 80 percent of the mountain’s snow cover, according to owner Scott Shanaman.

On Wednesday afternoon, employees were riding snowmobiles up what snow remained on the trails to get the snowmaking gear in place — though temperatures didn’t allow them to fire up the guns quite yet.

Cole Perra rides up the slopes at Lost Valley with snowmaking lines as crews prepare to replace snow lost in the recent storm in Auburn, Maine, on Dec. 20. Michael G. Seamans

”I mean, it’s not good,” said Shanaman. “It’s been a very warm December.”

Indeed, those looking for a true powder day may be out of luck, with no snow on the imminent horizon for New England. That’s a problem for Mad River Glen in Waitsfield, Vt., a ski area that depends mostly on natural snow, said general manager Matt Lillard.

Snowmaking allows Mad River Glen to cover the trails served by its lower mountain lift, but it can’t reach the main mountain, which had been open prior to Monday but saw most of its snow washed out in the storm. Even though the main mountain will remain closed until there’s another snowfall, Lillard is still looking on the bright side.

“This is obviously a major setback, but we’ve long since stopped counting on December and the Christmas holiday as a big time for us,” he said. “December has been so hit or miss over the past 10 or 15 years, that we’re happy when we get it, but we don’t count on it.”

One lingering concern is that weather-wary tourists will choose not to make the trek to the resorts after the storm. But many ski areas, for their part, have made the investments necessary to bounce back from misfortunes of even this magnitude, especially as extreme weather events become more common, said Keeler, the Ski New Hampshire head.

“Who knows what the weather will bring next week,” she said, “but we’re kind of used to reacting. We’ve spent, honestly, decades preparing for weird weather throughout the season.”

Scott Shanaman walks through the snowmaking hut at Lost Valley in Auburn, Maine, as crews prepare to make snow on Dec. 20. Michael G. Seamans





Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6. Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her @shankman.