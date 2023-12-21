Bruins COO Glen Thornborough on skiing in Quebec, reading newspapers, and staying hydrated

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go? Costa Rica. I’ve been there three times, and the kids love it.

Glen Thornborough, the recently named president of TD Garden and chief operating officer of the Boston Bruins, has a busy few months ahead of him. Not only will TD Garden be hosting, for the first time, the Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot Championship at the end of January — and the Dunkin’ Men’s Beanpot the first two Mondays in February — but in February, in conjunction with the Bruins centennial celebration, Boston Bruins Heritage Hall is scheduled to open. The permanent, interactive, and immersive 6,000-square-foot exhibit, located on TD Garden’s second level, will celebrate the franchise’s 100-year history. It will be for all ages, Thornborough said, and serve as a “monument of Bruins history.” And as if work is not enough to keep him busy, the 51-year-old father of two – daughter Haidyn, 17, and son, Spencer, 15 — will be traveling with his son, who was just named to the 2024 US Youth Olympic Hockey team, to Korea in January. Thornborough, a 25-year veteran in the sports and entertainment industries, was chief revenue officer of TD Garden and the Bruins before his recent promotion. An avid traveler who was born and raised in Canada (in Glenboro, which he described as “a tiny farm town about 2½ hours west of Winnipeg”), Thornborough moved to Alaska for college to play hockey at the University of Alaska in Anchorage. He still visits Alaska and Canada frequently, and enjoys skiing in Mont-Treblant in Quebec. We caught up with Thornborough, who lives in Boxford with his two teenagers, to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? Hawaii with the kids. We had to get away.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? On my own. … I think just because it’s what I’ve always done. It’s so easy now to book travel with options and to me, for some reason, it’s efficient.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? There is no such thing.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? I work on my vacation time. My track record has been that my vacations usually interact with a business trip. I’m lucky to work in an industry where my work is other people’s play.

What has been your worst vacation experience? I opted to take one of those “Friends and Family” standby tickets from a friend who worked at an airline and ended up getting stuck in an airport for three days waiting to get a flight to Hawaii. Never again.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? Adventure and connections.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? I read a few newspapers every day; I prefer the hard copy. And I like to do the same on my travels, including reading the local paper. For the rest of the trip, I’m usually just reading my emails.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? I think Warren Buffett would be fascinating. I’d love to have a conversation with him. His simplicity and his intelligence around commerce has literally paved the way.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? Noise-canceling headphones — and you can never have enough chargers.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? Nut mix.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? An Ulu knife. It’s native to Alaska and was used for hunting and skinning. We now use it for prepping a salad. I also picked up some Russian dolls in Moscow for my daughter.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? Google Travel.

What has travel taught you? It’s really important to explore and see new perspectives.

What is your best travel tip? Hydrate.

