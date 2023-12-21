Cross-country skiing in N.H., a champagne cruise, and the ultimate beer route app

Wax your cross-country skis and head to New Hampshire this winter to enjoy the White Mountain Nordic Association’s extensive network of ski trails. Marking its 40th anniversary this season, the association’s more than 400 kilometers of trails, located in and around the 788,000-acre White Mountain National Forest, can be found at six popular Nordic ski centers: Bear Notch Ski Touring, Bretton Woods Nordic Ski Center, Great Glen Trails, Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, and Purity Spring Resort XC and Snowshoe Preserve, all located within a half hour of North Conway.

Each center offers its own charm, along with services such as cross-country ski lessons, guided tours, ski and snowshoe rentals, fat bikes, and tubing. Skiers can even engage in skijoring with their dogs on designated trails. Trails wind through classic New England villages, providing stunning views along the way, and offer opportunities to experience the region’s inns and eateries, whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or an apres-ski beverage. Best of all, cross-country skiing remains a sport with a reasonable price tag, with trail passes ranging from $20-$25 a day, including some areas that offer free tickets for kids up to a certain age. Some centers are affiliated with multiple lodging options, and trailside accommodations midweek in January can be had for as little as $99/night. https://wmnordic.com

Celebrating 50 years of inland waterways cruising, European Waterways is introducing a new vessel, Kir Royale, which will cruise the Champagne region of France starting May 2024. Handout

THERE:

JUST SAY “OUI!” TO A CHAMPAGNE CRUISE

In this festive season, why not book a European Waterways hotel barge cruise that pays homage to our favorite bubbly beverage? Celebrating 50 years of inland waterways cruising, the company is introducing a new vessel, Kir Royale, which will cruise the Champagne region of France starting May 2024. This barge’s provenance may surprise you. Once used as a beach landing craft during World War II, she was sunk, refloated, and eventually transformed into a luxury hotel with modern furnishings, three sundecks, spa pool, upper observation deck with panoramic views, and four spacious, air-conditioned en-suite cabins for up to eight passengers.

Cruising the River Marne and Canal latéral à la Marne from May through October, Kir Royale’s guests will be treated to tours and tastings at some of the region’s most prestigious champagne houses including Moët & Chandon, Frerejean Frères, and Maison Pannier. The six-night trip includes gourmet meals with wine, all shore excursions, open bar, and bicycles for exploring the countryside at stops along the route. The company also offers a variety of additional inland waterway cruises accommodating four to 20 passengers in France, as well as in Scotland, England, Ireland, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, Holland, and Italy. Guests can enjoy 2024 cruises at 2023 prices when booked by May 31, 2024. Kir Royale Champagne Voyage rates from $8,550. 800-394-8630, www.europeanwaterways.com/fleet/kir-royale

Wild East Brewing in Brooklyn. Karsten Moran for The Washington Post

EVERYWHERE:

THE ULTIMATE BEER ROUTE APP

If it’s time to elevate your beer-tasting experience, you’ll want to download BreweryDB, the new mobile app connected to the world’s largest curated database of independent craft brews and breweries. Created for beer fans to create their own brew adventures — and discover the unexpected — the innovative app allows users to find, filter, search, and route their way to breweries in their neighborhood and around the country, creating customized and curated brewery experiences that cater to each individual user’s needs and interests.

Unique features of the app include enhanced Brewery Routes that enable users to navigate using real-time maps, directions and estimated travel times. Further tailor your explorations for locations that offer live music, outdoor seating, as well as those that are pet- and family-friendly. You can also create your own customized Boards (think: Pinterest for beer) that allow you to save favorite brews, locations, and routes throughout your beer journey. The information in the app is powered by MarketMyBrewery platform, offering a deep database of more than 13,000 breweries worldwide, including 125,000-plus beers, kombucha, and cider, as well as the taprooms where these craft brews are served. Available now for download on mobile devices in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Free. www.brewerydb.com

