A new Turkish restaurant near Watertown Square is already popular

Where to Halva Kebab near Watertown Square in the space where the former New Yorker Diner held court for decades. The new owners hung a huge “coming soon” banner on the storefront that you couldn’t miss if you drove down Mt. Auburn Street.

The Back Story Turkish brothers Joseph Dag, 20, and Brooklyn, 19, with their father, Ali, own Halva Kebab. Ali, who was a restaurateur in Istanbul, has another Halva location in Paterson, N.J., which opened in 2020, less than a week before the pandemic lockdown. “We were crazy busy for five days,” says Joseph. Then they had to close for a month. When they came back, they figured out a delivery system, and as soon as the city allowed it, they moved customer seating to a backyard space. The restaurant managed to survive, and the family decided to find another location. Halva in Watertown, opened just weeks ago, has the same menu as New Jersey — if you order online, make sure you’re ordering for the correct location — and runs smoothly because the owners have done this before and there’s plenty of staff in the dining room. The 35 seats are already in demand; 10 more are at the bar.

Owner Joseph Dag at Halva Kebab. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to Eat You’ll find Turkish specialties like they’re made in their country of origin — really good versions of familiar dishes and some you’ve never had. Try the traditional smooth, warming bowl of red lentil soup or Kelle Paca Soup simmered with lamb leg and lamb’s head (it’s wonderful!). A dish called shakshuka, isn’t like any you’ve seen before; this one is a chunky sauce with roasted eggplant and bell peppers mixed with tomato sauce. Thick warm pita arrives with most appetizers. Kebabs are superb: Slightly spicy Adana Kebab, skewers of ground beef and lamb set on rounds of lavash (very thin flatbread) brushed with spices and oil; spicy Antep Kebab of ground beef and lamb with pistachios; juicy chunks of chicken breast. All come with a roasted tomato and bell pepper. If you dine in, accompaniments include rice and red onion salad, along with ezme, one of the stars of the menu, a spread with tomatoes and olive oil. To-go orders (which come in a white cloth bag you’ll want to use later for groceries) are packed with rice and salad, but not ezme. There are other kebabs with cubes of beef or lamb. Also, a beautiful platter for two or three diners with five kebabs (one is liver). Many wraps. There are burgers here, too, and on the tots’ menu, a kiddie kofte. For dessert, look at the case of pastries, all made in Turkey and flown in. There’s sobiyet, a kind of baklava filled with cream, topped with nuts; cheese kunefe, shredded phyllo filled with sweet cheese, sprinkled wth pistachios.

Halva Kebab in the former New Yorker Diner near Watertown Square. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to Drink Tea made in pots imported from Turkey; the yogurt drink Ayran; Shalgam, fermented carrot juice; soft drinks.

The Takeaway The Dag family scrubbed the old place, put in a new counter and table tops, rearranged the dining room so it wouldn’t look like a diner, and now offers lunch and dinner, late breakfast on weekends. Staff is very professional. Our waitress, from Adana, was one of the most gracious servers I’ve ever had. The food, all Halal, is impressive. You could be at a mom-and-pop in a town along the road from Izmir to Bodrum and return home praising a little place you discovered. This is that place. 39 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, 617-990-7899, www.halvamedigrill.com/watertown-ma-location. Open daily including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day.

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com.