Scared of the T? Hop aboard Mothership instead

Postal has promised that the restaurant will serve “food you want to eat,” and it’s true: You’ll find straightforward comfort food with some quirks. There are steak frites, roast chicken, and butternut squash pappardelle — and also indulgences like mac-and-cheese bites, homemade chex mix, and chicken tenders with Mothership’s version of cheez whiz. The restaurant is connected to his Revival Café , and drinks combine cocktails with caffeine: tea-infused gins; coconut-matcha-infused tequilas; and espresso-infused vodka.

Openings : A reason to actually brave the T? Former Fenway Park executive chef Steve “Nookie” Postal has opened the long-awaited Mothership Alewife in Cambridge (125 Cambridgepark Drive), serving cocktails (you may need them during delays), shareable snacks, and dinners. Chef Ellie Roycroft comes from Commonwealth Cambridge and Tiger Mama ; bar manager Irvin “Swirvy” Rivas comes from Commonwealth, too.

“We’ve got you covered from breakfast, to coffee, to lunch, to snacks, to dinner, to events,” he says. There’s also free parking, and shuffleboard (arriving in mid-January). Mothership is open from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Postal runs several Revival Cafés throughout the Boston area; he closed Kendall Square’s Commonwealth in November.

Planning a bachelorette party or a tween birthday? Search no more: The highly photogenic, pink-festooned Sugar Factory American Brasserie chain brings a dessert extravaganza to Quincy Market (100 South Market Building) this week. The candy shop-restaurant serves a brunch that would make Willy Wonka weep: fried Oreo cheesecake pancakes, banana split waffles, Reese’s pieces French toast, bright pink Barbie milkshakes — you get the idea.

There’s also a “King Kong” sundae made with 20 scoops of ice cream, sliders on rainbow-colored buns served alongside a rubber duck, macaroni-and-cheese pops, and a $150 burger wrapped in edible gold, which will seem like a splendid idea after a goblet-size Long Island iced tea. Cocktails are designed by celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Snoop Dogg. Queue up your social media platform of choice from 11 a.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. weekends.

In equally transportive news, Downtown Crossing is now home to The Chemist (109 High St.), a DJ-fueled lounge serving bar snacks both unusual (braised octopus) and familiar (hot fried chicken) alongside gin fizzes and espresso martinis on tap. Visit from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and until midnight on Sunday.

PLAY replaces Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina at the Hub on Causeway (110 Causeway St.), new from Big Night (Empire, The Grand). Visit starting Saturday, Dec. 23, for pizzas, sliders, smashburgers, and loaded fries, plus local DJs. It’s open Sunday through Thursday until midnight and on weekends until 2 a.m., next to concert venue Big Night Live.

