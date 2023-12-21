What would the ‘Home Alone’ Paris trip cost today? Here’s the math.

For example, the McCallisters of 2023 would likely have their boarding passes on their phones, so spilled milk wouldn't have led to Kevin's ticket being tossed in the trash. And because most of us use our phones as alarms, a neighborhood power outage wouldn't have impacted the departure plan.

It’s been more than 30 years since the Christmas classic “Home Alone” debuted, and watching it today feels like opening up a time capsule. It’s a travel relic, before the Transportation Security Administration was established and smartphones were invented. Those developments fix most of the plot points that led to 8-year-old Kevin McCallister getting left behind while his family goes to Paris.

And if they had missed their wake-up call, they would have never made their flight. As Uncle Frank mentions, they left the house with 45 minutes until takeoff. The 21-mile drive between the McCallisters’ home in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka and O’Hare International can take roughly 26 to 45 minutes. Between drop-off, unloading the bounty of luggage, checking bags, and clearing airport security, they had zero chance.

Sure, the logistics of the disasters don’t add up anymore, but the trip could still happen — if you have a wealthy benefactor. In case you need a refresher: Peter McCallister’s brother, Rob, transferred to Paris but “missed the whole family,” as Kevin’s mom, Kate, explains in the beginning of the movie, so “he’s giving us all this trip to Paris for the holidays so we can be together.”

As we rewatched the film this year, we wondered how much the trip would cost now for a group of 15, which includes airport transfers, first-class tickets, and then emergency fights home to retrieve the kid you left behind. Three travel experts gave us their best calculations.

Airport transfer: $264

The plan, according to Uncle Frank the night before, was to leave by "8 a.m. on the button." On the morning of the trip, two Airport Express vans pull up, but the whole house is fast asleep, thanks to that power outage. The family scrambles into the shuttles after doing one last (incorrect) head count.

I did a quick search of Chicagoland airport transfers and called M&M Buses for a quote. How much would it cost to take 15 people to the airport from the McCallisters' house in Winnetka to O'Hare on Dec. 21? The customer service rep told me it'd be $264 total for a bus that fit 24 people and 24 pieces of luggage.

Experts are torn on how the price compares to 1990 standards. Peter Vlitas, an executive vice president at Internova Travel Group, wagers it would be about double today, citing fuel prices and other general rising costs. Scott Keyes, founder of the cheap flight booking site Going, thinks it would be about the same. While he says labor is costlier today, there's more competition to drive the price down.

Flights for 15: $25,200

Against the odds, the McCallisters make it in time for their direct flight to Paris. The American Airlines gate agent tells the 11 kids (well, 10 minus Kevin) they can “take whatever’s free” in coach while the four parents find their assignments in first class.

There are a bunch of factors missing to help us calculate the cost of those 15 plane tickets. But what we do know is “when you adjust for inflation, you find that airfare today is about 33 percent cheaper than it was in 1990,” Keyes said. That’s good news for Uncle Rob.

Keyes believes that a savvy businessman like Rob is buying tickets early, when prices would be more attractive. If he booked more than 14 days before the departure date, Keyes estimates adult business-class fares would cost about $3,105 for travel between Dec. 21 and 28. Anything later could skyrocket to more than $7,700.

But we can't compare apples to apples because first-class in 1990 is different from premium cabins now. Today's lie-flat seats in international business class would still be an upgrade from the very-upright first-class seats where Kate suddenly realizes what they forgot: "KEVIN!"

For the coach seats (now economy), “if they bought it in November, the 11 coach tickets would have been $1,200 each,” Vlitas said.

If you adjust for inflation, Keyes estimates the McCallisters’ 1990 tickets would translate to roughly $35,620 today. By Vlitas’s math, the same airfare booked in 2023 would cost about $25,200.

Kate’s emergency flights home: $400 to $500, excluding bribes

Once the family lands at the Paris-Orly Airport, they rush to a pay phone to call the police and neighbors to check on Kevin. Today, those calls would be free if they connected to public WiFi or were included in their international phone plan.

At the airline customer service desk, Kate learns “there’s nothing to Chicago, New York, Nashville, you name it — everything’s gone,” Peter says.

A couple of days ahead of Christmas, Vlitas says that checks out: “No question about it, would have been sold out,” Vlitas said.

The agent tells the desperate mother she can wait around on standby. In a move impossible today, Kate bargains for a ticket swap with fellow travelers and exchanges two first-class tickets to the United States, plus $500 cash, some of her jewelry, and a “pocket translator” for a seat on a flight to Dallas. Back then, airfare was “much more similar to buying a ticket to a Taylor Swift concert or a Lakers game — you could buy it or exchange it,” Keyes said.

By Christmas Eve, she’s made it from Dallas to Pennsylvania’s Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport. This circuitous route wouldn’t have been cheap in 1990, Keyes said, but she wouldn’t get hit with the surge pricing of today. “Airlines didn’t have as much expertise on wringing every last dollar, especially out of business travelers,” Keyes said. His guess is that flight would cost about $400; Vlitas says $500.

Carpooling with a famous polka band: $0

Kate gets herself to Pennsylvania, but can’t find an immediate flight to Chicago. Gus Polinski, the self-proclaimed “Polka King of the Midwest,” offers her a ride with his band. Since it’s a favor, She doesn’t technically owe them anything, but it’d be good form to Venmo them for gas.

Staying with family: $0

Instead of following Kate back home, the rest of the family spends the night at Uncle Rob’s apartment, which has a view of the Eiffel Tower and can apparently sleep at least 16 people. They’re lucky, because the cost of a comparable hotel to the luxury apartment now, “that would have been astronomical,” Vlitas said.

“They would need probably seven to eight hotel rooms,” luxury travel adviser Brian Pentek agreed. If they wanted anything high-end, Pentek says, like Le Bristol or Hôtel de Crillon, they could expect to pay “2,500 euros [roughly $2,750] a night for just a deluxe room, or a thousand if you’re at a decent hotel.”

The family’s last-minute flight home: At least $1,500

In solidarity, Peter and the four siblings cut their Parisian trip short and take the next direct flight home the following morning. Per American Airlines’ current policy, the family would be able to reschedule without a fee and just pay any fare difference, unless they booked Basic Economy tickets, which can’t be changed.

Keyes says he's not sure what American's policy was in 1990, but he guesses the airline was more permissive with changes. The family would still have to cover any fare difference. Without last-minute fare spikes, "it very well may have been no price difference," he said, so the change may have been at no extra cost.

Today though “you’ve got two competing factors,” Keyes said. “On the plus side, fares on Christmas Day are often 30 percent cheaper than a few days before or after.” But because of those last-minute price hikes, any savings from flying on the holiday could be negated, Keyes concluded.

Since Kate bargained away two first-class tickets to get her one to Dallas, that means Dad had to buy a new ticket. According to a Google Flights search for a next-day, one-way, nonstop ticket from Paris to Chicago, that could be as low as $1,500, or up to $3,000.

The total: About $28,000 or more

It's unclear how many people are picking up the tab here, but if Uncle Rob agreed to cover the calamity of rescuing Kevin, the entire trip would have cost him about $28,000. It's a staggering figure, but still less today than it would have cost in 1990, thanks to the lower cost of airfare.

The moral of the story: If your rich brother invites you to Paris, count your kids twice so you don’t waste 48 hours of your life and ruin your whole vacation.