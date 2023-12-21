Why are bachelorettes and BFFs heading to the sport-fishing capital of the world?

One wonders what Ernest Hemingway would’ve thought of all this. The author put Bimini on the tourism radar in 1935, when he hooked humongous marlin here. Often called the “Sport Fishing Capital of the World,” Bimini’s waters hold a bounty of fish, including wahoo, bluefin tuna, sailfish, and barracudas. Perhaps the low-key Bahamian vibe inspired creativity: When he wasn’t stalking game fish, Hemingway penned “Islands in the Stream” and sections of “To Have and Have Not” here. Martin Luther King Jr. also spent time on Bimini. He wrote his Nobel Prize acceptance speech in a boat amid the mangroves of Bonefish Creek. There’s a memorial to Dr. King at a remote spot called the Healing Hole, and another in the Bimini Craft Centre.

NORTH BIMINI, Bahamas — On every trip, there’s one moment that encapsulates the entire experience. In Bimini, that was dancing in a swimming pool to “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars with a bride-to-be wearing a white lace bikini and a veil. Because nothing says Girlfriend Getaway like grooving at a beach bar with your BFFs and all the accoutrements: Bahama Mamas in the blender, a DJ spinning vinyl, two swimming pools, and an aqua ocean with a gorgeous stretch of beach. The only thing missing: a roving masseuse-slash-manicurist.

More recently, Mariah Carey and tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams have dropped anchor here. The skinny seven-mile-long island is a popular getaway for Floridians, who cruise down in power boats on weekends. “We’re so close to Miami — about 50 miles south — that you can see the lights of the US in the distance on a calm night,” says Nadia Sherman-Rolle, assistant manager, Bimini Tourist Office.

BFFs are out in force in Bimini. The closest island to Miami, it’s got all the elements for a beach-y girlfriend’s getaway. Diane Bair

For those who’d rather eat raw fish than catch it

For the rest of us, the best option is to fly to Fort Lauderdale (fairly cheap if you book ahead), and hop on a Tropic Ocean Airways seaplane flight to North Bimini. The 30-minute flights operate in both directions every day. Flying in at 1,500 feet, you get your first look at the glorious, 50-shades-of-teal waters that surround the island. Those black triangles you see in the water are manta rays. Another option for transportation from Fort Lauderdale is the two-hour trip on the Balearia Caribbean ferry, operating three days a week.

From there, it’s a quick ride by golf cart or shuttle to Resorts World Bimini (www.rwbimini.com; from $234). Opened in 2016, the 305-room, five-floor resort sits on a canal with views of the Atlantic Ocean from most rooms. If you and your squad are looking for a fun place to chill, this place is tough to beat. (Also: there’s not much going on elsewhere in Bimini.) “We plan to eat sushi, party, and hit the casino!” said one woman with her posse of gal-pals, heading to a first-floor suite near the lagoon pool. The resort also has a fifth-floor rooftop infinity pool — the best spot in the house.

Food-wise, the property has eight on-site dining options, plus a couple of casual eateries located at nearby Fisherman’s Village and Beach 360. Our favorite: the Sushi Bar, helmed by Top Chef season three winner Hung Huynh. Think freshly prepared sushi rolls, nigiri, and sashimi, noodle dishes, and specialty cocktails — all excellent.

Local beverages of choice on Bimini seem to be Kalik Beer (made in the Bahamas) and coconut water — the real deal, shown here. Diane Bair

Sea snails and sharks

We rented a golf cart, as many guests do (“Spring breakers often park them in the ocean,” Sherman-Rolle quipped), to get around the island. Nobody leaves Bimini without sampling conch, a type of sea snail. Stuart’s Conch Stand is a reliable, rustic spot where they crack the conch on site (note the giant pile of conch shells outside), pound and season it, and serve it ceviche-style (conch salad) or fried (conch fritters) with their own “Knockout” rum punch. Nate’s Bimini Bread, purveyors of warm sweet bread, is another island favorite. We can’t vouch for that one; we saved our carbs for the house-made gelato at Amicci’s.

There are only two main streets on North Bimini. South Bimini is across the channel, and reachable via a $3 ferry. (One of the highlights there: a well, said to be a fountain of youth, near South Bimini airport.) It looks like you could swim across, but no…the passage is dotted with sharks. Swimming with hammerhead sharks is a popular option here, along with hand-feeding stingrays, diving, snorkeling, and other marine excursions.

Sport fishing put Bimini on the map, and it’s still a popular activity. Diane Bair

Dolphins and day-trippers

Knocking around the island, you’re bound to meet a Biminite or two. “We’re very laid-back, friendly people,” says Sherman-Rolle, who grew up here. “We do have a few characters who liven things up.” We met one, Ashley Saunders, a local historian and artist who created Dolphin House Museum ($10; www.dolphinhousebimini.com) in 1993. “I was swimming in the ocean, and dolphins surrounded me. Dolphins brought out my inner artist,” says Saunders, who calls his dolphin and ocean-inspired museum a “Poem in Stone.” He built the concrete structure by hand, and covered every surface in mosaics — shards of beach glass, ceramics, and other materials. This eye-popping space, a work in progress, is definitely worth a look.

You’ll likely share the island with another species of tourist: cruise ship travelers. This formerly sleepy island of 2,000 souls recently opened a cruise port that hosts 266 cruise ship visits annually. This is the first season of operation, with one ship allowed per day and a maximum of 4,500 passengers, including crew. Enterprising Biminites have launched new businesses to serve them, including conch stands, souvenir shops, and golf cart rentals. Bringing in cruise ships is always a mixed blessing, but the move has brought needed income to a place that relies 100 percent on tourism and was thoroughly battered by the pandemic. “We hope that cruise passengers who come for the day are inspired to return and stay longer on their own,” says Sherman-Rolle.

A downside: On days when the Virgin Voyages ships are in, the day club at Bimini Beach is open only to cruise passengers. Ask about this when you book to avoid disappointment. Of course, you can still go to the actual beach on those days, and it’s a beauty — one of the loveliest we’ve seen anywhere in the world. The water is so stunningly turquoise, it looks Photoshopped.

Another thing you’ll notice, that’s not so lovely: Litter, especially in the parking lots at otherwise beautiful spots like Radio Beach. A sign of Bimini’s growing pains, no doubt, but one that takes away from island’s natural beauty.

We settled into a rhythm of eat, drink, pool, beach, repeat, and noticed that other gaggles of girlfriends were doing the same. Forget Florida Man. Compared to those of us in the buttoned-down Northeast, our unofficial conclusion is that Florida Women like to party, eat dragon rolls, play blackjack, and wear swimsuits that would raise eyebrows on Crane Beach. The phrase “sun’s out, buns out!” is taken seriously here.

Sushi is a go-to. Diane Bair

By night, the Resorts World Bimini Casino is a hopping zone. The first casino in the world with panoramic water views, this 10,000-square-foot space offers tables games including baccarat, blackjack, craps, and roulette, plus over 160 slot machines, a high-limit gaming salon. We quickly learned that blackjack and Bahama Mamas are a lousy combination. One hundred bucks later (you’re welcome, house!), we joined a crowd around a massive TV screen at the casino bar to watch Florida Atlantic University lose at the buzzer during the Final Four. There was not a single cheer when San Diego State won — this is definitely a South Florida playground.

Stay on a weekend, and add music to the mix. Top DJs from Miami, local musicians, and big-name acts like Iggy Azalea and Flo Rida have played at the hotel. Generally speaking, weekends are far livelier than weekdays here.

To party like a local, book your Bimini trip for July 10 this year, when the islands of the Bahamas celebrate 50 years of independence. “We’ll have cultural shows, a junkanoo (carnival), fireworks, the whole thing,” Sherman-Rolle says. Or come on Aug. 5 and 6 for the Goombay Summer Festival. That will give you plenty of time to find a BFF in Florida with a big boat.

If you go: www.bahamas.com/islands/bimini. Hotel: www.rwbimini.com. Tropic Ocean Airways, $585 per person round-trip; www.flytropic.com; Balearia Caribbean ferry, $315-$365 per person; www.baleariacaribbean.com.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com