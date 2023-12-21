Winter sports are hotter than ever

While many travelers spend their winters trying to escape the cold, more than ever are embracing it.

All new wood and windows, Knife Edge Brewing opened last year to help this far-flung lumber town keep up with the expectations of its growing number of winter visitors.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — The gleaming microbrewery emerges from the cold, dark woods like a mirage, brightly lit and beckoning from the end of a dirt road fringed with snow.

“We’ve seen great growth,” said Matt Polstein, Knife Edge Brewing’s owner and the owner of Ktaadn Resorts — formerly New England Outdoor Center — which is adding more year-round cabins, operates a restaurant, and has opened an events center.

Advertisement

Knife Edge Brewing. Handout

Gateway to Mount Katahdin, northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail, sparsely populated Millinocket borders millions of acres of wilderness that in 2020 started luring refugees from COVID.

“What else were you going to do? You couldn’t go to a bar. You couldn’t go to the movies. So they came here,” Polstein said in the quiet of the brewery’s tank room as customers arrived for beers and wood-fired pizza. “We were very worried that people were going to say, ‘I’ve tried this. I’m done.’ But some of those new people liked it and they’re coming back.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Though by definition many wintertime outdoor activities happen out of sight and unnoticed — down long dirt roads like this, and on frozen lakes and trails — they’ve been undergoing a dramatic surge.

Last winter was the biggest ever for participation in outdoor sports, Snowsports Industries of America, or SIA, reports. Nearly 30 million people ages 6 and older went outside in the cold to ski, snowboard, cross-country ski, snowshoe, snowmobile, sled, tube or fat-tire bike, the association says.

At the New Deal General Store in New Hampshire in 2022, as the snow falls on them, a pickup truck driver and a snowmobile rider gas up their vehicles side by side. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“Whether you call it a renewed interest in winter or just a profound interest in winter, this is happening everywhere around us,” said Nick Sargent, president of SIA.

Advertisement

More Americans are also going winter camping. Some 8.2 million households were projected to camp out last winter, according to Kampgrounds of America — up 19 percent over the year before. Eight state parks in Maine allow winter camping. So does the Mohawk Trail State Forest in Massachusetts, which has cabins for rent.

More than 12 million anglers per year go ice fishing, the US Fish and Wildlife Service says. And there are nearly 1.3 million registered snowmobiles in the United States, according to the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association, including 161,000 in Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire; last year, an additional 53,553 snowmobiles were sold nationwide.

“People want to get out into the wide open country, to heartbeat-of-America little towns where the air is crystal clear and the sky is so blue, and get away from the cities,” said Bert Miller, president of the American Council of Snowmobile Associations.

Some of these sports are making particularly big gains. The number of people who snowshoed shot up 21 percent last year, to 4.5 million, after rising 17 percent the year before, the SIA says. The number of fat-tire cyclists has grown by 73 percent over the last two years, to 2.6 million.

Activities like those are cheaper than flying south, or even skiing or boarding.

So is winter hiking, said Maggie Peikon, spokeswoman for the American Hiking Society.

“There’s an easier entry point,” said Peikon. “You just need some cold-weather gear.”

Advertisement

There are also fewer people in the woods than in the warmer months. And, she said, “the cold revives you. It alerts your senses. It can even help you focus better, having that stark contrast between being in your warm and cozy house and stepping outside.”

More younger people are becoming winter sports enthusiasts. The proportion of participants who are under 25 increased last year from 37 percent to 42 percent, the SIA says.

“It’s a cheap way to adventure,” said Ari Iaccarino, cofounder of the Boston-based outdoor recreation website Ridj-it, which connects people interested in outdoor recreation.

Social media influencers are helping drive this trend, Iaccarino said. “You can see people outside in winter doing really great things.”

Vickie Tidman and Carol LeConti, both from Townsend, take their daily hike through Willow Brook State Forest in January. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

More travelers are also experiencing cold-weather destinations, such as Iceland, where the number of visitors rose 146 percent last year. “You can see how people literally live in winter almost all the time,” Iaccarino said. Travelers “are learning that you don’t have to be inside all winter.”

Tanya McCready, founder of Winterdance Dogsled Tours in Haliburton, Ontario, has also seen “a huge increase” in interest. “The number of times I hear people saying ‘bucket list, bucket list’” is ridiculous. And they’re just not waiting anymore,” McCready said.

Travel companies, resorts, and other destinations are cashing in on this. The travel company Tauck has launched an eight-day Yellowstone-in-winter trip. Whistler will put on a series of outdoor shows this winter, including music and dance. Powder Ridge in Connecticut offers snow biking. Guided ice climbing is available in Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and upstate New York from Ascent Climbing.

Advertisement

Outdoor recreation destinations, meanwhile, have become more savvy about marketing themselves, said Iaccarino. “A lot of outdoor businesses have been technologically non-literate. Now younger people more proficient with technology are coming in.”

Both Maine and New Hampshire in 2019 established offices of outdoor recreation.

“That speaks to the volume of people who want to get outside,” said Sargent.

In Maine, outdoor recreation generates nearly 4 percent of the gross domestic product, more than in all but four other states.

That’s particularly critical in remote Millinocket, where the paper mill that was the biggest employer closed in 2008.

As it’s pivoted to become a year-round outdoor recreation destination, Polstein said, “we’ve transitioned from a town with 200 empty houses to a town where there’s more demand than supply.”

Five hours north of Boston, Millinocket now hosts a December marathon and half marathon, which this year attracted 2,330 competitors from 42 states to run on old logging roads in temperatures in the mid-30s as bundled-up volunteers passed out fortifying shots of Fireball whiskey along the course.

Snowmobile trails criss-cross the area; of the 136,000 miles of snowmobile trails in the United States and Canada, Maine has 13,200 miles of them — the third highest in the country, after Minnesota and Wisconsin. The state’s Interconnecting Trail System is one bridge away from joining together western and northern Maine snowmobiling networks.

Advertisement

“We live the cold,” said John Raymond, president of the Northern Timer Cruisers snowmobile club, which maintains many of the trails in the Millinocket area. Among the appeals, he said: “the challenge of being out there.”

"Les Diamants," melody-making kaleidoscopes that come to life when spun, line downtown Montreal. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

It’s a challenge that now extends to outdoor music festivals. Igloofest, which runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 10, invites revelers to dance in the cold in Old Montreal in front of a slate of international artists wearing knit caps and hoodies as necessities instead of fashion statements. The event has grown from 4,000 fans in its first year to 100,000, and a spinoff in Quebec City in March is in its second year with some ticket categories already sold out.

“It can be brutal in Montreal in the winter,” said Nick Cournoyer, Igloofest’s cofounder. “What’s the best way to enjoy it? Have a party. Go back to your childhood and play outside.”

How important winter visitors are becoming is most evident when they don’t show up — during winters when there’s not much snow.

A backcountry ski tour in the Spearhead Range just outside Whistler, British Columbia. Kari Bodnarchuk

Last winter was one of the warmest on record in Europe, all but shutting down the outdoor recreation industry there. The annual Snodeo snowmobile festival in Rangeley Lakes, Maine, was almost canceled two years ago because of lack of snow.

That worries Raymond, president of the snowmobile club in Millinocket, he said in the wood-paneled clubhouse that serves breakfast to riders; there’s a snowmobile museum next door.

A fourth-generation worker at the paper mill when it closed, he’s watched the town slowly rebound. He also DJs now and then at the Pamola Motor Inn on the main road, and sees how many visitors come in the winters.

When he was growing up, said Raymond, Millinocket Stream froze so thick that he walked to school on it. But two years ago, there was so little snow that some of the snowmobile trails couldn’t be opened until January.

For now, though, people are coming to the far north to be outside in the quiet cold.

“That’s the product we’re selling,” said Polstein, at the brewery: “A sense of solitude.”

Jon Marcus can be reached at jonmarcusboston@gmail.com.