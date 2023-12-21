Actor Lenny Clarke’s best ever childhood Christmas came unexpectedly

When I was 11, my dad took ill. He had spent his life working constantly. His time was split between his job as a janitor in high-rise apartment buildings downtown, and spelling forward, backward, and upside down as a linotype operator for The Boston Herald. On top of working both jobs at once, he’d often also pick up odd jobs as a handyman whenever time allowed.

Electric candles flickered in every window. A wreath hung on the door. Ten stockings lined the mantelpiece. The Christmas tree towered in the living room. But this year, under the tree, there would be no presents.

When he couldn’t work anymore, it was devastating.

With my legs crushed under the impossible weight of my family’s Sears catalog, I sat, leafing through pages. I circled anything that caught my eye. It was mid-December, and that evening, images of toys that seemed to glow swarmed in my mind. My siblings and I were crowded in the living room of my childhood home — in front of the TV and our Christmas tree — when my mom broke the news.

She let us know as gently as she could. Because my dad was sick and out of work, there was no money. And no money meant no big Christmas. None of us cried. None of us pitched a fit. We were all more worried about our dad than toys.

I grew up in a very poor family on a wealthy street in the heart of Cambridge surrounded by Harvard professors and successful businessmen, and a few doors down from the founder of Crate & Barrel. There were eight kids in my family — a wild bunch, but well disguised as polite, obedient children. Each day, we’d get up at the crack of dawn, and wouldn’t be home until the streetlights came on. The neighbors did not know what to think of us.

It was a few days before Christmas and all my siblings were home from school when I heard my oldest sister, Bernice, shout out: “Ma, I think someone’s at the door!” We all raced downstairs to see. My mom opened the door and gasped. On our porch were 10 boxes filled to the brim with wrapped presents.

My God almighty, it was like Christmas before Christmas.

Bernice was 13 at the time. A few weeks before, she’d written a letter to Globe Santa on a whim, explaining that my dad was sick, and we weren’t going to be able to have any Christmas toys that year. Whoever read the letter must’ve really been impressed.

On Christmas morning, it was my father’s turn to be shocked. Under the tree sat a heaping pile of wrapped presents. “Dad, it’s a Christmas miracle!” I yelled. I told him about the wonders of Globe Santa’s delivery. From the staircase, he went: “You idiot, I work for the Herald. I’ll probably end up losing my job!”

Even if both of my parents worked, they couldn’t have ever afforded to give us the toys we got that day. The looks on our faces as we opened these presents. Everyone was ripping the boxes to shreds. It was unbelievable. We were smiling and giggling, crying, screaming, and cheering. It was so loud. My dad just shook his head with a smile. Everyone got something they loved.

And I was over the moon. I unwrapped a plastic fireman’s hat with a maple leaf on the side, a bright red firetruck, and a toy gun. The firetruck was incredible, made of shiny metal, with a hook, a hose, and an adjustable ladder. I treasured it for years to come.

The rest of Christmas Day was spent trying to shoot at the electric candles along the windows with foam bullets. When my mother demanded I quit it, I went: “What are you worried about? Starting a fire? If I do, I’ll just put it out with my truck.”

It was, without a doubt, the best Christmas of my life.

Now, 62 years later, ringing the Globe Santa bell on Boylston, I remember it like it was yesterday. I remember what it meant to me. To make a kid’s Christmas: If that’s the only thing I did, that’d be OK.

Bostonian Lenny Clarke is a comedian and actor.